HowTos
  • How we're dealing with our expiring OpenVPN TLS root certificate

    Recently I wrote about my failure to arrange a graceful TLS root certificate rollover for our OpenVPN servers. This might leave you wondering what we're doing about this instead, and the answer is that we've opted to use a brute force solution, because we know it works.

    Our brute force solution is to set up a new set of OpenVPN servers (we have two of them for redundancy), using a new official name and with it a new TLS root certificate that is good for quite a while (I opted to be cautious and not cross into 2038) and with it a new host certificate. With the new servers set up and in production, we've updated our support site so use the new official name and the new TLS root certificate, so people who set up OpenVPN from now onward will be using the new environment.

  • How to use SCP command in Linux to Copy files securely via SSH Protocol

    How to transfer file and directory? how to copy files and directory? If you think it is very easy and simple and you can use cp commands to copy and transfer files and directory in the local computer.

    Then you are not wrong, you are absolutely right.

    But it will be hard for an answer if asked about the transfer file between the two systems that have different locations.

    Oh Yeah, you are not thinking wrong. You can use ftp to perform the same task.

    Do you know one more thing? You can use ssh to transfer files between two systems remotely. And it is possible by SCP command in Linux. To know more about ssh server read my article How to Enable ssh on Ubuntu 19.04
    I am going to cover in this article, What is scp in Linux? How to use SCP commands in Linux. and how to transfer files and directory from local to the remote system and remote to local or remote to the remote system and many more.

  • How to unzip file in Linux by using commands and GUI Guide for Beginners

    There is no doubt, using Linux by the command-line interface is more simple and easy than GUI. But Most of the users are familiar and habitual with a graphical interface.

    They can’t change their habits easily, Why so they can’t switch themselves for using command-line interface in Linux.

    Similar to other tasks, It is so easy to unzip a zip file in Linux. In this article, you will learn how to unzip a file in Linux by using commands with single unzip utility. You can also use graphical Interface to extract zip files.

  • How to install Olive Video Editor on Deepin 20.2

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Olive Video Editor on Deepin 20.2.

  • How to install Deltarune on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Deltarune on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to create a systemd service unit file in Linux

    systemd is a system and service manager for Linux operating systems. When you install any application from a repository, it will drop a service unit file into the systemd directory and you should not modify these files directly.

  • How to Disable SELinux on Fedora – TecAdmin

    SELinux (Security-Enhanced Linux) is a Linux kernel security module that provides enhanced security for Linux systems. SELinux provides a mechanism for supporting access control security policies. This specifies how the processes communicate with each other and interact with the files.

    We never recommend disabling SELinux on your system, especially on production servers. For developer systems, you can disable it only if hampering your work due to its policies.

  • How to Create 100% CPU Load on Linux System

    To ensure that your Linux machine is stable and reliable, you need to stress test and benchmark certain key aspects of it including CPU performance. This helps you foresee how it will respond in real-world situations in which it is subjected to computing demands.

    In this article, we will show different ways to create 100% CPU load on a Linux system to stress test it. By the end of this article, you will learn how to stress test your CPU on a Linux computer that you have just built or bought, or an older computer.

  • How To Install VMware Tools On Ubuntu 21.04

    When you install a virtual machine or a guest OS in your machine, it does not exactly perform like the host OS because it has some limitations regarding performance. But VMware presented a solution for this by introducing VMware guest tools that enhance and improve the performance of the guest OS.

    VMware tools enable the integration between the host and the guest operating systems. It includes the set of utilities that improves the graphical performance of VM and enables sharing folders, clock synchronization, mouse tracking, and much more. Therefore, whenever you install a virtual machine on VMware, your first priority should be to install VMware tools before doing anything else.

  • How To Document Daily Life Activity With Pepys Journal App On Linux

    Pepys is a markdown-based simple, and distraction-free journaling application written in Python using the Qt UI library. It is rightly made for those who love to document their daily life events.

    Pepys uses markdown for writing, and it contains neat and clean highlighting for key markdown syntaxes such as bold text, code, tags, and URLs.

    Interestingly, when you create a new entry in the Pepys journal app, it automatically creates a new YYYY/MM directory storing the file in YYYY-MM-DD.md name format.

Open Hardware: SOQuartz, Trådfri, and More

  • SOQuartz is a Raspberry Pi CM4 compatible SoM powered by Rockchip RK3566 SoC - CNX Software

    We’ve previously written about Pine64’s Quartz64 model A and model B SBC‘s, but the community has now announced another Rockchip RK3566 hardware platform with SOQuartz Compute Module compatible with Raspberry Pi CM4. We learned about the module in Pine64’s June update, where they also announced Quartz64 was now available to developers and enthusiasts with 4GB or 8GB RAM for respectively $59.99 and $79.99. But let’s have a look at the upcoming SOQuartz SoM in more detail.

  • Meet Katt Strike: Musician, producer, and Twitch streamer
  • Doom now runs on an Ikea smart light bulb

    The actual hack is a bit of a cheat, given the fact that unlike past Doom hack candidates, like the Nintendo Game & Watch, the MacBook Pro Touch Bar, or a TI calculator, the Trådfri bulb doesn’t have any buttons or a display. Next-Hack had to add those, using the MGM210L RF board that powers the “smart” part of the bulb, and modifying a copy of Doom to run on its paltry 108kB of RAM.

  • Hex-Shaped Raspberry Pi RP2040 PCB Powers Palm-Sized Robot

    This palm-sized robot project is called Hex Mecanum. It features a six-sided design with wheels mounted to three of the sides. Parrott revealed in a Tweet this week pictures of the HexDriver board samples and again later with components soldered into place. Parrott's robot is a personal project, but in their day job at Pimoroni they have access to all of the latest products and we can see that robot is powered by the PGA2040 which breaks out the RP2040 into a smaller package than the Raspberry Pi Pico while providing all of the GPIO pins.

Games: One Lonely Outpost, Widelands, and Blight

  • The new trailer for One Lonely Outpost has me hyped for this sci-fi farming game | GamingOnLinux

    Like Stardew Valley in space, the crowdfunded One Lonely Outpost has a brand new trailer out which appeared during E3 and it's a pretty good one. Farming life sims are all the rage, clearly. We've seen so many of them appear and somehow they all seem to add a slightly unique spin on it. Still, it's hard to beat Stardew Valley but with the sci-fi edge to it One Lonely Outpost definitely has piqued my personal interest. Especially with the genetics side of things, with you able to mix things up with robo-cows and gene-splicing to create some weird sounding stuff.

  • Free and open source Settlers II inspired strategy game Widelands 1.0 is out now | GamingOnLinux

    The day is finally here after nearly 20 years, Widelands is a strategy game heavily inspired by the classic Settlers II and the big 1.0 release is out now. Widelands is a game for players who like to take things slow like the classics. You start off with nothing, gradually building up resource production and a system of roads to ferry all the resources around. Eventually expanding your borders to meet new tribes and make peace - or war.

  • Blight looks like a challenging top-down survival game worth keeping an eye on | GamingOnLinux

    Appearing on Steam sometime recently was Blight, a new upcoming top-down survival game that looks quite pretty graphically and the developer says it will be "brutally challenging". We all know graphics don't make a game, so while pretty looking it remains to be seen if the gameplay is any good. We've seen a lot of survival games of all kinds from peaceful to savagely difficult and Blight leans heavily into the difficulty. The idea is that you're trying to say away from a mysterious new disease called the Blight. It consumed your village, left it in ruins and so you fled into the wilderness to survive.

Security and Proprietary Junk

First KDE Plasma 5.22 Point Release Improves the Wayland Session for NVIDIA/AMD Systems

KDE Plasma 5.22.1 is here just one week after the release of the KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment series, and it includes improvements for the Plasma Wayland session to detect additional screens on NVIDIA/AMD multi-GPU setups, as well as to blur the transparent background behind task switchers. This first point release to KDE Plasma 5.22 also improves the new Plasma System Monitor app to open the “Get New Pages” view in an overlay instead of a narrow column, and makes the Network Speed widget, Weather widget’s BBC weather data source, and custom shortcuts for “Walk through applications” work correctly. Read more

