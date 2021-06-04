Calculating the sum of two integers (Numbers) in a shell script is pretty simple as other programming languages. Bash shell provides a command-line utility called expr to evaluate expressions. The latest version of Bash shell also includes the functionality to evaluate expressions directly with the shell. In this tutorial, we will discuss few methods to calculate the sum of the two numbers in a bash script.

Plenty of people like backwards compatibility, especially strong backwards compatibility. But it has what is a sometimes unpleasant consequence, which is that a strong commitment to backwards compatibility requires keeping your mistakes. Or at least many of them. To put it one way, you need to keep mistakes that work, and of course you have to keep them giving the same result as they currently do. For example if you provide an API that people can use to express potentially conflicting things and you don't reject the attempt but instead give some deterministic result, you're stuck with it.

The Cardea system, along with the Global COVID Certificate Network (GCCN), was launched recently to provide an ecosystem and global trust registry, respectively, for interoperable digital health passes. Cardea also meets the technical recommendations included in the Good Health Pass Collaborative’s Interoperability Blueprint, according to the announcement. “The Cardea and GCCN projects are both excellent examples of breakthrough innovations that can take shape when companies and projects come together to solve real-world problems, using open source tools available to everyone,” comments Mike Vesey, CEO of IdRamp. “We’re excited to offer our experience in the creation of passwordless zero trust ecosystems that will bring diverse ideas and skills into the Cardea community.”

The Google Developers Blog has this announcement describing the release of a fully homomorphic encryption project under the Apache license. "With FHE, encrypted data can travel across the Internet to a server, where it can be processed without being decrypted. Google’s transpiler will enable developers to write code for any type of basic computation such as simple string processing or math, and run it on encrypted data. The transpiler will transform that code into a version that can run on encrypted data. This then allows developers to create new programming applications that don’t need unencrypted data." See this white paper for more details on how it all works.

After months of work, we have a new stable release series! If you build Tor from source, you can download the source code for 0.4.6.5 on the download page. Packages should be available within the next several weeks, with a new Tor Browser around the end of the week.

I’m always on the lookout for new Chromebooks and this morning I found one. Technically, I found two, but they’re basically the same hardware in different sizes. I’m talking about the new 11.6-inch Asus Chromebook CX1 and similar 14-inch models, which haven’t been announced but appear on the Asus US site. And they’re already available overseas. Looking at the two Asus Chromebook CX1 models, they appear to be basic, entry-level devices. That, I can understand as there’s a big, or bigger, market for affordable Chromebooks. No, I don’t yet know the prices but I figure around $200 to $300 is your basic entry-level price range. Of course, the hardware used can also help determine the price point, so I looked at the Asus Chromebook CX1 specifications.

XDM – A better IDM alternative for Linux In this article, you will learn about XDM, a worthy and better IDM alternative for Linux distributions. IDM or Internet Download Manager is a well-known name among people. The download manager is famous for its speed, features, and usability. This is why millions of users use it around the world. Unfortunately, IDM is only available for Windows operating system, we as Linux users don’t get the luxury of this amazing tool. Luckily, Linux has a better alternative and it is free and open-source. XDM or Xtreme Download Manager is a powerful tool to increase download speed up to 500%. It can save streaming videos from websites, resume broken/failed downloads, schedule and convert downloads. XDM seamlessly integrates with popular browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, and the rest of Firefox and Chromium-based browsers. As a result, when you download anything using your browser XDM detects it and shows a download pop-up. As you can see, XDM is a feature-loaded download manager and a better alternative to IDM. Moreover, it is a cross-platform application so you can use it anywhere you want, Linux, macOS, or Windows.