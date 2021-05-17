Programming Leftovers
Wasmtime 0.28 Released With C++ Embedding Support - Phoronix
In addition to the recent WebAssembly project releases of Wasmer 2.0-rc and WASM3 v0.5, the Bytecode Alliance that is made up of Intel and Mozilla and other organizations has announced Wasmtime 0.28.
Wasmtime is the work of the Bytecode Alliance that was formed back in 2019 with the idea of being able to run WebAssembly everywhere. Their main focus has been on Wasmtime as a standalone JIT-style WebAssembly runtime. With Wasmtime that led to their Cranelift code generator as a target-independent IR that is translated into the executable machine code and also written in the Rust programming language.
GitOps Days 2021 Tracklist
Earlier this week it was time for GitOps Days again. The third time now and the event has grown quite a bit since we started. Born out of the desire to bring GitOps practitioners together during pandemic times initially, this time we had a proper CFP and the outcome was just great: lots of participation from a very diverse crowd of experts - we had panels, case studies, technical deep dives, comparisons of different solutions and more. Among many other great things, Weave GitOps was announced by Cornelia, Weaveworks' CTO, so if you haven’t seen it, go check it out. If you register, you will get a link to all the session recordings.
As at the last two times, I was supporting the event as a DJ. Everything worked seamlessly. Only thing was I had to leave everyone with pre-recorded bits for the last break, as it was getting quite late for me (it was Americas friendly times this time) and I had some personal matters to tend to.
Teaching on a waterbed
After watching Raku, the Big by Bruce Gray I can only agree with the assessment of how difficult it is to teach Raku to a beginner. I have been a Raku beginner myself since 2010. And that means learning the language can’t be hard. After all, even I managed. I had the Synopsis and IRC. The docs were pretty spotty and in some places outdated already (thanks to the GLR). Since there were no books or guides, the best I could do was start coding and asking questions. I’m quite happy with the result.
Perl Weekly Challenge 116: Number Sequence and Sum of Squares
today's hardware leftovers
Security Leftovers
In the Second Year of KWinFT
One year of KWinFT meant a lot of change and a lot to learn. While there were many uncertainties in the beginning, now in its second year KWinFT's future is more clear than ever before. Let's take a look back at the beginnings, what you can expect with the recent release and a short teaser at what lies ahead. Heated Beginnings The project was officially launched on 15 April 2020 by a post on this blog. As you can read back in this announcement my motives were mostly centered around the ability to move quicker with less compromise for other stakeholders, improving the development process itself and being more open in reaching out to other projects and communities than KWin traditionally has been. This gained some attention and people tried KWinFT out, which has been available on Manjaro from the very beginning and also quickly afterwards in the Arch User Repository. It is awesome that many of these people are still around today testing new versions and giving feedback. The first few months after KWinFT went public I concentrated mostly on a fundamental rewrite of Wrapland's server library which was a great success in regards to stability and long-term maintainability.
