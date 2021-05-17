Security Leftovers
-
Top 10 Secure IoT Devices | Building Trust in IoT Devices [Ed: Supposed security in a buzzword that typically connotes the very opposite or antithesis of real security]
The rapid development of IoT has enabled companies to add value to their services and enjoy a wide range of advantages. Especially during the pandemic, when many businesses were affected adversely, IoT made its way into the existing business operations and practices and reached its peak. Even the recent reports portray that about 31 billion devices will become connected with the IoT infrastructure in the near future. But whenever there is an advancement in any technology, you can expect a series of drawbacks as well. The same goes for IoT, as hackers are now more active, and you can easily lose access to your system and sensitive information if you do not take proper actions. That is when secure IoT devices come into play to prevent unauthorized access and protect you from unpleasant situations.
-
The FBI's seizing one bitcoin wallet won't stop ransomware — but it's a start
On one hand, it was major news that the U.S. government had flexed its cybersecurity muscles on behalf of the owner and operator of the country's largest fuel pipeline, taking over a bitcoin account and marking the first public recovery of funds ever from a known ransomware gang.
On the other hand, it raised a question: Why hadn't the U.S. done this before?
-
Oversight chair presses JBS on why it paid ransom over cyberattack
The chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee is pressing JBS USA to explain why it paid $11 million in ransom to a criminal group earlier this year.
In a letter released Friday, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) asked JBS chief executive Andre Nogueira to turn over all documents related to the ransomware attack and records of its communications with REvil, the group the FBI believes to be responsible, by June 24.
-
McDonald’s suffers data breach in the US, South Korea, and Taiwan
The fast food mega chain McDonald’s is the latest company to have private data stolen by a third party, The Wall Street Journal reports. Unlike other recent attacks on CNA Financial and the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald’s claims it isn’t dealing with ransomware, but store information in the US was taken, along with some customer information in South Korea and Taiwan.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 523 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's hardware leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
In the Second Year of KWinFT
One year of KWinFT meant a lot of change and a lot to learn. While there were many uncertainties in the beginning, now in its second year KWinFT's future is more clear than ever before. Let's take a look back at the beginnings, what you can expect with the recent release and a short teaser at what lies ahead. Heated Beginnings The project was officially launched on 15 April 2020 by a post on this blog. As you can read back in this announcement my motives were mostly centered around the ability to move quicker with less compromise for other stakeholders, improving the development process itself and being more open in reaching out to other projects and communities than KWin traditionally has been. This gained some attention and people tried KWinFT out, which has been available on Manjaro from the very beginning and also quickly afterwards in the Arch User Repository. It is awesome that many of these people are still around today testing new versions and giving feedback. The first few months after KWinFT went public I concentrated mostly on a fundamental rewrite of Wrapland's server library which was a great success in regards to stability and long-term maintainability. Also: In the Second Year of KWinFT
Recent comments
20 hours 44 min ago
23 hours 38 min ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 6 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago