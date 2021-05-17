Volkswagen Group of America said on Friday an unauthorized third party obtained limited personal information about customers and interested buyers from a vendor that its Audi Volkswagen brands and some U.S. and Canadian dealers used for digital sales and marketing.

The three priorities will be outlined in a joint communique, to be released at the conclusion of the summit in the United Kingdom and signed by the heads of state of the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Italy, France, Japan and Germany.

In Data Visualization, we use graphs and charts to represent data. The visual form of data makes it easy for data scientists and everybody to analyze data and draw the results. The histogram is one of the elegant ways to represent distributed continuous or discrete data. And in this Python tutorial, we will see how we can analyze data in Python using Histogram. So, let’s get started!

Socket programming is a method of allowing two nodes within a network to interact with one another. One socket (node) reads on a certain port upon an IP address. Whereas, the former one connects with it. The client connects towards a server and the server creates the auditor socket. These are the true foundations of online surfing. To put it simply, there is indeed a server as well as a client. Integrating the socket package and creating a basic socket are the first steps in socket programming. At the time of implementing this article, we have been using Ubuntu 20.04 Linux system. Here are some examples of Python Socket Programming.

In computing, string combining is an overall common process. Concatenating strings in Python may be expressed in a variety of ways. This tutorial will look at various methods for concatenating strings inside a Python application. To concatenate strings with a delimiter, we may use the join() method. It is beneficial to have a character sequence, such as a list or perhaps a tuple of characters. Then, use the join() method with an empty string whenever you don’t want a delimiter. Use these methods according to your needs. Whenever concatenation requires any formatting, just use format() as well as f-string functions. It’s worth noting that f-string only works with Python 3.6 and higher. Let’s have a look at each one of them.

The Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) seems to be an e-mail standard for transmitting and directing messages among email systems. The smtplib package in Python creates an SMTP customer conference entity that could be cast off to direct an email to any computer on the Internet that has an SMTP or ESMTP listening service. In this tutorial, we will let you know about the methods to send emails using SMTP in your system. We have been using the Spyder new version to do our email send implementation via python in Ubuntu 20.04. Login from your Ubuntu 20.04 system to start implementing it.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers Fedora Classroom: RPM Packaging 101 - Fedora Magazine RPMs are the smallest building blocks of the Fedora Linux system. This session will walk through the basics of building an RPM from source code. You will learn how to set up your Fedora system to build RPMs, how to write a spec file that adheres to the Fedora Packaging Guidelines, and how to use it to generate RPMs for distribution. The session will also provide a brief overview of the complete Fedora packaging pipeline. While no prior knowledge of building RPMs or building software from its source code is required, some software development experience will be useful. The hope is to help users learn the skills required to build and maintain RPM packages, and to encourage them to contribute to Fedora by joining the package collection maintainers.

Application modernization patterns with Apache Kafka, Debezium, and Kubernetes | Red Hat Developer Ellen Ullman wrote this in 1998, but it applies just as much today to the way we build modern applications; that is, over time, with short-term plans, on top of legacy software. In this article, I will introduce a few patterns and tools that I believe work well for thoughtfully modernizing legacy applications and building modern event-driven systems. Note: Consider joining me for my session at Red Hat Summit 2021 on June 16, or at the Event-driven architecture virtual event on June 22. I will present about tools and patterns for application modernization at both sessions, and you will be able to ask me questions live.

Bee Travels: A microservices coding adventure | Red Hat Developer The microservice architectural style structures an application as a collection of services. These services are often large, monolithic applications that are broken into smaller services.

Project Shipwright and the future of Red Hat OpenShift builds | Red Hat Developer In Red Hat OpenShift, a build is the process of transforming source code and binaries into a container image that can run securely on a container platform. In this article, we'll introduce Project Shipwright, a framework for building container images on Kubernetes, and explore the future of builds in Red Hat OpenShift.

When IT careers stall: 5 tips to jump-start progress | The Enterprisers Project A career in software engineering or IT can sometimes feel like high-stakes gambling. New technologies and languages are always emerging and evolving, and new opportunities often involve taking risks and choosing between startups that could experience tremendous success – or flame out within months. The COVID-19 pandemic has only made things more treacherous. While many use moments of crisis to consider major life and career changes, a recent article from Harvard Business Review points out that in reality, “threatening situations prompt us to behave more conservatively,” leading to potentially stalled careers. The pandemic has had an even more acute effect on women in the workplace. According to a poll from CNBC and Survey Monkey, 22 percent of women have experienced a career setback within the past 12 months.

4 ways CIOs can lead change management now These days, change is not novel. It is something that IT leaders have learned to embrace, accept, and even welcome, which has become particularly important over the past 14 months. We have had to be nimble and flexible in nearly every facet of our job and change management is no exception. Leading change management requires a solid foundation before moving forward with a strategy and these most recent challenges have accentuated the need for leaders to focus on being more intentional. This means being flexible with respect to employee schedules, understanding of the challenges they may have had working remotely or in their personal lives, and being deliberate about reaching out to them to make sure they’re happy, comfortable, and adjusting well to the different dynamics that the pandemic has introduced. Beyond the emotional well-being of employees, IT leaders need to ensure that employees have the tools necessary to be successful. Are they happy with the equipment they received at the start of the pandemic to facilitate remote work? Do they need anything else? Are they satisfied with the technical support that is available?