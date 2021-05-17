Linux 5.13-rc6
Nothing particularly special to say about this - rc6 is certainly smaller than rc5 was, so we're moving in the right direction. It's also not larger (or smaller) than usual for this stage, nor am I aware of any particularly worrying reports, so I think we're all good. The diffstat is nice and flat with a couple of small spikes for a few specific drivers. It all looks very normal and non-threatening, in other words. Most of the diff by far is drivers (usb, gpu, regulator, rdma, spi, pinctrl, scsi..), with just a few other areas: some x86 fixes (mainly kvm), some RISC-V ones, tiny btrfs and nfs client fixes, a couple of core kernel (scheduler, tracing) fixes. It's all really pretty small. Let's hope the trend continues, and we'll have a nice timely 5.13 release. But please do keep testing and verifying, Linus
Also: Linux 5.13-rc6 Released With The Kernel Cycle Smoothing Out
Starting with the KDE Frameworks 5.84 release, KXMLGUI based applications will feature expandable tooltips per default. The matching merge request by Felix Ernst got merged today after 3 months ;=) What are expandable tooltips at all? Good question ;=) In short: for stuff like menu & toolbar actions, it provides an easy way to access the "What's This?" help. Unlike before, where you need to manually trigger that via the "Shift-F1" shortcut and click around to try out which GUI elements provide at all this additional help, you will now first get a small tooltip with the normal tooltip content (if any) and a hint that with "Shift" you are able to get more help displayed.
