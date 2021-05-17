Kernel Stuf and Intel's Latest Linux Changes
Intel updates Linux with support for Sapphire Rapids' in-package HBM2e memory | TechSpot
Intel named Sapphire Rapids the fourth generation of Xeon processor in 2019, and disclosed support for DDR5, PCIe 5.0, and in-package memory in the years since. But for all that, they’ve never committed to a release schedule.
Last week, Intel submitted a Linux kernel change that rounds off the updates they need to run Sapphire Rapids processors with their in-package memory enabled. In theory, then, Intel is preparing to tape out samples for performance testing.
In-package memory, or in this case, ‘on-package’ memory (each of the four core complexes wears a memory die like a little top hat) is an idea to interpose another layer of memory between the L3 cache and system memory. Sapphire Rapids’ in-package HBM2e will be considerably faster than DDR5; with a little back of a napkin math, maybe five or ten times faster.
Linux 5.14 To Begin Enabling The Intel Graphics TTM Memory Management Bits for dGPUs - Phoronix
While a decade ago Intel's open-source Linux graphics driver engineers resisted TTM at the time and instead devised the Graphics Execution Manager (GEM) for kernel graphics memory management needs in its place, now with discrete graphics cards and dedicated video memory, Intel has been working on making use of TTM memory management for those purposes. With Linux 5.14 the initial bits are going to be there for using TTM by the Intel driver when running with discrete graphics having local memory.
Last month I wrote about Intel working on TTM integration for discrete video memory management with their forthcoming discrete graphics products. The Intel kernel graphics driver's existing GEM memory management code remains and no change of code path for existing hardware support.
Intel's ConnMan 1.40, IWD 1.15 Released For Linux Networking - Phoronix
A number of Intel's open-source projects have been seeing new released this week presumably for making Q2/H1-2021 goals, including two of the networking projects maintained by the company: the ConnMan connection manager and IWD wireless daemon.
IWD 1.15 was released on Saturday as the latest version of this wireless daemon maintained by Intel as an alternative to WPA_Supplicant. With IWD 1.15 there is support for estimating of the VHT RX data report, exporting of daemon information, and supporting FT-over-DS procedures with multiple BSS... Namely just low-level changes for this WiFi daemon.
