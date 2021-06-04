Open Hardware: SOQuartz, Trådfri, and More
SOQuartz is a Raspberry Pi CM4 compatible SoM powered by Rockchip RK3566 SoC - CNX Software
We’ve previously written about Pine64’s Quartz64 model A and model B SBC‘s, but the community has now announced another Rockchip RK3566 hardware platform with SOQuartz Compute Module compatible with Raspberry Pi CM4.
We learned about the module in Pine64’s June update, where they also announced Quartz64 was now available to developers and enthusiasts with 4GB or 8GB RAM for respectively $59.99 and $79.99. But let’s have a look at the upcoming SOQuartz SoM in more detail.
Meet Katt Strike: Musician, producer, and Twitch streamer
Doom now runs on an Ikea smart light bulb
The actual hack is a bit of a cheat, given the fact that unlike past Doom hack candidates, like the Nintendo Game & Watch, the MacBook Pro Touch Bar, or a TI calculator, the Trådfri bulb doesn’t have any buttons or a display. Next-Hack had to add those, using the MGM210L RF board that powers the “smart” part of the bulb, and modifying a copy of Doom to run on its paltry 108kB of RAM.
Hex-Shaped Raspberry Pi RP2040 PCB Powers Palm-Sized Robot
This palm-sized robot project is called Hex Mecanum. It features a six-sided design with wheels mounted to three of the sides. Parrott revealed in a Tweet this week pictures of the HexDriver board samples and again later with components soldered into place. Parrott's robot is a personal project, but in their day job at Pimoroni they have access to all of the latest products and we can see that robot is powered by the PGA2040 which breaks out the RP2040 into a smaller package than the Raspberry Pi Pico while providing all of the GPIO pins.
First KDE Plasma 5.22 Point Release Improves the Wayland Session for NVIDIA/AMD Systems
KDE Plasma 5.22.1 is here just one week after the release of the KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment series, and it includes improvements for the Plasma Wayland session to detect additional screens on NVIDIA/AMD multi-GPU setups, as well as to blur the transparent background behind task switchers. This first point release to KDE Plasma 5.22 also improves the new Plasma System Monitor app to open the “Get New Pages” view in an overlay instead of a narrow column, and makes the Network Speed widget, Weather widget’s BBC weather data source, and custom shortcuts for “Walk through applications” work correctly.
