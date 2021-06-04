Security and Proprietary Junk
-
Geigner's Effect: CDPR Breach Worse Than Originally Reported, Because Of Course
There has been a theorem proposed on these pages, originally by Mike himself, for a long time that goes something like this: when a data breach is first reported in the news, the severity of the breach is always, always, always underreported and there will eventually be an admission that the breach was much worse. Despite this not having been my original idea, I nonetheless slapped my name on it and called it The Geigner Effect. If that sort of name-slapping is good enough for former US Presidents, it's damned well good enough for me.
-
Indian government reverts to manual tax filings as new e-tax portal remains badly borked a week after launch
-
Welcoming the Finnish Government to Have I Been Pwned [iophk: Windows TCO]
Today I'm very happy to welcome the Finnish government to Have I Been Pwned by granting their National Cyber Security Centre full and free access to query their government domains. API access to query their domains will give them greater visibility into the impact of data breaches on the Finnish government.
-
Don't use commands, use code: the tale of Netsh & PortProxy
Dear Fellowlship, today’s homily is a call to an (un)holy crusade: we have to banish the usage of commands in compromised machines and start to embrace coding. Please, take a seat and listen to the story of netsh and PortProxy.
-
Teamsters refused to pay a ransomware attack in 2019 [iophk: Windows TCO]
The Teamsters spokesperson who spoke to The Hill declined to comment beyond what was included in NBC’s article.
-
Ransomware attack hit Teamsters in 2019 — but they refused to pay [iophk: Windows TCO]
Until now, the major labor union had managed to keep the hack out of the public eye for nearly two years. That points to a truth that cybersecurity experts say is lurking beneath the surface of recent high-profile attacks: An unknown number of companies and organizations have been extorted without ever saying a word about it publicly.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 485 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware: SOQuartz, Trådfri, and More
Games: One Lonely Outpost, Widelands, and Blight
Security and Proprietary Junk
First KDE Plasma 5.22 Point Release Improves the Wayland Session for NVIDIA/AMD Systems
KDE Plasma 5.22.1 is here just one week after the release of the KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment series, and it includes improvements for the Plasma Wayland session to detect additional screens on NVIDIA/AMD multi-GPU setups, as well as to blur the transparent background behind task switchers. This first point release to KDE Plasma 5.22 also improves the new Plasma System Monitor app to open the “Get New Pages” view in an overlay instead of a narrow column, and makes the Network Speed widget, Weather widget’s BBC weather data source, and custom shortcuts for “Walk through applications” work correctly.
Recent comments
9 min 34 sec ago
2 hours 58 min ago
17 hours 41 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
2 days 12 hours ago
2 days 15 hours ago
3 days 8 hours ago