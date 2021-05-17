Open Hardware: Librem, Arduino, and Precursor
Toward a Respectful Hardware Production – Purism
Coming from a family of farmers and growing up in the country side, I have always been close to nature and have a lot of respect for it. Even if I also have a great interest in technology, I believe that done the right way it is not incompatible with respect for the environment. Unfortunately this is currently not often the case and “Big Tech” companies tend to ignore the ecological impact of their business models. Limiting obsolescence, and favoring a supply chain that respects the environment can easily be in conflict with the wish to favor financial profits.
This Arduino project is counting to a billion | Arduino Blog
Designer Che-Wei Wang built a simple Arduino project that’s counting to a billion, and has been doing so for over 10 years. Could this be the longest continually running Arduino project in the world?
Che-Wei has a background in art, architecture and industrial design. He now runs a boutique design studio with is wife Taylor, called CW&T. But it was during his time at university that he first discovered his love for Arduino.
“I first started using Arduino when I went to [the Interactive Telecommunications Program] at NYU in 2007,” he explains. “I got hooked the moment I got an LED to blink and went on to build a fuzzy GPS robot that guides you to places around the city.”
Even now there’s a clear technological slant to his design work. As you look through the products CW&T has created, more than a few have embedded electronics at their core. He also has a rare eye for the beauty of minimalism, both in terms of design and function. Which is probably why one of his first Arduino projects is both simple, and stunning.
“As a kid, I would challenge myself to count to as high of a number as possible,” he laughs. “I don’t remember how high I got. Probably not past a few hundred. So I built this device as a way to fulfil my childhood dream of counting to an insanely high number!”
Upgrading Precursor’s TRNG
It was pointed out that we’re missing a step-by-step guide on how to go from an idea, to hardware, to a fully implemented feature in Xous for Precursor. So, here it is.
Because Precursor uses an FPGA for its SoC, we can add new features to the hardware “on the fly”. In this case, we’re going to add some improvements to our basic managed TRNG block. To review, the existing TRNG consists of an avalanche noise source and a ring oscillator noise source as hardware-based sources of “true” entropy.
Monitoring the Health of Precursor’s TRNGs
This post is an abridged version of a longer-form narrative on implementing health monitoring for Precursor/Betrusted’s TRNGs. It’s the first of a series of two posts; the second, on implementing a CSPRNG conditioner for the TRNG, will go up later.
Background
Online health monitors are simple statistical tests that give users an indication of the quality of the entropy being produced. On-line health tests are like a tachometer on an engine: they give an indication of overall health, and can detect when something fails spectacularly; but they can’t tell you if an engine is designed correctly. Thus, they are complimentary to longer-running, rigorous diagnostic tests. We cover some of these tests at our wiki, plus we have a CI bench which generates gigabytes of raw entropy, over runtimes measured in months, that is run through a series of proofing tools, such as the Dieharder test suite and the NIST STS test suite.
It’s important that the health monitoring happens before any conditioning or mixing of the raw data happens, and significantly, there is no one-size-fits-all health monitor for a TRNG: it’s even advised by the (NIST SP 800-90B sec 4.4) specification to have tests that are tailored to the noise source.
Screen sharing or screen mirroring apps available out there aren’t that good. Even though most of the dedicated options are only available for Windows/Mac, you may have a tough time finding an open-source solution for Linux. With such an app, you can share your screen with any device connected to your network. If you have a multi-monitor setup, you realise the advantages of having multiple screens. And, with Deskreen, you can turn any device into your secondary screen, how exciting!
