Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Open Hardware: Librem, Arduino, and Precursor

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 14th of June 2021 06:29:38 PM Filed under
Hardware
  • Toward a Respectful Hardware Production – Purism

    Coming from a family of farmers and growing up in the country side, I have always been close to nature and have a lot of respect for it. Even if I also have a great interest in technology, I believe that done the right way it is not incompatible with respect for the environment. Unfortunately this is currently not often the case and “Big Tech” companies tend to ignore the ecological impact of their business models. Limiting obsolescence, and favoring a supply chain that respects the environment can easily be in conflict with the wish to favor financial profits.

  • This Arduino project is counting to a billion | Arduino Blog

    Designer Che-Wei Wang built a simple Arduino project that’s counting to a billion, and has been doing so for over 10 years. Could this be the longest continually running Arduino project in the world?

    Che-Wei has a background in art, architecture and industrial design. He now runs a boutique design studio with is wife Taylor, called CW&T. But it was during his time at university that he first discovered his love for Arduino.

    “I first started using Arduino when I went to [the Interactive Telecommunications Program] at NYU in 2007,” he explains. “I got hooked the moment I got an LED to blink and went on to build a fuzzy GPS robot that guides you to places around the city.”

    Even now there’s a clear technological slant to his design work. As you look through the products CW&T has created, more than a few have embedded electronics at their core. He also has a rare eye for the beauty of minimalism, both in terms of design and function. Which is probably why one of his first Arduino projects is both simple, and stunning.

    “As a kid, I would challenge myself to count to as high of a number as possible,” he laughs. “I don’t remember how high I got. Probably not past a few hundred. So I built this device as a way to fulfil my childhood dream of counting to an insanely high number!”

  • Upgrading Precursor’s TRNG

    It was pointed out that we’re missing a step-by-step guide on how to go from an idea, to hardware, to a fully implemented feature in Xous for Precursor. So, here it is.

    Because Precursor uses an FPGA for its SoC, we can add new features to the hardware “on the fly”. In this case, we’re going to add some improvements to our basic managed TRNG block. To review, the existing TRNG consists of an avalanche noise source and a ring oscillator noise source as hardware-based sources of “true” entropy.

  • Monitoring the Health of Precursor’s TRNGs

    This post is an abridged version of a longer-form narrative on implementing health monitoring for Precursor/Betrusted’s TRNGs. It’s the first of a series of two posts; the second, on implementing a CSPRNG conditioner for the TRNG, will go up later.

    Background

    Online health monitors are simple statistical tests that give users an indication of the quality of the entropy being produced. On-line health tests are like a tachometer on an engine: they give an indication of overall health, and can detect when something fails spectacularly; but they can’t tell you if an engine is designed correctly. Thus, they are complimentary to longer-running, rigorous diagnostic tests. We cover some of these tests at our wiki, plus we have a CI bench which generates gigabytes of raw entropy, over runtimes measured in months, that is run through a series of proofing tools, such as the Dieharder test suite and the NIST STS test suite.

    It’s important that the health monitoring happens before any conditioning or mixing of the raw data happens, and significantly, there is no one-size-fits-all health monitor for a TRNG: it’s even advised by the (NIST SP 800-90B sec 4.4) specification to have tests that are tailored to the noise source.

»

More in Tux Machines

Games: GOG, Mechajammer, and More

  • Hellpoint is being given away by GOG for 48 hours during their Summer Sale | GamingOnLinux

    Free Game Monday! You can now claim a fully free copy to keep of Hellpoint, the souls-like action RPG during the GOG.com Summer Sale but the giveaway doesn't last long. Blurring the lines between sci-fi and fantasy, Hellpoint is a thorough challenge with some exceptionally beautiful scenes spread throughout the space station you're running through. "Once a pinnacle of human achievement, the Irid Novo space station has fallen. Its ruins are now overrun by cruel interdimensional entities acting as puppets of the malevolent Cosmic Gods. You have been created by the Author, organically printed on Irid Novo and sent on a mission to find out the unholy series of events that led to the catastrophic incident known as the Merge."

  • Modern Wolf announces Mechajammer, a tactical cyberpunk turn-based RPG | GamingOnLinux

    Time to get your cyberpunk back on as Mechajammer from publisher Modern Wolf and developer Whalenought Studios has just been announced with confirmed Linux support. "Mechajammer is a CRPG with strong tabletop roots but with a precise, peculiar take on the genre. The foundation of the game is an immersive sim (like an isometric Deus Ex) on which the players will freely choose how to face different tactical situations. Stealth is always an option, as party-based combat is."

  • Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic - The minimalism guide

    Behold, the fourth guide showing how to set up a fun and profitable industry in Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic, an economy and transport tycoon game, with focus on minimal viable self-sustainable model, including more centralized industry, steel mill bottlenecks, oil industry optimization, improved transportation with private cars, and more. Comrades.

today's howtos

  • Docker command cheat sheet

    Docker is a tool designed to create, deploy and run applications using containers. With a container, developers can package applications with all parts they need such as libraries, dependencies and ship it all out as on. Docker provides a REST API to talk with its daemon which is executed by the command-line interface. This article shows you the 25 most useful docker commands with examples of each.

  • How to Monitor System Resources with Glances on Ubuntu 20.04

    Glances is a real-time system monitoring tool written in Python language. It monitors system resources, including CPU, Memory, Load, Disk I/O, Processes, File System space, Network interface, and more. It also offers a web-based interface that allows you to monitor system resources from the remote system over the internet.

  • How to Enable ‘Global Menu’ (App Menus in Top-bar) in Ubuntu 20.04, 21.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    Though it’s not perfect, Global menu is still possible in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.04 with the default Gnome Desktop. It used to have a Gnome Global Menu extension to enable focused app menus (e.g., File, Edit, View, Help, etc.) in the top panel. It is however discontinued because GTK+ development is blocking the uniform support for the global menu to the Gtk+ applications. Users can still use Fildem global menu to get the function in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, and Ubuntu 21.04, though it does not work with most Gnome Apps.

  • Install Steam Locomotive on Ubuntu 20.04

    Steam Locomotive is a fun utility for Linux-based systems to alert users to a very common mistake they make when typing the “ls” command. Yes, you guessed it correctly. Most of us type “sl” instead of “ls” in a hurry and get an unwanted error message. However, we can turn this whole scenario into a good learning experience by using the Steam Locomotive utility. Let’s now see how we can install this utility on an Ubuntu 20.04 system.

  • Ansible Tutorial: Introduction to simple Ansible commands - LinuxTechLab

    In our earlier Ansible tutorial, we discussed the installation & configuration of Ansible. Now in this ansible tutorial, we will learn some simple ansible commands that we will use to manage our infrastructure. Consider this as an Ansible commands cheatsheet.

  • Linux 101: How to hold packages back from getting upgraded with apt - TechRepublic

    You probably have a lot of software installed on your Linux servers. Of course, each of those packages depends on other packages to function properly. You might even have a situation where you've developed a website or application that depends on a very particular version of a package. For example, say you've built a web application that uses PHP 7.4 and you know that upgrading to PHP 8 might break the entire system—you certainly don't want that. Although you should probably ensure your web application can run on the latest version of the software, that includes the latest bug fixes and vulnerability patches, we all know that takes some time.

  • 6 ways to increase your Linux sysadmin earning profile and potential | Enable Sysadmin

    It's that time of year—you're in a room, sitting with your manager, and about to discuss your appraisal/performance review. Question is—are you prepared to talk through this opportunity to increase your salary or be a candidate for promotion? The best-case scenario is that you don't have to do much talking—your achievements and the value you've added to your organization speaks for themselves—your manager ends up thanking you for making their life easier justifying any level-up gains. This is just one way you increase your earning potential as sysadmins—by growing within your organization. When other opportunities come from outside your workplace, are you prepared with your success stories to convince potential employers and get them to buy your pitch during the interview? The best case is that you effortlessly share your initiatives and successes, and they listen in awe and want to hear more—then end up hiring you with a good offer. Better yet, your profile and brand in the local community are so outstanding that different companies battle it out to win you.

SUSE/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Inacta: Scaling Up with Kubernetes

    Inacta briefly considered Red Hat OpenShift, but realized that the monocluster architecture makes scaling (and multi-cluster management) difficult and would also cause costs to soar. In April 2019, the DevOps team concluded SUSE Rancher was the right choice.

  • Red Hat and Nokia collaborate to accelerate 5G RAN technology innovation

    The digital transformation of mobile networks is accelerating and cloudification is increasing. Following the core network, radio access network (RAN) solutions are now taking advantage of the benefits of cloud computing. Cloud-based solutions bring more flexibility and efficiency to mobile networks and allow digital service providers (DSPs) to adapt to customer demands with greater agility. As a continuation of RAN innovation, Red Hat and Nokia have successfully demonstrated an end-to-end 5G data call, using Nokia’s 5G Cloud RAN virtualized distributed unit (vDU) as a containerized application running on Red Hat OpenShift. RANs connect mobile and internet-of-things (IoT) devices to global networks. Traditionally, they have been proprietary, closed designs, and vertically integrated implementations by a single vendor.

  • Convert2RHEL adds official support for Oracle Linux conversions [Ed: IBM's Red Hat conversions go only in one direction, and one might call this vendor lock-in]

    Due to interest from Red Hat customers, we are pleased to announce that our Convert2RHEL utility officially supports conversions of Oracle Linux systems to fully supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). In our Convert2RHEL announcement in April of this year we announced support for CentOS Linux to RHEL conversions. Convert2RHEL is a powerful tool that minimizes the need for costly redeployment projects and reduces administrative burden by maintaining existing OS customizations, configurations, and preferences during the conversion. Over the last several years, the Convert2RHEL utility has been used with great success by Red Hat Consulting, partners, and customers to convert thousands of Oracle Linux systems to Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Convert2RHEL has been historically popular with large customers in the retail, financial, and digital service provider industries. The recent enhancements and official Red Hat support makes it a valuable tool for customers of all sizes and industries. More details on using Convert2RHEL as a self-service tool are provided in the Red Hat Customer support policy.

With Deskreen, You Can Mirror or Stream Your Linux Computer Screen to Any Device

Screen sharing or screen mirroring apps available out there aren’t that good. Even though most of the dedicated options are only available for Windows/Mac, you may have a tough time finding an open-source solution for Linux. With such an app, you can share your screen with any device connected to your network. If you have a multi-monitor setup, you realise the advantages of having multiple screens. And, with Deskreen, you can turn any device into your secondary screen, how exciting! Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6