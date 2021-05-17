PDF Mix Tool 1.0 Released With Overhauled Interface, PDF Metadata Editing And Qt6 Support
PDF Mix Tool, a Qt application used to manipulate PDF files, has reached version 1.0 stable (followed quickly by version 1.0.1). The new version includes an overhauled user interface, support for editing PDF metadata, Qt6 support, and more.
PDF Mix Tool is a graphical tool for performing some common PDF editing operations. It can extract, delete and rotate PDF document pages, merge multiple PDF files into a single document, add empty pages, change a PDF's page layout (size, orientation, specify the number of rows and columns, margins, etc.), add booklets, and more. Under the hood, it makes use of QPDF for manipulating PDF files.
With the latest 1.0 release, the application user interface has been overhauled to make it more intuitive. There are no longer tabs for single and multiple files, and the sidebar now includes all available PDF operations, each with an icon, to make it easy to spot the option you're looking for.
