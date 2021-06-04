Xilinx announced a 7nm, headless “Versal AI Edge” SoC that runs Linux on dual 1.76GHz Cortex-A7 cores and has dual 750MHz Cortex-R5F cores, flexible, FPGA-like “Adaptible Engines” up to 520K LUTS, and “AI Engine-ML” cores up to 479 TOPS. Xilinx, which is soon to be acquired by AMD, announced its 7nm fabricated Versal ACAP processor family in Oct. 2018 and a year later followed up with more details on the platform’s AI support. Since then, the data center oriented Versal Prime and Versal AI Core series have reached production and the Versal Premium has begun sampling. Now Xilinx has followed up with its latest Versal ACAP. The Versal AI Edge series is the direct heir to the earlier Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC for Linux-driven embedded computers.

today's howtos Subwoofer Not Working in Linux? Try These Tricks! - Make Tech Easier You’ve just finished installing Linux on your PC. You boot it up and notice that all your audio sounds like it’s coming out of a phone. You put your hand against your subwoofer and it isn’t working at all – even when you put on a song that would normally have very heavy bass. Most major Linux distributions use both the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) and PulseAudio for sound management. While they’re both excellent pieces of software, the default setup can be quite barebones. If you’re using a more complex speaker setup that has more than two channels (for example, a 5.1 surround sound system), you may end up losing subwoofer input due to how PulseAudio mixes input/output by default or various other reasons.

How to create a KVM virtual machine in Ubuntu Are you in need of a KVM virtual machine in Ubuntu but don’t know where to start? As it turns out, the Gnome Boxes app makes setting up a KVM virtual machine in Ubuntu a breeze. In this guide, we’ll show you how to do it!

How To Install Terraform on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Terraform on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Terraform is an open-source infrastructure as a code software tool that enables you to safely and predictably create, change, and improve infrastructure. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Terraform automation tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

Install M / Monit monitoring system on Ubuntu 20.04 - Linux Shout Monit is a quick setup, easy to use but effective program for monitoring server services. It can also include important basics like CPU usage, disk usage, and more. If a server service fails, it can be restarted automatically. In the event of problems, one or more recipients will be informed by email. Originally intended for a single server, M / Monit also offers a commercial version that can monitor several servers at the same time (under one interface).

How to Keep Your Laptop On When Closed Have you ever noticed that when you close your laptop, it shuts down or goes into sleep mode? While this can be a great energy-saving feature, it can also be a big problem, particularly if you connect your laptop to an external monitor to work on something important.

How to Run Nginx in a Docker Container: A Step by Step Guide In this tutorial, you will learn how to run Nginx as a Docker container, and expose it to your local network. In addition to, you will learn how to create a Docker data volume to share information between a container and the host file system. Nginx is a popular open-source software used for web serving, reverse proxying, caching, load balancing, and more. It is quite popular and used on many high traffic websites today. One of the most common workloads of Docker is using it to containerize web servers. We’ll show you how to set it up with Nginx. So, let us walk you through the process. Docker is a containerization platform, used to package up your application into one easily manageable container image.