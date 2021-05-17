Python Programming
The Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) seems to be an e-mail standard for transmitting and directing messages among email systems. The smtplib package in Python creates an SMTP customer conference entity that could be cast off to direct an email to any computer on the Internet that has an SMTP or ESMTP listening service.
In this tutorial, we will let you know about the methods to send emails using SMTP in your system. We have been using the Spyder new version to do our email send implementation via python in Ubuntu 20.04. Login from your Ubuntu 20.04 system to start implementing it.
In computing, string combining is an overall common process. Concatenating strings in Python may be expressed in a variety of ways. This tutorial will look at various methods for concatenating strings inside a Python application. To concatenate strings with a delimiter, we may use the join() method. It is beneficial to have a character sequence, such as a list or perhaps a tuple of characters. Then, use the join() method with an empty string whenever you don’t want a delimiter. Use these methods according to your needs. Whenever concatenation requires any formatting, just use format() as well as f-string functions. It’s worth noting that f-string only works with Python 3.6 and higher. Let’s have a look at each one of them.
Socket programming is a method of allowing two nodes within a network to interact with one another. One socket (node) reads on a certain port upon an IP address. Whereas, the former one connects with it. The client connects towards a server and the server creates the auditor socket. These are the true foundations of online surfing.
To put it simply, there is indeed a server as well as a client. Integrating the socket package and creating a basic socket are the first steps in socket programming. At the time of implementing this article, we have been using Ubuntu 20.04 Linux system. Here are some examples of Python Socket Programming.
In Data Visualization, we use graphs and charts to represent data. The visual form of data makes it easy for data scientists and everybody to analyze data and draw the results.
The histogram is one of the elegant ways to represent distributed continuous or discrete data. And in this Python tutorial, we will see how we can analyze data in Python using Histogram.
So, let’s get started!
Security Leftovers
Group of Seven (G-7) leaders on Sunday announced their commitments to cutting forced labor practices out of global supply chains in a shot at China, as well as efforts to stop ransomware attacks and root out corruption.
The three priorities will be outlined in a joint communique, to be released at the conclusion of the summit in the United Kingdom and signed by the heads of state of the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Italy, France, Japan and Germany.
The United States and Russia sparred Sunday about responsibility for debilitating cyberattacks as U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared for their summit in Geneva on Wednesday.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC’s “This Week” show, “No responsible country should be in the business of harboring in any way criminal organizations engaged in cyberattacks, including ransomware.”
Volkswagen Group of America said on Friday an unauthorized third party obtained limited personal information about customers and interested buyers from a vendor that its Audi Volkswagen brands and some U.S. and Canadian dealers used for digital sales and marketing.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
RPMs are the smallest building blocks of the Fedora Linux system. This session will walk through the basics of building an RPM from source code. You will learn how to set up your Fedora system to build RPMs, how to write a spec file that adheres to the Fedora Packaging Guidelines, and how to use it to generate RPMs for distribution. The session will also provide a brief overview of the complete Fedora packaging pipeline.
While no prior knowledge of building RPMs or building software from its source code is required, some software development experience will be useful. The hope is to help users learn the skills required to build and maintain RPM packages, and to encourage them to contribute to Fedora by joining the package collection maintainers.
Ellen Ullman wrote this in 1998, but it applies just as much today to the way we build modern applications; that is, over time, with short-term plans, on top of legacy software. In this article, I will introduce a few patterns and tools that I believe work well for thoughtfully modernizing legacy applications and building modern event-driven systems.
Note: Consider joining me for my session at Red Hat Summit 2021 on June 16, or at the Event-driven architecture virtual event on June 22. I will present about tools and patterns for application modernization at both sessions, and you will be able to ask me questions live.
The microservice architectural style structures an application as a collection of services. These services are often large, monolithic applications that are broken into smaller services.
In Red Hat OpenShift, a build is the process of transforming source code and binaries into a container image that can run securely on a container platform. In this article, we'll introduce Project Shipwright, a framework for building container images on Kubernetes, and explore the future of builds in Red Hat OpenShift.
A career in software engineering or IT can sometimes feel like high-stakes gambling. New technologies and languages are always emerging and evolving, and new opportunities often involve taking risks and choosing between startups that could experience tremendous success – or flame out within months.
The COVID-19 pandemic has only made things more treacherous. While many use moments of crisis to consider major life and career changes, a recent article from Harvard Business Review points out that in reality, “threatening situations prompt us to behave more conservatively,” leading to potentially stalled careers.
The pandemic has had an even more acute effect on women in the workplace. According to a poll from CNBC and Survey Monkey, 22 percent of women have experienced a career setback within the past 12 months.
These days, change is not novel. It is something that IT leaders have learned to embrace, accept, and even welcome, which has become particularly important over the past 14 months. We have had to be nimble and flexible in nearly every facet of our job and change management is no exception.
Leading change management requires a solid foundation before moving forward with a strategy and these most recent challenges have accentuated the need for leaders to focus on being more intentional. This means being flexible with respect to employee schedules, understanding of the challenges they may have had working remotely or in their personal lives, and being deliberate about reaching out to them to make sure they’re happy, comfortable, and adjusting well to the different dynamics that the pandemic has introduced.
Beyond the emotional well-being of employees, IT leaders need to ensure that employees have the tools necessary to be successful. Are they happy with the equipment they received at the start of the pandemic to facilitate remote work? Do they need anything else? Are they satisfied with the technical support that is available?
Games: Psychonauts 2, Starmancer, Book of Travels, Scarlet Hollow, Kitsune Tails, and More
It's nearly time for another truly wild adventure as Double Fine has confirmed an August 25 launch for Psychonauts 2.
This was announced during the Xbox E3 showcase, since Double Fine are now part of Xbox Game Studios. The good news, is that Linux support is still confirmed and they mentioned this multiple times with no indication of any delays.
"Razputin “Raz” Aquato, trained acrobat and powerful young psychic, has realized his lifelong dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization known as the Psychonauts! But these psychic super spies are in trouble. Their leader hasn't been the same since he was rescued from a kidnapping, and what's worse, there's a mole hiding in headquarters."
After a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2018, Starmancer from Ominux Games and publisher Chucklefish has now been confirmed to be available in Early Access on August 5.
In Starmancer players build their own space station, taking on the role of the station A.I. tasked with sustaining human life, regrowing bodies for the thousands of minds trapped in your memory banks and defending the station at any cost. Starmancer offers gameplay with consequences, a living sandbox environment, crafting, and managing the daily lives of colonists. Create a fully functional space station that supports a utopian society where everyone is well fed, happy, and safe under the watchful eye of a benevolent A.I.
Book of Travels might end up being one of the most innovative online RPGs to come along in some time, and we'll be able to see what it's all about on August 9.
"Join Book of Travels and become part of a unique social roleplaying experience that doesn’t hold your hand. Inspired by genre classics, this is a serene adventure that sets you adrift in a fairytale world... it’s also an invitation to roleplay without the restraints of linear missions and plotlines. Feel at liberty to travel the free wilds and vivid cities of the Braided Shore peninsula. Wander deep into the layers of this hand-drawn world, stumble upon its hidden places or unravel one of its many mysteries. There is no overarching goal and no real beginning or end, but for mortal characters the stakes can be high."
They call it a TMORPG "tiny multiplayer online role-playing game", as you will be able to come across other players but in very small numbers per game. You also can't chat normally, as you need to learn the special symbol language used.
Everything we've seen still clearly has Linux there so we're good to go for it on August 9 for Early Access.
After quite a success with the first episode being free, along with a very successful Kickstarter campaign, the second episode of Scarlet Hollow is now available. You can still play the first episode free but the main thing now being available at a cost in Early Access includes the second episode, along with more episodes coming up to a total of seven.
Even if you're not usually into adventures styled like a visual novel, Scarlet Hollow is easily worth going through, especially with it being designed by award winning graphic novelist Abby Howard.
Still due to release sometime next year for Linux and Windows (with Switch announced now too), Kitsune Tails is a platformer styled after beloved classics steeped in Japanese mythology and diverse relationships. It looks seriously cute too.
Now the New Frontier Pass expansions and free upgrades are done, it's not entirely clear if another pass will come along or if that's finally it but they say it offers the "complete Civilization VI experience", even though they sort-of teased more was coming by mentioning the last free update was the "final free update of the season". They key wording there being season. Otherwise, why wouldn't they just say it was the final and leave it as that?
It was only a few days ago we mentioned that Death Trash, which looks simply incredible will be getting a demo for the Steam Next Fest soon but we now also know it will enter Early Access on August 5.
With a fleshy gruesome post-apocalyptic world, Death Trash is six years in the making! While still unfinished, the developer believe the foundation is solid enough now to get it properly out in the world with gameplay that "feels satisfying and is complex enough, a good amount of content, a solid framework and tools, many design problems figured out, platform features implemented, and a plan where we want to go with the game".
