On the internet, a user is recognized by a distinctive identity called IP address. This 32-bit address is dynamically assigned by Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP). Addresses allocated by DHCP can be changed upon rebooting your system, whereas static IP address does not change. So why do people use static IP address? Static IP address is crucial if you run the server on your device to share files and other services. You can pay your internet service provider (ISP) to get a static IP address, or you can tweak and make your dynamic IP address into static in your system as well. Though both IP configurations have their own purposes and are not perfect, static IPs are easy to hack and will cost you. Whereas dynamic IPs are not suitable for hosting services, they can cause connection interruptions and less accurate geo-location. It is very important for you to know the type of your IP address for a number of reasons. There are many methods to check the type of your allocated IP address. This write-up is going to mention some of the approaches to learn about the type of IP address your system has. So, let’s begin.

In many situations, we need to disable some unnecessary services in Ubuntu to keep the system well maintained. Disabling redundant services helps to improve the system’s efficacy as some of these services use the processor and a portion of the memory in the background. Services can be disabled temporarily or permanently, but it depends upon your need. Before we discuss how we can disable services in Ubuntu, let’s understand the initialization system of Ubuntu. There are two different initialization systems Ubuntu uses. The first one is the “upstart” and the second is “systemd”. The “upstart” is now deprecated and was last used in Ubuntu 15.04. The init system of current Ubuntu and many other distributions is “systemd”. Both systems have their own methods to enable and disable services. Since the latest distributions have been widely adopted, we will use “systemd” method to disable a service.

Every device comes up with the “Recovery Mode” feature which has the capability to perform different operations. These operations include cleaning the junk data, update installation, data restoration, back up or device reset. Similarly, in Linux distributions, we also have the accessibility of the “Recovery Mode” feature. It allows the user to reboot the system and get it with a new setup. We may need “recovery mode” at any time in the system. There could be many possibilities, i.e when the system slows down, it fails to start up for any reason, or if you find any glitches, then it means your system needs to recover. You can also recover broken files and test if the memory is working correctly or not.

Symlink, also known as a symbolic link in Linux, creates a link to a file or a directory for easier access. To put it in another way, symlinks are links that points to another file or folder in your system, quite similar to the shortcuts in Windows. Some users refer to symlinks as soft-links. Before moving forward, let’s elaborate soft-links and hard-links. Hard-links: Hard-links are the links that mirror or copy the original file. Hard-links have the same inode numbers. Soft-links: Soft-links are simple links that points to the original file. You can access the original file through soft links. Soft-links can point to a file or folder in any partition and have different inode numbers. Learning about creating symlink in Linux is a great way to improve your grip on the Linux terminal. So, let’s learn the steps involved in making the soft-links in Linux.

The symbolic link, also known as symlink or soft link, is the file type that can hold the location of a file or directory in any Linux file system. You have created a couple of Symbolic links in your Linux filesystem, and sometimes there comes a need to list all the symbolic links. This post provides you with a step-by-step guide on how to list all symlinks in a Linux filesystem or a specific Linux directory. From a couple of ways to list all the symbolic links in a Linux directory, we will follow the reliable and best way using the find command.

VirtualBox is a well-known open-source hypervisor used for installing and using multiple guest operating systems simultaneously on an operating system or host. While working in a VirtualBox and its virtual machines, if you find the display is very slow and you want to improve it or in other words, if we use true technical terms, we need to increase the video memory, then this is exactly the right place to get the answer. To increase the virtual machine’s video memory, all you need to do is change a little setting in the Virtual Machine settings in VirtualBox and increase the video memory as per your requirements.

Unmounting a file/folder means it is inaccessible for the device to read and make any modification. To access the particular unmounted folder or drive, we need to mount it first. Mounted drives mean it is in the active state, and data is accessible for the system. Multiple types of disks can be mounted, such as USB, flash memory disk, external hard drives, etc. When a disk or drive is unmounted, it prevents the data from the device. In the Linux system, there are several mounted and unmounted devices. The mount command helps to mount while the umount command unmount the storage drives or filesystem.

Adding and removing the users are the most basic functions when getting started with the centOS 8. We may need to have many users and allow them sudo permissions. And sometimes, due to security purposes, you want to remove them from the host. The account with the sudo privileges can run the system as an administrator that a normal user cannot. These privileges allow the user to act as a root user through which the user can perform all the administrative tasks or commands. It is not compulsory to assign the root password to every user. If you assign them sudo permissions, they will have access to perform all the operations without knowing the root password.

Copying the file or folder means creating a new file having duplicate content as in the existing file. Sometimes, we need to copy the files or folders rather than having a backup program. The files can be copied with the same name, or you can change the name as well. Copying a file, folder, or directory is a simple and basic task in the Linux operating system. Rename, delete or copy commands are used as daily purpose operations while working with the command-line interface. Although there are multiple commands to copying the files, the “cp” and “rsync” command are widely used simplest approaches.

Privacy is an essential part of someone’s life, whether social media or the workplace. It helps protect the personal and professional data that we don’t want to share with everybody. Sometimes, people work on sensitive data that couldn’t be shared inside or outside the firm. Similarly, when multiple users are connected with the system, they may need some private access to the specific resources. If we talk about files or folders/directories permission, it means you allow them to read, write, or modify the files or directories. It is essential to revert the ownership of files/folders from the users who are not part of your current account but can own them. It is assumed as challenging for a Linux user to access permission to a file or folder because they are a bit aware of it. Setting the permission to the specific folder is quite simple and can be done via command-line or GUI (we will later discuss how we can do it).

Every processor in the machine needs an amount of data capacity to run and store loaded applications. All the PCs are designed to have primary and secondary memories from where programs can run, and information is being stored while executing. You need to think about storage seriously if you belong to IT or working as a computer scientist. In that case, bundles of software packages are required to work on. There could be many issues related to storage capacity in Linux systems to run applications; you need adequate RAM; otherwise, the application will crash. The Swap in the Linux system helps when RAM is about to exhaust. While working with multiple applications, if RAM fills up and there is no space to function, the system starts utilizing the secondary storage where Swap is located.

rsync is a command-line tool used for the synchronization of directories and files between two systems. It supports syncing files, directories, devices, file and directory owners, groups, and permissions. The remote-update protocol that transfers the change between directories or file content distinguishes rsync from other file synchronization commands in Linux. I recently needed to utilize rsync to copy and update the new files that did not already exist at the destination system or directory. Are you also willing to use rsync for only updating and transferring new files? Then follow the rest of the article to learn how to do it.

For Linux based system, rsync is a file synchronization tool. This tool is based on the “delta algorithm” that makes the remotes file syncing faster. It deploys this algorithm by transmitting only the differences or modifications in the files across the network. For syncing files, rsync does not require the set of files that exist at one of the link ends. Therefore, it is considered a lightweight program. After the complete transfer of initial files, it only syncs the changed file bits. It also provides support for offsite backups in which it syncs data to a remote system present outside of the firewall. Many Linux users also utilize rsync for mirroring websites.

Toy Story 2, the film where Jessie joins the adventures of Woody, Buzz Lightyeart and the rest of the toys, has an impressive story that few know. When the movie had been in production for over ten months and was almost ready, a simple Linux / Unix command to delete a file erased the entire tape without having a backup. It almost ended in catastrophe! The story happened in 1998 when someone in the pixar studios en Richmond, executed by distraction the option “remove” on your computer and in just a few seconds almost completely lost all files from Toy Story 2, including the work of the entire production staff.

openSUSE Leap 15.3 – A stable base with modern applications Its interesting to watch Youtube reviews for openSUSE Leap 15.3. One of the main critics is that it doesn’t offer the latest KDE and GNOME desktop versions. “The software is quite old.” Yes, that is not very interesting for a reviewer. Because as a reviewer, you like to point out what is new. And what is exiting. And the goal of openSUSE Leap 15.3 is to not be exciting. The goal is to be stable. openSUSE Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise have moved closer together over the last few years. I remember all the effort that has been put into making sure that the codebase for the base packages of openSUSE Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise were similar. In may 2015 (yes, that is a while ago) Richard Brown announced that the latest SUSE Enterprise Sources where now available in the Open Build Service and he presented the vision for a new stable release version, which would be named openSUSE Leap. But after that, there was still a lot of work. It took a couple of releases (42.1, 42.2, 42.3 and then 15) before the base packages of Leap and SLE were completely aligned. From openSUSE Leap 15 and onwards, SUSE officially supported organizations who wanted to migrate from Leap 15 to SLE 15. And this new release takes that integration even further. From openSUSE Leap 15.3 and onwards, the binary packages of the base of Leap 15.3 and SLE 15 Service Pack 3 will be identical. The packages on top of that base will be ‘community backports’. And these packages will work on both Leap 15.3 and on SLE 15 Service Pack 3. So you will get a rock solid distribution, because it needs to be enterprise grade. Enterprises don’t have the time, nor the willingness to mess with software. They want to get work done. The software should just work. And that is exactly what you should expect from openSUSE Leap 15.3. This might be a bit boring for a reviewer or for a Linux enthusiast. Because a typical Linux enthusiast wants to try out the latest and greatest software. They want to play around with the new KDE Plasma 5.22 (released on the 8th June 2021). Or they want to play with the new GNOME 40 desktop (released on the 24th March 2021). They can, if they install the latest openSUSE Tumbleweed.