Games: GOG, Mechajammer, and More Hellpoint is being given away by GOG for 48 hours during their Summer Sale | GamingOnLinux Free Game Monday! You can now claim a fully free copy to keep of Hellpoint, the souls-like action RPG during the GOG.com Summer Sale but the giveaway doesn't last long. Blurring the lines between sci-fi and fantasy, Hellpoint is a thorough challenge with some exceptionally beautiful scenes spread throughout the space station you're running through. "Once a pinnacle of human achievement, the Irid Novo space station has fallen. Its ruins are now overrun by cruel interdimensional entities acting as puppets of the malevolent Cosmic Gods. You have been created by the Author, organically printed on Irid Novo and sent on a mission to find out the unholy series of events that led to the catastrophic incident known as the Merge."

Modern Wolf announces Mechajammer, a tactical cyberpunk turn-based RPG | GamingOnLinux Time to get your cyberpunk back on as Mechajammer from publisher Modern Wolf and developer Whalenought Studios has just been announced with confirmed Linux support. "Mechajammer is a CRPG with strong tabletop roots but with a precise, peculiar take on the genre. The foundation of the game is an immersive sim (like an isometric Deus Ex) on which the players will freely choose how to face different tactical situations. Stealth is always an option, as party-based combat is."

Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic - The minimalism guide Behold, the fourth guide showing how to set up a fun and profitable industry in Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic, an economy and transport tycoon game, with focus on minimal viable self-sustainable model, including more centralized industry, steel mill bottlenecks, oil industry optimization, improved transportation with private cars, and more. Comrades.

today's howtos Docker command cheat sheet Docker is a tool designed to create, deploy and run applications using containers. With a container, developers can package applications with all parts they need such as libraries, dependencies and ship it all out as on. Docker provides a REST API to talk with its daemon which is executed by the command-line interface. This article shows you the 25 most useful docker commands with examples of each.

How to Monitor System Resources with Glances on Ubuntu 20.04 Glances is a real-time system monitoring tool written in Python language. It monitors system resources, including CPU, Memory, Load, Disk I/O, Processes, File System space, Network interface, and more. It also offers a web-based interface that allows you to monitor system resources from the remote system over the internet.

How to Enable ‘Global Menu’ (App Menus in Top-bar) in Ubuntu 20.04, 21.04 | UbuntuHandbook Though it’s not perfect, Global menu is still possible in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.04 with the default Gnome Desktop. It used to have a Gnome Global Menu extension to enable focused app menus (e.g., File, Edit, View, Help, etc.) in the top panel. It is however discontinued because GTK+ development is blocking the uniform support for the global menu to the Gtk+ applications. Users can still use Fildem global menu to get the function in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, and Ubuntu 21.04, though it does not work with most Gnome Apps.

Install Steam Locomotive on Ubuntu 20.04 Steam Locomotive is a fun utility for Linux-based systems to alert users to a very common mistake they make when typing the “ls” command. Yes, you guessed it correctly. Most of us type “sl” instead of “ls” in a hurry and get an unwanted error message. However, we can turn this whole scenario into a good learning experience by using the Steam Locomotive utility. Let’s now see how we can install this utility on an Ubuntu 20.04 system.

Ansible Tutorial: Introduction to simple Ansible commands - LinuxTechLab In our earlier Ansible tutorial, we discussed the installation & configuration of Ansible. Now in this ansible tutorial, we will learn some simple ansible commands that we will use to manage our infrastructure. Consider this as an Ansible commands cheatsheet.

Linux 101: How to hold packages back from getting upgraded with apt - TechRepublic You probably have a lot of software installed on your Linux servers. Of course, each of those packages depends on other packages to function properly. You might even have a situation where you've developed a website or application that depends on a very particular version of a package. For example, say you've built a web application that uses PHP 7.4 and you know that upgrading to PHP 8 might break the entire system—you certainly don't want that. Although you should probably ensure your web application can run on the latest version of the software, that includes the latest bug fixes and vulnerability patches, we all know that takes some time.

6 ways to increase your Linux sysadmin earning profile and potential | Enable Sysadmin It's that time of year—you're in a room, sitting with your manager, and about to discuss your appraisal/performance review. Question is—are you prepared to talk through this opportunity to increase your salary or be a candidate for promotion? The best-case scenario is that you don't have to do much talking—your achievements and the value you've added to your organization speaks for themselves—your manager ends up thanking you for making their life easier justifying any level-up gains. This is just one way you increase your earning potential as sysadmins—by growing within your organization. When other opportunities come from outside your workplace, are you prepared with your success stories to convince potential employers and get them to buy your pitch during the interview? The best case is that you effortlessly share your initiatives and successes, and they listen in awe and want to hear more—then end up hiring you with a good offer. Better yet, your profile and brand in the local community are so outstanding that different companies battle it out to win you.