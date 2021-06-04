Open Hardware: SOQuartz, Trådfri, and More SOQuartz is a Raspberry Pi CM4 compatible SoM powered by Rockchip RK3566 SoC - CNX Software We’ve previously written about Pine64’s Quartz64 model A and model B SBC‘s, but the community has now announced another Rockchip RK3566 hardware platform with SOQuartz Compute Module compatible with Raspberry Pi CM4. We learned about the module in Pine64’s June update, where they also announced Quartz64 was now available to developers and enthusiasts with 4GB or 8GB RAM for respectively $59.99 and $79.99. But let’s have a look at the upcoming SOQuartz SoM in more detail.

Meet Katt Strike: Musician, producer, and Twitch streamer

Doom now runs on an Ikea smart light bulb The actual hack is a bit of a cheat, given the fact that unlike past Doom hack candidates, like the Nintendo Game & Watch, the MacBook Pro Touch Bar, or a TI calculator, the Trådfri bulb doesn’t have any buttons or a display. Next-Hack had to add those, using the MGM210L RF board that powers the “smart” part of the bulb, and modifying a copy of Doom to run on its paltry 108kB of RAM.

Hex-Shaped Raspberry Pi RP2040 PCB Powers Palm-Sized Robot This palm-sized robot project is called Hex Mecanum. It features a six-sided design with wheels mounted to three of the sides. Parrott revealed in a Tweet this week pictures of the HexDriver board samples and again later with components soldered into place. Parrott's robot is a personal project, but in their day job at Pimoroni they have access to all of the latest products and we can see that robot is powered by the PGA2040 which breaks out the RP2040 into a smaller package than the Raspberry Pi Pico while providing all of the GPIO pins.

Games: One Lonely Outpost, Widelands, and Blight The new trailer for One Lonely Outpost has me hyped for this sci-fi farming game | GamingOnLinux Like Stardew Valley in space, the crowdfunded One Lonely Outpost has a brand new trailer out which appeared during E3 and it's a pretty good one. Farming life sims are all the rage, clearly. We've seen so many of them appear and somehow they all seem to add a slightly unique spin on it. Still, it's hard to beat Stardew Valley but with the sci-fi edge to it One Lonely Outpost definitely has piqued my personal interest. Especially with the genetics side of things, with you able to mix things up with robo-cows and gene-splicing to create some weird sounding stuff.

Free and open source Settlers II inspired strategy game Widelands 1.0 is out now | GamingOnLinux The day is finally here after nearly 20 years, Widelands is a strategy game heavily inspired by the classic Settlers II and the big 1.0 release is out now. Widelands is a game for players who like to take things slow like the classics. You start off with nothing, gradually building up resource production and a system of roads to ferry all the resources around. Eventually expanding your borders to meet new tribes and make peace - or war.

Blight looks like a challenging top-down survival game worth keeping an eye on | GamingOnLinux Appearing on Steam sometime recently was Blight, a new upcoming top-down survival game that looks quite pretty graphically and the developer says it will be "brutally challenging". We all know graphics don't make a game, so while pretty looking it remains to be seen if the gameplay is any good. We've seen a lot of survival games of all kinds from peaceful to savagely difficult and Blight leans heavily into the difficulty. The idea is that you're trying to say away from a mysterious new disease called the Blight. It consumed your village, left it in ruins and so you fled into the wilderness to survive.