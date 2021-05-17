Kernel: Raspberry Pi 400, Trust Domain Extensions (TDX), and ACPI
-
Raspberry Pi 400 Support Added to Linux Kernel | Tom's Hardware
Although effectively a Raspberry Pi 4 trapped in a keyboard like a genie in a bottle, there are a few differences between the two SBCs - the CPU of the Raspberry Pi 400 is clocked at 1.8 GHz, 300 MHz more than the Raspberry Pi 4. The speed boost is largely due to better thermals, as we discovered in our review. The Raspberry Pi 400 also features a different Wi-Fi chip, a soft power button (the first Pi to have a power button), and the 400 lacks the Pi 4s activity LED.
The 4B received mainline kernel support back in 2020 with version 5.7. For Kernel 5.14 no driver changes were required for the Raspberry Pi 400, merely a DeviceTree addition was made to support the CPU speed, Wi-Fi and ACT LED. By adding the Raspberry Pi 400 it means that, should the developer decide to take advantage of it, Pi 400 support will be available on any Linux distro based on the mainline kernel. The current version of Raspberry Pi OS is using the Long Term Support version of kernel 5.10, which brought improved support for the Pi 400, making the upgrade in March this year. Before that, it used version 5.4 LTS.
-
Linux 5.14 Mainline Should Work With The Raspberry Pi 400 - Phoronix
Launched last November was the Raspberry Pi 400 as a Raspberry Pi Keyboard Computer with effectively a Raspberry Pi 4 SBC embedded within the keyboard and attached to a large aluminum block for cooling. It's a great little device and beginning with Linux 5.14 looks like it should be playing fine with the mainline kernel.
The Raspberry Pi 400 for $100 USD gets you the keyboard with the Raspberry Pi built-in that offers 4GB of RAM, 1.8GHz quad-core Broadcom processor, 16GB storage, and related peripherals to have a fully-working computer and not needing any extras besides a display.
-
Intel Publishes Latest TDX Support Patches For Linux - Phoronix
Last year Intel detailed Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) as a new means of better protecting virtual machines with hardware-assisted isolation between VMs as well as from the VMM/hypervisor. Shortly after that Intel began posting TDX enablement patches and that work has continued while is still ongoing.
Intel landed the new TDX instructions within the open-source code compilers and then still ongoing is the Linux kernel enablement. Intel already had sent out their initial Trust Domain Extensions enablement and various other related patch series. Now though they have posted their latest patches around shared memory management support. With all of these published patch series, at this point it is then enough to get a fully-functional TDX guest when running on unrelated Intel Xeon processors.
-
ACPI Platform Runtime Mechanism Support Is Getting Underway For Linux - Phoronix
Platform Runtime Mechanism was incorporated into the ACPI 6.4 specification earlier this year and allows moving some system management interrupt (SMI) handlers out of the system management mode (SMM) "black box" and into the OS/VMM execution context. With Linux 5.14 initial work on ACPI Platform Runtime Mechanism is set to land.
Platform Runtime Mechanism, allows moving of the SMI handlers that do not require SMM privileges to be punted into the OS/VMM context. There are security and performance benefits of PRM and with it now being part of the public ACPI specification, the Linux kernel support is on its way. Microsoft for their part has already offered PRM support as part of Windows Insider Preview builds for months.
-
