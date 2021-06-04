Debian 11 "Bullseye" Installer RC2 Released
The second release candidate of the Debian Installer for the upcoming 11.0 "Bullseye" release is now available for testing.
The Debian Installer Bullseye RC2 release shifts to the latest Linux 5.10 LTS kernel release point release, brings an updated mirror list, a fix for properly re-installing GRUB on BIOS systems, and a variety of other installer updates. This release candidate also works around an infinite loop within the GTK toolkit by making sure the requested width for the UI doesn't fall below 300px.
