The Linux Set Command – Linux Hint
The Linux set command is a built-in shell command that allows you to display or set both shell and environment variables. In this guide, we cover the set command and demonstrate the various ways that the command-line utility can be used.
How to install Redis server on Ubuntu Linux - nixCraft
How do I install the Redis server on the Ubuntu Linux version 18.04/20.04 LTS server to speed up database caching in memory?
Redis is an open-source distributed, in-memory key-value database, cache, and message broker server. In a similar vein to Memcached but the dataset is non-volatile. The dataset is stored entirely in memory and periodically flushed to disk. Let us see how to install, set up, and configure the Redis server on Ubuntu Linux.
How to install Minetest on Deepin 20.2
In this video, we are looking at how to install Minetest on Deepin 20.2.
How to Install the Laravel PHP Framework With Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 – Linux Hint
Laravel is one of the best free and open-source frameworks for PHP to generate web applications, and it is recognized due to its eloquent and sophisticated syntax. Laravel also provides several web development tools, especially for large and modern web applications, because it remains accessible through improved versions. Its popularity is increasing day by day, and it is becoming the first choice of developers due to the continuous growth. Additionally, the developers use it in the streamlined development process.
In this detailed and simplified guide, you will be able to install the Laravel framework on Ubuntu 20.04 server or 20.04 LTS operating system.
How to Show MOTD in Linux – Linux Hint
This article provides an easy guide on how to install Laravel PHP Framework with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04. The tutorial highlights the steps to install PHP and the other required modules such as Composer, MySQL, Nginx, and other configurations for a Laravel project on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS operating system.
How to let dpkg Install Dependencies Automatically – Linux Hint
The Debian Package (dpkg) is a Linux management low-level tool as compared to APT. It is used to perform different operations such as installing, updating or removing the .deb packages. The .deb is an extension for the Linux Debian software packages and their derivatives.
The Debian Packages Management consists of several libraries and executable files related to a particular suite of programs. It has 51,000 packages with access to multiple online repositories. Most software packages are free to install, but you can also install paid software from the repository.
If you’re working on Linux distributions like Ubuntu, then you must deal with the .deb packages. The dpkg tool helps monitor the Debian command queries, install and remove software packages, and the dependencies associated with these packages.
You can execute the dpkg using the command-line parameters with a single action or option. But there is also another well-known front-end interface for the Debian packages named Aptitude. Users can also perform actions and monitor the .deb packages using the Aptitude tool.
How to Open Excel Files in LibreOffice in Linux – Linux Hint
Just like Microsoft Office, LibreOffice is an office productivity tool introduced in September 2010. It comes with 115 different languages for the ease of users, and its many features make it flexible and portable.
LibreOffice is an open-source suite consisting of several applications with several features like word documentation, spreadsheets, graphical editing, database management, etc. Not only this, it is compatible and supports file formats of other popular office productivity suites such as Microsoft Office and Google Workplace, etc.
It is a portable tool and can be run on different platforms such as Linux, Microsoft Windows, macOS. The difference between Microsoft Office and LibreOffice is that LibreOffice is an open-source community version, whereas Microsoft Office gets charged to purchase a license for commercial products.
How to Rename a Directory in Linux – Linux Hint
In Linux and Unix-like systems, we are always amazed to see several ways for a single operation. Whether to install something or to perform through the command-line, you will get multiple utilities and commands.
Even if you want to move, copy or rename a directory, it is quite handy to perform these functions with commands; you don’t need to install any specific tool.
In Linux distributions, everything is in the form of directories. So, it is good to keep all of them in a structured way. Sometimes, we need to create temporary folders to save data and later on, to keep them permanently, we have to rename those directories.
There are no traditional commands to rename a folder/directory; it can be done using several ways. We will discuss in this guide how to change the directory name using the “mv” command and “rename” command. It might shock you that this operation can be performed using the “mv” command. The “mv” command is not only used to move one directory to another; it is a multi-purpose command which helps to rename a directory as well.
How to install Handbrake on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Handbrake on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How To Install TeamViewer on Fedora 34/33 – TecAdmin
TeamViewer is a powerful remote desktop and file sharing application that works with most operating systems and mobile devices. In order to commercialize the use of TeamViewer, you have to purchase a license. You can use it free for personal use only.
An RPM package of Teamviewer is built by the official team is available for installation on Fedora systems. You can download the package from its official website.
This tutorial described how to install TeamViewer on the Fedora Linux system.
How to Use Timeshift to Backup and Restore Linux
Setting up a Linux distribution from scratch is not an easy thing. When I am a newbie to Linux I Installed Linux Mint on my laptop and spent weeks setting up all my development tools, packages, and customized my desktops.
After few weeks my OS crashed and I was not able to recover from it because I haven’t got any backup. At this point, I searched for good backup solutions in Linux and found many programs that do similar work. One such program is Timeshift.
How To Add Web Seeds to a Torrent Download
Web seeds are links to same file from another source which can be added to a torrent download session to improve its download speed. Examples of torrent programs who can add web seeds including KTorrent and qBitTorrent but not Transmission. This tutorial explains through an example how we can add several web seeds to a running torrent download using the program KTorrent.
Bash shell and command execution in CentOS - Linux Concept
The GNU Bash is primarily aprogram that interprets commands entered by the user at the prompt.
Accessing the command line using the console
When using CentOS, systemadministration or applications development tasksareperformed using either thecommand-line interface (CLI), such asthe Bash shell, or with the help of a GUI, such as GNOME, KDE, and so on. In this section, we will learn how to enter commands in the Bash shell at the Linux console.
How to Sync Time on Linux System using Chrony
Accurate date and time is essential in Linux systems because some services such as job scheduler (cron jobs) and scripts rely on the accurate time to provide expected output. The network time protocol commonly known as NTP is used to maintain the accurate time in Linux systems. NTP is an internet protocol which plays a vital role in synchronizing the date and time in Linux systems from the available online NTP servers.
Most of the old Linux systems have been using ntpd daemon to synchronize the date and time but in some modern operating systems, it is deprecated. For the implementation of ntpd in modern OSes we have chrony. In this article we will learn how to install and use chrony on Linux system to synchronize date and time.
How to Install Minikube on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS / 21.04
As the name suggests, minikube is a single node Kubernetes (k8s) cluster. Anyone who is new to the Kubernetes and wants to learn and try deploying application on it, then minikube is the solution. Minikube provides a command line interface to manage Kubernetes (k8s) cluster and its component.
In this article we will cover the installation of Minikube on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS / 21.04.
Install FreeDOS without the installer | Opensource.com
Most people should be able to install FreeDOS 1.3 RC4 very easily using the installer. The FreeDOS installer asks a few questions, then takes care of the rest—including making space for FreeDOS and making the system bootable.
Linux 5.13-rc6
Nothing particularly special to say about this - rc6 is certainly smaller than rc5 was, so we're moving in the right direction. It's also not larger (or smaller) than usual for this stage, nor am I aware of any particularly worrying reports, so I think we're all good. The diffstat is nice and flat with a couple of small spikes for a few specific drivers. It all looks very normal and non-threatening, in other words. Most of the diff by far is drivers (usb, gpu, regulator, rdma, spi, pinctrl, scsi..), with just a few other areas: some x86 fixes (mainly kvm), some RISC-V ones, tiny btrfs and nfs client fixes, a couple of core kernel (scheduler, tracing) fixes. It's all really pretty small. Let's hope the trend continues, and we'll have a nice timely 5.13 release. But please do keep testing and verifying, LinusAlso: Linux 5.13-rc6 Released With The Kernel Cycle Smoothing Out
openSUSE Leap 15.3 – A stable base with modern applications
Its interesting to watch Youtube reviews for openSUSE Leap 15.3. One of the main critics is that it doesn’t offer the latest KDE and GNOME desktop versions. “The software is quite old.” Yes, that is not very interesting for a reviewer. Because as a reviewer, you like to point out what is new. And what is exiting. And the goal of openSUSE Leap 15.3 is to not be exciting. The goal is to be stable. openSUSE Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise have moved closer together over the last few years. I remember all the effort that has been put into making sure that the codebase for the base packages of openSUSE Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise were similar. In may 2015 (yes, that is a while ago) Richard Brown announced that the latest SUSE Enterprise Sources where now available in the Open Build Service and he presented the vision for a new stable release version, which would be named openSUSE Leap. But after that, there was still a lot of work. It took a couple of releases (42.1, 42.2, 42.3 and then 15) before the base packages of Leap and SLE were completely aligned. From openSUSE Leap 15 and onwards, SUSE officially supported organizations who wanted to migrate from Leap 15 to SLE 15. And this new release takes that integration even further. From openSUSE Leap 15.3 and onwards, the binary packages of the base of Leap 15.3 and SLE 15 Service Pack 3 will be identical. The packages on top of that base will be ‘community backports’. And these packages will work on both Leap 15.3 and on SLE 15 Service Pack 3. So you will get a rock solid distribution, because it needs to be enterprise grade. Enterprises don’t have the time, nor the willingness to mess with software. They want to get work done. The software should just work. And that is exactly what you should expect from openSUSE Leap 15.3. This might be a bit boring for a reviewer or for a Linux enthusiast. Because a typical Linux enthusiast wants to try out the latest and greatest software. They want to play around with the new KDE Plasma 5.22 (released on the 8th June 2021). Or they want to play with the new GNOME 40 desktop (released on the 24th March 2021). They can, if they install the latest openSUSE Tumbleweed.
KDE Framework 5.84 - Expandable Tooltips
Starting with the KDE Frameworks 5.84 release, KXMLGUI based applications will feature expandable tooltips per default. The matching merge request by Felix Ernst got merged today after 3 months ;=) What are expandable tooltips at all? Good question ;=) In short: for stuff like menu & toolbar actions, it provides an easy way to access the “What’s This?” help. Unlike before, where you need to manually trigger that via the “Shift-F1” shortcut and click around to try out which GUI elements provide at all this additional help, you will now first get a small tooltip with the normal tooltip content (if any) and a hint that with “Shift” you are able to get more help displayed.
