Programming Leftovers
State of Native Big File Handling in Git
After many struggles with using git LFS on repositories that need to store big files, I decided to spend some time on checking the status of the built-in partial clone functionality that could possibly let you achieve the same (as of git 2.30).
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn V
V is a statically typed compiled programming language designed for building maintainable software. It’s similar to Go and its design has also been influenced by Oberon, Rust, Swift, Kotlin, and Python.
It compiles itself in less than one second with zero library dependencies.
Debugging on Valgrind: Adding fused-multiply-add support for the AArch64 processor
Valgrind is a great tool not only for finding errors related to memory management in a program, but also for memory consumption analysis, performance profiling, issues related to multithreading, and more. In this article, I introduce Valgrind's undocumented --trace-flags option and explain how we improved Valgrind's accuracy in one area related to the AArch64 processor from Arm.
A strong commitment to backwards compatibility means keeping your mistakes
Plenty of people like backwards compatibility, especially strong backwards compatibility. But it has what is a sometimes unpleasant consequence, which is that a strong commitment to backwards compatibility requires keeping your mistakes. Or at least many of them. To put it one way, you need to keep mistakes that work, and of course you have to keep them giving the same result as they currently do. For example if you provide an API that people can use to express potentially conflicting things and you don't reject the attempt but instead give some deterministic result, you're stuck with it.
Matching nothing
I requested and foolishly offered help with a Discord log bot to lizmat. While doing so I stumbled upon a neat use for none().
Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.24 Missing
Shell Script to Add Two Integers – TecAdmin
Calculating the sum of two integers (Numbers) in a shell script is pretty simple as other programming languages. Bash shell provides a command-line utility called expr to evaluate expressions. The latest version of Bash shell also includes the functionality to evaluate expressions directly with the shell.
In this tutorial, we will discuss few methods to calculate the sum of the two numbers in a bash script.
today's leftovers
New stable security releases: 0.3.5.15, 0.4.4.9, 0.4.5.9, 0.4.6.5
XDM – A better IDM alternative for Linux
In this article, you will learn about XDM, a worthy and better IDM alternative for Linux distributions. IDM or Internet Download Manager is a well-known name among people. The download manager is famous for its speed, features, and usability. This is why millions of users use it around the world. Unfortunately, IDM is only available for Windows operating system, we as Linux users don’t get the luxury of this amazing tool. Luckily, Linux has a better alternative and it is free and open-source. XDM or Xtreme Download Manager is a powerful tool to increase download speed up to 500%. It can save streaming videos from websites, resume broken/failed downloads, schedule and convert downloads. XDM seamlessly integrates with popular browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, and the rest of Firefox and Chromium-based browsers. As a result, when you download anything using your browser XDM detects it and shows a download pop-up. As you can see, XDM is a feature-loaded download manager and a better alternative to IDM. Moreover, it is a cross-platform application so you can use it anywhere you want, Linux, macOS, or Windows.
News roundup: Hacking the PinePhone keyboard accessory, Phoc updates, and a new convergent web browser
Pine64 is making a keyboard accessory for the PinePhone. When it goes on sale later this year, it will let you basically turn a PinePhone into a tiny Linux laptop. But first, developers need to create software that lets the two devices talk to one another. The company has started sending prototypes to developers, and last month Martijn Braam posted a short video that shows that the phone can detect input from the keyboard… but when you try to type, the wrong letters and symbols appear on the screen. Now developer Megi has a prototype in-house, and after a bit of hardware hacking, Megi has found a way to flash custom firmware to the keyboard, and now it looks like basic keyboard input using open source software is possible.
