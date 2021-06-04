RHEL and CentOS 7 Users Get New Kernel Security Update to Fix Intel Graphics Flaws
The new Linux kernel security update comes exactly two months after the previous one and it’s here to fix three security vulnerabilities discovered by various security researchers in the Intel graphics drivers (i915), as well as three other security flaws.
The three security vulnerabilities affecting the Intel graphics drivers are CVE-2020-12362, an integer overflow that could allow a privileged user to escalate his/her privileges via local access, CVE-2020-12363, an input validation flaw, and CVE-2020-12364, a null pointer reference, both of which allowing a privileged user to initiate a denial-of-service (DoS) attack via local access.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 501 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Xilinx unveils Versal AI Edge SoCs
Xilinx announced a 7nm, headless “Versal AI Edge” SoC that runs Linux on dual 1.76GHz Cortex-A7 cores and has dual 750MHz Cortex-R5F cores, flexible, FPGA-like “Adaptible Engines” up to 520K LUTS, and “AI Engine-ML” cores up to 479 TOPS. Xilinx, which is soon to be acquired by AMD, announced its 7nm fabricated Versal ACAP processor family in Oct. 2018 and a year later followed up with more details on the platform’s AI support. Since then, the data center oriented Versal Prime and Versal AI Core series have reached production and the Versal Premium has begun sampling. Now Xilinx has followed up with its latest Versal ACAP. The Versal AI Edge series is the direct heir to the earlier Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC for Linux-driven embedded computers.
Today in Techrights
today's howtos
Recent comments
13 hours 14 min ago
21 hours 26 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago
2 days 10 hours ago
3 days 4 hours ago
3 days 4 hours ago
3 days 10 hours ago