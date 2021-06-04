today's howtos
How we're dealing with our expiring OpenVPN TLS root certificate
Recently I wrote about my failure to arrange a graceful TLS root certificate rollover for our OpenVPN servers. This might leave you wondering what we're doing about this instead, and the answer is that we've opted to use a brute force solution, because we know it works.
Our brute force solution is to set up a new set of OpenVPN servers (we have two of them for redundancy), using a new official name and with it a new TLS root certificate that is good for quite a while (I opted to be cautious and not cross into 2038) and with it a new host certificate. With the new servers set up and in production, we've updated our support site so use the new official name and the new TLS root certificate, so people who set up OpenVPN from now onward will be using the new environment.
How to use SCP command in Linux to Copy files securely via SSH Protocol
How to transfer file and directory? how to copy files and directory? If you think it is very easy and simple and you can use cp commands to copy and transfer files and directory in the local computer.
Then you are not wrong, you are absolutely right.
But it will be hard for an answer if asked about the transfer file between the two systems that have different locations.
Oh Yeah, you are not thinking wrong. You can use ftp to perform the same task.
Do you know one more thing? You can use ssh to transfer files between two systems remotely. And it is possible by SCP command in Linux. To know more about ssh server read my article How to Enable ssh on Ubuntu 19.04
I am going to cover in this article, What is scp in Linux? How to use SCP commands in Linux. and how to transfer files and directory from local to the remote system and remote to local or remote to the remote system and many more.
How to unzip file in Linux by using commands and GUI Guide for Beginners
There is no doubt, using Linux by the command-line interface is more simple and easy than GUI. But Most of the users are familiar and habitual with a graphical interface.
They can’t change their habits easily, Why so they can’t switch themselves for using command-line interface in Linux.
Similar to other tasks, It is so easy to unzip a zip file in Linux. In this article, you will learn how to unzip a file in Linux by using commands with single unzip utility. You can also use graphical Interface to extract zip files.
How to install Olive Video Editor on Deepin 20.2
In this video, we are looking at how to install Olive Video Editor on Deepin 20.2.
How to install Deltarune on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Deltarune on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to create a systemd service unit file in Linux
systemd is a system and service manager for Linux operating systems. When you install any application from a repository, it will drop a service unit file into the systemd directory and you should not modify these files directly.
How to Disable SELinux on Fedora – TecAdmin
SELinux (Security-Enhanced Linux) is a Linux kernel security module that provides enhanced security for Linux systems. SELinux provides a mechanism for supporting access control security policies. This specifies how the processes communicate with each other and interact with the files.
We never recommend disabling SELinux on your system, especially on production servers. For developer systems, you can disable it only if hampering your work due to its policies.
How to Create 100% CPU Load on Linux System
To ensure that your Linux machine is stable and reliable, you need to stress test and benchmark certain key aspects of it including CPU performance. This helps you foresee how it will respond in real-world situations in which it is subjected to computing demands.
In this article, we will show different ways to create 100% CPU load on a Linux system to stress test it. By the end of this article, you will learn how to stress test your CPU on a Linux computer that you have just built or bought, or an older computer.
How To Install VMware Tools On Ubuntu 21.04
When you install a virtual machine or a guest OS in your machine, it does not exactly perform like the host OS because it has some limitations regarding performance. But VMware presented a solution for this by introducing VMware guest tools that enhance and improve the performance of the guest OS.
VMware tools enable the integration between the host and the guest operating systems. It includes the set of utilities that improves the graphical performance of VM and enables sharing folders, clock synchronization, mouse tracking, and much more. Therefore, whenever you install a virtual machine on VMware, your first priority should be to install VMware tools before doing anything else.
How To Document Daily Life Activity With Pepys Journal App On Linux
Pepys is a markdown-based simple, and distraction-free journaling application written in Python using the Qt UI library. It is rightly made for those who love to document their daily life events.
Pepys uses markdown for writing, and it contains neat and clean highlighting for key markdown syntaxes such as bold text, code, tags, and URLs.
Interestingly, when you create a new entry in the Pepys journal app, it automatically creates a new YYYY/MM directory storing the file in YYYY-MM-DD.md name format.
