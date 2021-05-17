Kernel: Gallium3D, Panfrost, Coreboot, Linux Plumbers Conference, Toradex
-
Intel Gallium3D Driver Merged Into Mesa 21.2 For Gen4 Through Haswell Graphics - Phoronix
The independently-developed "Crocus" driver providing a Mesa Gallium3D implementation for Intel Gen4 "i965" through Gen7 "Haswell" graphics has now been merged into Mesa 21.2 for ultimately aiming to improve the open-source OpenGL support for these aging Intel integrated graphics generations.
Intel has in recent years developed the Iris Gallium3D driver providing great support for Broadwell graphics and newer. The "i965" classic driver meanwhile was left for supporting Intel Haswell graphics and older. The i965 classic driver doesn't see much activity these days and with Mesa developers talking of possibly dropping classic drivers from mainline, David Airlie and Ilia Mirkin along with others developed this driver called Crocus.
-
Panfrost now supports OpenGL ES 3.1 on Midgard (Mali T760 and newer) and Bifrost (Mali G31, G52, G76) GPUs - CNX Software
OpenGL ES 3.0 experimental support for Panfrost open-source Arm Mali GPU driver was announced in February 2020 and culminate with the release of Mesa 20.3 with Panfrost support last December.
Collabora has now started to work on Panvk, Panfrost Vulkan driver, but that does not mean OpenGL ES work is done, and the company has just published a blog post about OpenGL ES 3.1 support in Panfrost.
-
Another Intel Sandy/Ivy Bridge Motherboard Now Works For Coreboot (ASUS P8Z77-V) - Phoronix
While Intel engineers have been working on Alder Lake support for Coreboot as with other recent CPU generations that open-source firmware/BIOS support remains focused on their reference boards with a particular focus on meeting necessary requirements for Google Chromebook devices. Sadly, there is not much or any in the way of consumer retail motherboard support at this point. For those looking for retail desktop motherboard support for Coreboot, aside from the open-source POWER9 systems out of Raptor Computing, on the x86_64 front it largely means using aging Intel and AMD platforms.
-
IoThree’s Company Microconference Accepted into 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference
We are pleased to announce that the IoThree’s Company Microconference has been accepted into the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference. As everyday devices start to become more connected to the internet, the infrastructure around it constantly needs to be developed. Linux is showing up more in products that are not normally considered to be computers, but now need to interact with a central location (cloud). This brings new challenges that need to be addressed.
-
Extended Platform for IoT Linux Devices
Toradex is extending its Torizon operating system for use as a full IoT development and operations (DevOps) platform for Linux devices. The operating system will now include free remotely hosted updates, device monitoring features, and a fleet management solution.
Torizon enables modern, iterative product development by seamlessly integrating hardware, a Linux OS, development tools, remote updates and fleet operations. The result is a scalable solution for devices requiring high reliability and security
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 480 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: GOG, Mechajammer, and More
today's howtos
SUSE/Red Hat Leftovers
With Deskreen, You Can Mirror or Stream Your Linux Computer Screen to Any Device
Screen sharing or screen mirroring apps available out there aren’t that good. Even though most of the dedicated options are only available for Windows/Mac, you may have a tough time finding an open-source solution for Linux. With such an app, you can share your screen with any device connected to your network. If you have a multi-monitor setup, you realise the advantages of having multiple screens. And, with Deskreen, you can turn any device into your secondary screen, how exciting!
Recent comments
13 min 22 sec ago
8 hours 25 min ago
12 hours 26 min ago
12 hours 33 min ago
13 hours 2 min ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 15 hours ago
2 days 15 hours ago
2 days 21 hours ago