‘Web Sheriff’ Targets Ubuntu.com URLs With Overbroad Takedown Notices
Anti-piracy outfit Web Sheriff is somewhat of an icon in the copyright protection industry. The company has protected rightsholders for over two decades and has seen many piracy platforms gone and gone. However, Sheriffs can make mistakes too, and flagging several Ubuntu URLs as copyright-infringing content, seems to fall in that category.
The Web Sheriff, founded by copyright lawyer John Giacobbi, has protected the Internet from pirates for more than two decades.
[...]
The Sheriff once had a lively discussion with The Pirate Bay folks, who then sent him this invoice fax. Not much later relationships deteriorated even further after the Sheriff announced he would sue the site’s operators in the US, France, and Sweden, but not much came of that.
In recent years the Web Sheriff hasn’t been in the public eye much but his firm continues to patrol the web. Every week, it sends thousands of takedown notices to various online services, targeting allegedly infringing links. These links are at least in part generated by automated tools, which are far from perfect, it seems.
-
