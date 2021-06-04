Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
CentOS Replacement AlmaLinux 8.4 Released – Download DVD ISO
Similar to Rocky Linux by CentOS creator Greg Kurtzer, AlmaLinux is also a Linux distribution that came to existence as a CentOS alternative after the demise of stable CentOS 8 by Red Hat.
However, where Rocky Linux is a brand new project, AlmaLinux is a new name for the already existing Project Lenix by CloudLinux.
AlmaLinux OS is a community-driven forever free and open-source enterprise-grade Linux distribution. It is a 1:1 binary compatible fork of the popular enterprise OS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) with committed free support for 8.x release through 2029, including stable and thoroughly tested updates and security patches.
Last month, a stable version of AlmaLinux OS 8.4 “Electric Cheetah” arrived with Linux 4.18, GNOME 3.32.2, and various exciting new features including the most requested one, Secure Boot.
Rocky Linux 8.3 RC1 Available Now – Download DVD ISO Images
As Rocky Linux is getting closer to its stable version, a new and first development release of Rocky Linux 8.3 came at the start of last month.
If you don’t know, last year, Red Hat decided to drop maintenance of CentOS Linux 8 after 2021 to solely focus on CentOS Stream.
Obviously, the decision made various people unhappy including CentOS project founder Greg Kurtzer. Hence, within a few days, Greg announced a new alternative OS called Rocky Linux, which is still under intensive development.
6 TED Talks for job hunters | The Enterprisers Project
The last year has prompted many IT professionals to rethink their current roles and career goals, landing some in the role of job hunter.
It’s a challenging time to find a new job. At the same time, talented IT leaders have never been in greater demand. And much of the advice on positioning and marketing yourself to employers and acing the screening processes remains relevant even in these seemingly in-between times.
Fedora Community Blog: Pride Month Celebration
The Fedora Diversity & Inclusion team is hosting this week’s Fedora Social Hour to celebrate Pride month. Come join us to chat, catch up, and have some fun playing Pictionary. Everyone is welcome to join the event!
Open Hardware: SOQuartz, Trådfri, and More
Games: One Lonely Outpost, Widelands, and Blight
Security and Proprietary Junk
First KDE Plasma 5.22 Point Release Improves the Wayland Session for NVIDIA/AMD Systems
KDE Plasma 5.22.1 is here just one week after the release of the KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment series, and it includes improvements for the Plasma Wayland session to detect additional screens on NVIDIA/AMD multi-GPU setups, as well as to blur the transparent background behind task switchers. This first point release to KDE Plasma 5.22 also improves the new Plasma System Monitor app to open the “Get New Pages” view in an overlay instead of a narrow column, and makes the Network Speed widget, Weather widget’s BBC weather data source, and custom shortcuts for “Walk through applications” work correctly.
