Set Up DNS over HTTPS (DoH) Resolver on Debian with DNSdist
DNS (Domain Name System) is responsible for translating domain names to IP addresses. It’s designed in 1987 with no security or privacy in mind. By default, DNS queries are not encrypted. They are sent in plain text on the wire and can be exploited by middle entities. For example, the Great Firewall (GFW) of China uses a technique called DNS cache poison to censor the Chinese Internet. (They also use other methods, which are beyond the scope of this article.)
Geo replication with syncthing
Some years ago I started using geo replication to keep a copy of all the pictures, docs, etc
After being using BitTorrent sync and later resilio sync (even if I didn’t fully liked the idea of it being not open source), I gave up. My NAS with 16 GB of ram, even if a bit older (HP N54L), seemed not to have enough memory to run it, and was constantly swapping.
Checking the list of processes pointed to the rslsync process as the culprit, and apparently the cause is the way it handles the files it controls.
The problem is that even one file is deleted long ago, rslsync does keep it in the database… and in memory. After checking with their support (as I had a family license), the workaround was to remove the folder and create a new one, which in parallel meant having to configure it again on all the systems that used for keeping a copy.
TP-Link Outdoor Accesspoint AC1200 (EAP225-Outdoor) Hardware Version v1 – ssh enabled but WDS briding (WIFI Client) mode – GNU Linux script to monitor Wifi WLAN connection link speed
How To Install ArangoDB on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ArangoDB on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, ArangoDB is an open-source NoSQL database with an open-source year and a flexible data model for documents, key values , and graphs. This database is easily managed using the integrated web interface or command-line interface.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of ArangoDB on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to play Doom: Eternal on Linux
Doom Eternal is the 5th entry in the Doom series developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks. It’s a sequel to Doom (2016) and once again follows Doomguy on his mission to foil the alien Maykr’s plans. In this guide, we’ll show you how to play it on Linux.
How to Open iOS HEIC Photos or Convert to JPG/PNG in Ubuntu 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook
Got .HEIC photo images import from your iPhone? You may found that Ubuntu does not open the file format out-of-the-box.
It’s however easy to either enable this file format support or convert it to JPG or PNG image.
Using adb tools in Linux to remove bloatware from my Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra | Fitzcarraldo's Blog
Samsung included a lot of bloatware on my Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, and it is not possible to uninstall it using Play Store. However, it is possible to remove this stuff using adb tools. I got rid of the bloatware I don’t want very easily using the Linux version of the adb tools.
How To Use Column Command In Linux With 10 Examples?
The column is a very useful Linux command-line utility that can help you to view a single long list of output data in multiple columns in a terminal. With various options available for a column, you can also use it to format data and do more than just columnating it.
[...]
Did you see the difference column bring? Column simply distributed a single list of output into multiple columns. You can now view all output on a screen at a time without scrolling down.
In the Second Year of KWinFT
One year of KWinFT meant a lot of change and a lot to learn. While there were many uncertainties in the beginning, now in its second year KWinFT's future is more clear than ever before. Let's take a look back at the beginnings, what you can expect with the recent release and a short teaser at what lies ahead. Heated Beginnings The project was officially launched on 15 April 2020 by a post on this blog. As you can read back in this announcement my motives were mostly centered around the ability to move quicker with less compromise for other stakeholders, improving the development process itself and being more open in reaching out to other projects and communities than KWin traditionally has been. This gained some attention and people tried KWinFT out, which has been available on Manjaro from the very beginning and also quickly afterwards in the Arch User Repository. It is awesome that many of these people are still around today testing new versions and giving feedback. The first few months after KWinFT went public I concentrated mostly on a fundamental rewrite of Wrapland's server library which was a great success in regards to stability and long-term maintainability. Also: In the Second Year of KWinFT
