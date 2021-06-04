Zink: Summer 2021 updatep
Gosh, when I last blogged about Zink, it hadn't even landed upstream in Mesa yet! Well, by now it's been upstream for quite a while, and most development has moved there.
At the time of writing, we have merged 606 merge-requests labeled "zink". The current tip of mesa's main branch is totaling 1717 commits touching the src/gallium/drivers/zink/ sub-folder, written by 42 different contributors. That's pretty awesome in my eyes, Zink has truly become a community project!
Another noteworthy change is that Mike Blumenkrantz has come aboard the project, and has churned out an incredible amount of improvements to Zink! He got hired by Valve to work on Zink (among other things), and is now the most prolific contributor, with more than twice the amount of commits than I have written.
Also: Collabora give an overview on the status of Zink, the OpenGL over Vulkan driver
KDE Plasma 5.22.1 is here just one week after the release of the KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment series, and it includes improvements for the Plasma Wayland session to detect additional screens on NVIDIA/AMD multi-GPU setups, as well as to blur the transparent background behind task switchers. This first point release to KDE Plasma 5.22 also improves the new Plasma System Monitor app to open the “Get New Pages” view in an overlay instead of a narrow column, and makes the Network Speed widget, Weather widget’s BBC weather data source, and custom shortcuts for “Walk through applications” work correctly.
