Audiocasts/Shows: Secure Shell, Late Night Linux, LookAtMe, and Destination Linux
The Beginner's Guide To SSH
SSH (the Secure Shell) is a program for logging into a remote machine and for executing commands on a remote machine. Often, SSH is the only way to access remote web servers. In this video, I'll show you how to install and use SSH, and how to create SSH key pairs which allows you remote access without the need of a password.
Late Night Linux – Episode 129
A replacement for CentOS that seems identical so far, and your feedback about IRC, laptop marketing, Arch, alternatives to Windows terminal servers, loud dogs, and more.
First Impressions
We had a look at Rocky Linux, “a community enterprise operating system designed to be 100% bug-for-bug compatible with America’s top enterprise Linux distribution now that its downstream partner has shifted direction”.
LookAtMe: Dead Simple Markdown Slideshows
Not all slideshows need to be fancy, sometimes it's enough for them to just show the information and one format great for showing information is Markdown so about we combine the two. Doing so gives us an app known as Lookatme.
Destination Linux 230: Our Favorite Distros of 2021, So Far
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to talk about our favorite distros so far in 2021, so for all the distro-hoppers out there, you dont want to miss this one. Then we take a look at Google’s FLoC tracking concept, which is claimed to bring targeted ads into a privacy-preserving future. We’ll discuss why a lot of people don’t seem to be FLoCing towards this idea. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
Open Hardware: SOQuartz, Trådfri, and More
Games: One Lonely Outpost, Widelands, and Blight
Security and Proprietary Junk
First KDE Plasma 5.22 Point Release Improves the Wayland Session for NVIDIA/AMD Systems
KDE Plasma 5.22.1 is here just one week after the release of the KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment series, and it includes improvements for the Plasma Wayland session to detect additional screens on NVIDIA/AMD multi-GPU setups, as well as to blur the transparent background behind task switchers. This first point release to KDE Plasma 5.22 also improves the new Plasma System Monitor app to open the “Get New Pages” view in an overlay instead of a narrow column, and makes the Network Speed widget, Weather widget’s BBC weather data source, and custom shortcuts for “Walk through applications” work correctly.
