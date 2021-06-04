Toradex is extending its Torizon operating system for use as a full IoT development and operations (DevOps) platform for Linux devices. The operating system will now include free remotely hosted updates, device monitoring features, and a fleet management solution. Torizon enables modern, iterative product development by seamlessly integrating hardware, a Linux OS, development tools, remote updates and fleet operations. The result is a scalable solution for devices requiring high reliability and security

We are pleased to announce that the IoThree’s Company Microconference has been accepted into the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference. As everyday devices start to become more connected to the internet, the infrastructure around it constantly needs to be developed. Linux is showing up more in products that are not normally considered to be computers, but now need to interact with a central location (cloud). This brings new challenges that need to be addressed.

While Intel engineers have been working on Alder Lake support for Coreboot as with other recent CPU generations that open-source firmware/BIOS support remains focused on their reference boards with a particular focus on meeting necessary requirements for Google Chromebook devices. Sadly, there is not much or any in the way of consumer retail motherboard support at this point. For those looking for retail desktop motherboard support for Coreboot, aside from the open-source POWER9 systems out of Raptor Computing, on the x86_64 front it largely means using aging Intel and AMD platforms.

OpenGL ES 3.0 experimental support for Panfrost open-source Arm Mali GPU driver was announced in February 2020 and culminate with the release of Mesa 20.3 with Panfrost support last December. Collabora has now started to work on Panvk, Panfrost Vulkan driver, but that does not mean OpenGL ES work is done, and the company has just published a blog post about OpenGL ES 3.1 support in Panfrost.

The independently-developed "Crocus" driver providing a Mesa Gallium3D implementation for Intel Gen4 "i965" through Gen7 "Haswell" graphics has now been merged into Mesa 21.2 for ultimately aiming to improve the open-source OpenGL support for these aging Intel integrated graphics generations. Intel has in recent years developed the Iris Gallium3D driver providing great support for Broadwell graphics and newer. The "i965" classic driver meanwhile was left for supporting Intel Haswell graphics and older. The i965 classic driver doesn't see much activity these days and with Mesa developers talking of possibly dropping classic drivers from mainline, David Airlie and Ilia Mirkin along with others developed this driver called Crocus.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to run Nginx as a Docker container, and expose it to your local network. In addition to, you will learn how to create a Docker data volume to share information between a container and the host file system. Nginx is a popular open-source software used for web serving, reverse proxying, caching, load balancing, and more. It is quite popular and used on many high traffic websites today. One of the most common workloads of Docker is using it to containerize web servers. We’ll show you how to set it up with Nginx. So, let us walk you through the process. Docker is a containerization platform, used to package up your application into one easily manageable container image.

Have you ever noticed that when you close your laptop, it shuts down or goes into sleep mode? While this can be a great energy-saving feature, it can also be a big problem, particularly if you connect your laptop to an external monitor to work on something important.

Monit is a quick setup, easy to use but effective program for monitoring server services. It can also include important basics like CPU usage, disk usage, and more. If a server service fails, it can be restarted automatically. In the event of problems, one or more recipients will be informed by email. Originally intended for a single server, M / Monit also offers a commercial version that can monitor several servers at the same time (under one interface).

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Terraform on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Terraform is an open-source infrastructure as a code software tool that enables you to safely and predictably create, change, and improve infrastructure. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Terraform automation tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

Are you in need of a KVM virtual machine in Ubuntu but don’t know where to start? As it turns out, the Gnome Boxes app makes setting up a KVM virtual machine in Ubuntu a breeze. In this guide, we’ll show you how to do it!

You’ve just finished installing Linux on your PC. You boot it up and notice that all your audio sounds like it’s coming out of a phone. You put your hand against your subwoofer and it isn’t working at all – even when you put on a song that would normally have very heavy bass. Most major Linux distributions use both the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) and PulseAudio for sound management. While they’re both excellent pieces of software, the default setup can be quite barebones. If you’re using a more complex speaker setup that has more than two channels (for example, a 5.1 surround sound system), you may end up losing subwoofer input due to how PulseAudio mixes input/output by default or various other reasons.

Programming Leftovers and Ansible LibreOffice Sidebar converted to „native” HTML controls In the past I’ve converted sidebar into contextual menus for mobile version of Collabora Online. Since that time I was waiting for a moment when it will be possible to do similar thing for the desktop version of Collabora Online, the one that you use in the browser on your laptop. It is a good step to make UI unified and more convenient for a user. In the new approach we use HTML controls with „native” listboxes and spinfields instead of pictures generated by the server. The data transfer from the server to the browser for fields invalidation should be reduced as we don’t have to send images. Widgets can be now styled using the same CSS like other UI components what will improve look of the sidebar. Thanks to the conversion for a desktop I also improved the mobile menus and did few optimizations.

François Marier: Self-hosting an Ikiwiki blog 8.5 years ago, I moved my blog to Ikiwiki and Branchable. It's now time for me to take the next step and host my blog on my own server. This is how I migrated from Branchable to my own Apache server.

Tagebuch eines Interplanetaren Botschafters: Can memcpy be implemented in LLVM IR? This question probably seems absurd. An unoptimized memcpy is a simple loop that copies bytes. How hard can that be? Well... There's a fascinating thread on llvm-dev started by George Mitenkov proposing a new family of "byte" types. I found the proposal and discussion difficult to follow. In my humble opinion, this is because the proposal touches some rather subtle and underspecified aspects of LLVM IR semantics, and rather than address those fundamentals systematically, it jumps right into the minutiae of the instruction set. I look forward to seeing how the proposal evolves. In the meantime, this article is a byproduct of me attempting to digest the problem space.

Daniel Stenberg: Bye bye Travis CI In the afternoon of October 17, 2013 we merged the first config file ever that would use Travis CI for the curl project using the nifty integration at GitHub. This was the actual introduction of the entire concept of building and testing the project on every commit and pull request for the curl project. Before this merge happened, we only had our autobuilds. They are systems run by volunteers that update the code from git maybe once per day, build and run the tests and then upload all the logs. Don’t take this wrong: the autobuilds are awesome and have helped us make curl what it is. But they rely on individuals to host and admin the machines and to setup the specific configs that are tested. With the introduction of “proper” CI, the configs that are tested are now also hosted in git and allows the project members to better control and adjust the tests and configs, plus that we can run them on already on pull-requests so that we can verify code before merge instead of having to first merge the code to master before the changes can get verified. [...] Friends from both Zuul CI and Circle CI stepped up and helped us started to get CI jobs transitioned over from Travis over to their new homes.

What is a CI/CD pipeline? | Opensource.com A continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline is an anchor for every DevOps initiative. The CI/CD pipeline breaks down traditional silos and enables development and operations teams to collaborate throughout the entire software development lifecycle. Better yet, moving to DevOps and a CI/CD pipeline can help your organization deliver software more securely at a higher velocity. [...] The CI/CD pipeline is foundational to DevOps. And open source makes it adaptable and flexible to new requirements resulting from operational changes you implement during your DevOps journey. I hope to see an open source response to the unified DevOps platform trend, in which organizations seek an end-to-end CI/CD solution. The makings of such a solution are out there. After all, GitLab and GitHub trace their platforms back to open source roots. Lastly, don't forget the education and outreach underlying every successful CI/CD toolchain. Documenting your toolchains and accompanying processes will improve developer onboarding and ongoing DevOps team training.

Ubuntu Blog: The State of Robotics – May 2021 May was another fantastic month for robotics developments. In a continuously growing field, where the opportunities are many and the challenges require innovative solutions, researchers keep leading the way. Here at Canonical, we understand the value of open knowledge and collaboration. So this monthly blog brings some great research, available to you and me.

Enrico Zini: Pipelining This is part of a series of posts on ideas for an ansible-like provisioning system, implemented in Transilience. Running actions on a server is nice, but a network round trip for each action is not very efficient. If I need to run a linear sequence of actions, I can stream them all to the server, and then read replies streamed from the server as they get executed. This technique is called pipelining and one can see it used, for example, in Redis, or Mitogen.

Enrico Zini: My gripes with Ansible Unfortunately, Ansible is slow. Running the playbook on my VPS takes about 3 whole minutes even if I'm just changing a line in a configuration file. This means that most of the time, instead of changing that line in the playbook and running it, to then figure out after 3 minutes that it was the wrong line, or I made a spelling mistake in the playbook, I end up logging into the server and editing in place. That defeats the whole purpose, but that level of latency between iterations is just unacceptable to me. The ugly I also think that Ansible has outgrown its original design, and the supposedly declarative, idempotent YAML has become a full declarative scripting language in disguise, whose syntax is extremely awkward and verbose. If I'm writing declarative descriptions, YAML is great. If I'm writing loops and conditionals, I want to write code, not templated YAML.

Enrico Zini: Use ansible actions in a script This is part of a series of posts on ideas for an ansible-like provisioning system, implemented in Transilience. I like many of the modules provided with Ansible: they are convenient, platform-independent implementations of common provisioning steps. They'd be fantastic to have in a library that I could use in normal programs. This doesn't look easy to do with Ansible code as it is. Also, the code quality of various Ansible modules doesn't fit something I'd want in a standard library of cross-platform provisioning functions.