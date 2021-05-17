today's hardware leftovers
Linux on Chromebooks just might get me through a Masters in Computer Science
Starting this fall, I’ll be pursuing a Masters in Computer Science at Georgia Tech. And just like I did with my recent undergraduate Computer Science coursework, I’m thinking to try using my Chromebook for class. It might be a stretch and I’m not suggesting that a Chromebook is the best tool for this task. But I think Linux on Chromebooks just might get me through the program.
3.5-inch SBC targets industrial applications with 9-36V wide-range DC-in - CNX Software
BCM Advanced Research ECM-3455J is an upcoming 3.5-inch SBC designed for industrial application with 9-36V wide range DC-in support, an Intel Celeron J3455 quad-core Apollo Lake processor, up to 8GB SO-DIMM memory, and 32GB on-board eMMC flash.
The single board computer also comes with HDMI and LVDS video out, dual Gigabit Ethernet, an M.2 socket a micro SIM socket for cellular connectivity, as well as up to eight USB interfaces, and a thick and large heatspreader for fanless operation.
New York Senate Passes Electronics Right-to-Repair Legislation
The legislation still has to pass the Assembly, but the Senate became the first legislative body in the US to pass a bill that would make it easier to fix your things.
New York State Senate first to pass landmark right-to-repair bill – but don't go popping the champagne just yet
The New York State Senate has approved landmark right-to-repair legislation which forces original equipment manufacturers to provide schematics, parts, and tools to independent repair providers and consumers.
S4104, which advances the Digital Fair Repair act, was passed with overwhelming bipartisan support. At a virtual session, 51 senators approved the motion, with just 12 voting against.
Some distance remains before the bill ultimately becomes law. It must win the approval of lawmakers from the lower house, the New York State Assembly, which is currently considering its own version of the bill (A7006).
The 2021 legislative session concluded on Thursday. It is hoped that A7006, which is currently being considered in the committee stage, will be passed in the 2022 sitting, which is scheduled to convene on January 6, 2022.
today's hardware leftovers
In the Second Year of KWinFT
One year of KWinFT meant a lot of change and a lot to learn. While there were many uncertainties in the beginning, now in its second year KWinFT's future is more clear than ever before. Let's take a look back at the beginnings, what you can expect with the recent release and a short teaser at what lies ahead. Heated Beginnings The project was officially launched on 15 April 2020 by a post on this blog. As you can read back in this announcement my motives were mostly centered around the ability to move quicker with less compromise for other stakeholders, improving the development process itself and being more open in reaching out to other projects and communities than KWin traditionally has been. This gained some attention and people tried KWinFT out, which has been available on Manjaro from the very beginning and also quickly afterwards in the Arch User Repository. It is awesome that many of these people are still around today testing new versions and giving feedback. The first few months after KWinFT went public I concentrated mostly on a fundamental rewrite of Wrapland's server library which was a great success in regards to stability and long-term maintainability. Also: In the Second Year of KWinFT
