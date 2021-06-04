Intel: Infrastructure Processing Unit (IPU), IOSM (IPC over Shared Memory), and Firmware-Based Scheduling
Intel Announces The IPU - Infrastructure Processing Unit - Phoronix
Intel today went public with their vision and early work around a "Infrastructure Processing Unit" (IPU) as their newest ware for data centers and cloud providers.
Intel M.2 Modem Driver "IOSM" Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.14 - Phoronix
As part of Intel's new M.2 modem push for EVO laptops and Chromebooks, open-source Intel engineers have been working on "IOSM" as their new M.2 modem driver and this code which has been in the works for months is set to see its debut with the Linux 5.14 cycle.
This new Intel M.2 Modem driver is called IOSM which in this case stands for IPC over Shared Memory. The driver is summed up as, "The IOSM (IPC over Shared Memory) driver is a PCIe host driver implemented for linux or chrome platform for data exchange over PCIe interface between Host platform & Intel M.2 Modem. The driver exposes interface conforming to the MBIM protocol. Any front end application ( eg: Modem Manager) could easily manage the MBIM interface to enable data communication towards WWAN."
Intel Working On Updating Its GuC, Still Aiming To Transition To This Firmware-Based Scheduling - Phoronix
In addition to a lot of movement right now within the Intel kernel graphics driver around memory management handling for local memory / discrete GPUs, another big and ongoing area is improving the job submission and workload scheduling by making proper use of its GuC firmware capabilities and also integrating the DRM scheduler.
Last month was a nearly 100 patch series for GuC submission for their Intel Linux kernel graphics driver for this firmware that allows offloading some of the scheduling of contexts from the kernel driver and sort of an abstraction layer over the GPU. That GuC submission work is ongoing and the fruits of that is not ready for the upcoming 5.14 cycle so it won't be until at least 5.15 later in the year before that is all merged.
