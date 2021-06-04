Games: One Lonely Outpost, Widelands, and Blight
-
The new trailer for One Lonely Outpost has me hyped for this sci-fi farming game | GamingOnLinux
Like Stardew Valley in space, the crowdfunded One Lonely Outpost has a brand new trailer out which appeared during E3 and it's a pretty good one.
Farming life sims are all the rage, clearly. We've seen so many of them appear and somehow they all seem to add a slightly unique spin on it. Still, it's hard to beat Stardew Valley but with the sci-fi edge to it One Lonely Outpost definitely has piqued my personal interest. Especially with the genetics side of things, with you able to mix things up with robo-cows and gene-splicing to create some weird sounding stuff.
-
Free and open source Settlers II inspired strategy game Widelands 1.0 is out now | GamingOnLinux
The day is finally here after nearly 20 years, Widelands is a strategy game heavily inspired by the classic Settlers II and the big 1.0 release is out now. Widelands is a game for players who like to take things slow like the classics. You start off with nothing, gradually building up resource production and a system of roads to ferry all the resources around. Eventually expanding your borders to meet new tribes and make peace - or war.
-
Blight looks like a challenging top-down survival game worth keeping an eye on | GamingOnLinux
Appearing on Steam sometime recently was Blight, a new upcoming top-down survival game that looks quite pretty graphically and the developer says it will be "brutally challenging".
We all know graphics don't make a game, so while pretty looking it remains to be seen if the gameplay is any good. We've seen a lot of survival games of all kinds from peaceful to savagely difficult and Blight leans heavily into the difficulty. The idea is that you're trying to say away from a mysterious new disease called the Blight. It consumed your village, left it in ruins and so you fled into the wilderness to survive.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 435 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware: SOQuartz, Trådfri, and More
Games: One Lonely Outpost, Widelands, and Blight
Security and Proprietary Junk
First KDE Plasma 5.22 Point Release Improves the Wayland Session for NVIDIA/AMD Systems
KDE Plasma 5.22.1 is here just one week after the release of the KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment series, and it includes improvements for the Plasma Wayland session to detect additional screens on NVIDIA/AMD multi-GPU setups, as well as to blur the transparent background behind task switchers. This first point release to KDE Plasma 5.22 also improves the new Plasma System Monitor app to open the “Get New Pages” view in an overlay instead of a narrow column, and makes the Network Speed widget, Weather widget’s BBC weather data source, and custom shortcuts for “Walk through applications” work correctly.
Recent comments
9 min 34 sec ago
2 hours 58 min ago
17 hours 41 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
2 days 12 hours ago
2 days 15 hours ago
3 days 8 hours ago