Huawei is Going to Upgrade Their Devices to HarmonyOS
Huawei, the Chinese tech company, is now planning to update over 100 smartphones and tablets to the HarmonyOS. This is to replace Huawei EMUI - an Android-derived mobile operating system developed by Huawei. All of the devices should receive HarmonyOS by mid-2022 by the latest.
These 100+ smartphones are as old as the Mate 9 and P10 - they were released in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Huawei's Watch 3, Watch 3 Pro and MatePad Pro all have the HarmonyOS 2.0. Smartphones receiving the 2.0 version of the OS is also the Mate 30, P40 series and the Mate Xs. The HarmonyOS 2.0 is described as a new OS. However, many outlets are referring to it as an Android fork.
