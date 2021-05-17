Thanks to my ‘100 Paper Cuts’ project mentors Muhammet Kara and Heiko Tietze for their guidance and code reviews; and thanks to everyone who helped me a lot for finding code pointers.

A long long time ago, we had a C utility in Puppy, /usr/X11R7/bin/yaf-splash, which draws splash popups on the screen. Later on, a script /usr/bin/gtkdialog-splash was written, that is mostly a replacement for yaf-splash, and a symlink /usr/bin/yaf-splash was created to link to it.

YOGA Image Optimizer is a free command line tool to convert and optimize images from various format to JPEG, PNG and WEBP. Nowadays the majority of a website’s data is typically comprised of images. Large images slow down your web pages which creates a less than optimal user experience. Image optimization refers to the process of delivering high-quality images while keeping the smallest possible size. The result is significant load savings, an improved user experience and increased site visibility. [...] If you are a Linux user you definitely need to try YOGA. It is free and open source image optimizer, which is a great choice for any site owner that cares about image optimization and performance. The image compression is very effective and optimized images being a lot smaller in size.

Starting with the KDE Frameworks 5.84 release, KXMLGUI based applications will feature expandable tooltips per default. The matching merge request by Felix Ernst got merged today after 3 months ;=) What are expandable tooltips at all? Good question ;=) In short: for stuff like menu & toolbar actions, it provides an easy way to access the “What’s This?” help. Unlike before, where you need to manually trigger that via the “Shift-F1” shortcut and click around to try out which GUI elements provide at all this additional help, you will now first get a small tooltip with the normal tooltip content (if any) and a hint that with “Shift” you are able to get more help displayed.

today's hardware leftovers Linux on Chromebooks just might get me through a Masters in Computer Science Starting this fall, I’ll be pursuing a Masters in Computer Science at Georgia Tech. And just like I did with my recent undergraduate Computer Science coursework, I’m thinking to try using my Chromebook for class. It might be a stretch and I’m not suggesting that a Chromebook is the best tool for this task. But I think Linux on Chromebooks just might get me through the program.

3.5-inch SBC targets industrial applications with 9-36V wide-range DC-in - CNX Software BCM Advanced Research ECM-3455J is an upcoming 3.5-inch SBC designed for industrial application with 9-36V wide range DC-in support, an Intel Celeron J3455 quad-core Apollo Lake processor, up to 8GB SO-DIMM memory, and 32GB on-board eMMC flash. The single board computer also comes with HDMI and LVDS video out, dual Gigabit Ethernet, an M.2 socket a micro SIM socket for cellular connectivity, as well as up to eight USB interfaces, and a thick and large heatspreader for fanless operation.

New York Senate Passes Electronics Right-to-Repair Legislation The legislation still has to pass the Assembly, but the Senate became the first legislative body in the US to pass a bill that would make it easier to fix your things.

New York State Senate first to pass landmark right-to-repair bill – but don't go popping the champagne just yet The New York State Senate has approved landmark right-to-repair legislation which forces original equipment manufacturers to provide schematics, parts, and tools to independent repair providers and consumers. S4104, which advances the Digital Fair Repair act, was passed with overwhelming bipartisan support. At a virtual session, 51 senators approved the motion, with just 12 voting against. Some distance remains before the bill ultimately becomes law. It must win the approval of lawmakers from the lower house, the New York State Assembly, which is currently considering its own version of the bill (A7006). The 2021 legislative session concluded on Thursday. It is hoped that A7006, which is currently being considered in the committee stage, will be passed in the 2022 sitting, which is scheduled to convene on January 6, 2022.