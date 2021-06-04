today's leftovers
I’m always on the lookout for new Chromebooks and this morning I found one. Technically, I found two, but they’re basically the same hardware in different sizes. I’m talking about the new 11.6-inch Asus Chromebook CX1 and similar 14-inch models, which haven’t been announced but appear on the Asus US site. And they’re already available overseas.
Looking at the two Asus Chromebook CX1 models, they appear to be basic, entry-level devices.
That, I can understand as there’s a big, or bigger, market for affordable Chromebooks. No, I don’t yet know the prices but I figure around $200 to $300 is your basic entry-level price range. Of course, the hardware used can also help determine the price point, so I looked at the Asus Chromebook CX1 specifications.
After months of work, we have a new stable release series! If you build Tor from source, you can download the source code for 0.4.6.5 on the download page. Packages should be available within the next several weeks, with a new Tor Browser around the end of the week.
Because this release includes security fixes, we are also releasing updates for our other supported releases. You can find their source at https://dist.torproject.org:
The open source landscape is chock-full of talented developers creating powerful tools. These tools are often more than just barebones applications; they can be fully featured business technology solutions.
As developers, it’s our responsibility to help keep our users safe online and protect their data. This starts with building products that are secure by default, private by design, and put users in control. Everything we make at Google is underpinned by these principles, and we’re proud to be an industry leader in developing, deploying, and scaling new privacy-preserving technologies that make it possible to learn valuable insights and create helpful experiences while protecting our users’ privacy.
The Google Developers Blog has this announcement describing the release of a fully homomorphic encryption project under the Apache license. "With FHE, encrypted data can travel across the Internet to a server, where it can be processed without being decrypted. Google’s transpiler will enable developers to write code for any type of basic computation such as simple string processing or math, and run it on encrypted data. The transpiler will transform that code into a version that can run on encrypted data. This then allows developers to create new programming applications that don’t need unencrypted data." See this white paper for more details on how it all works.
The Cardea system, along with the Global COVID Certificate Network (GCCN), was launched recently to provide an ecosystem and global trust registry, respectively, for interoperable digital health passes.
Cardea also meets the technical recommendations included in the Good Health Pass Collaborative’s Interoperability Blueprint, according to the announcement.
“The Cardea and GCCN projects are both excellent examples of breakthrough innovations that can take shape when companies and projects come together to solve real-world problems, using open source tools available to everyone,” comments Mike Vesey, CEO of IdRamp. “We’re excited to offer our experience in the creation of passwordless zero trust ecosystems that will bring diverse ideas and skills into the Cardea community.”
Zephyr Project, an open source project at the Linux Foundation, continues to gain momentum with its 5th anniversary this year. To celebrate the milestone, the Project recently hosted its inaugural Zephyr Developer Summit (June 8-10).
After many struggles with using git LFS on repositories that need to store big files, I decided to spend some time on checking the status of the built-in partial clone functionality that could possibly let you achieve the same (as of git 2.30).
V is a statically typed compiled programming language designed for building maintainable software. It’s similar to Go and its design has also been influenced by Oberon, Rust, Swift, Kotlin, and Python.
It compiles itself in less than one second with zero library dependencies.
Valgrind is a great tool not only for finding errors related to memory management in a program, but also for memory consumption analysis, performance profiling, issues related to multithreading, and more. In this article, I introduce Valgrind's undocumented --trace-flags option and explain how we improved Valgrind's accuracy in one area related to the AArch64 processor from Arm.
Plenty of people like backwards compatibility, especially strong backwards compatibility. But it has what is a sometimes unpleasant consequence, which is that a strong commitment to backwards compatibility requires keeping your mistakes. Or at least many of them. To put it one way, you need to keep mistakes that work, and of course you have to keep them giving the same result as they currently do. For example if you provide an API that people can use to express potentially conflicting things and you don't reject the attempt but instead give some deterministic result, you're stuck with it.
I requested and foolishly offered help with a Discord log bot to lizmat. While doing so I stumbled upon a neat use for none().
Calculating the sum of two integers (Numbers) in a shell script is pretty simple as other programming languages. Bash shell provides a command-line utility called expr to evaluate expressions. The latest version of Bash shell also includes the functionality to evaluate expressions directly with the shell.
In this tutorial, we will discuss few methods to calculate the sum of the two numbers in a bash script.
XDM – A better IDM alternative for Linux
In this article, you will learn about XDM, a worthy and better IDM alternative for Linux distributions.
IDM or Internet Download Manager is a well-known name among people. The download manager is famous for its speed, features, and usability. This is why millions of users use it around the world.
Unfortunately, IDM is only available for Windows operating system, we as Linux users don’t get the luxury of this amazing tool. Luckily, Linux has a better alternative and it is free and open-source.
XDM or Xtreme Download Manager is a powerful tool to increase download speed up to 500%. It can save streaming videos from websites, resume broken/failed downloads, schedule and convert downloads. XDM seamlessly integrates with popular browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, and the rest of Firefox and Chromium-based browsers. As a result, when you download anything using your browser XDM detects it and shows a download pop-up.
As you can see, XDM is a feature-loaded download manager and a better alternative to IDM. Moreover, it is a cross-platform application so you can use it anywhere you want, Linux, macOS, or Windows.
News roundup: Hacking the PinePhone keyboard accessory, Phoc updates, and a new convergent web browser
Pine64 is making a keyboard accessory for the PinePhone. When it goes on sale later this year, it will let you basically turn a PinePhone into a tiny Linux laptop. But first, developers need to create software that lets the two devices talk to one another.
The company has started sending prototypes to developers, and last month Martijn Braam posted a short video that shows that the phone can detect input from the keyboard… but when you try to type, the wrong letters and symbols appear on the screen.
Now developer Megi has a prototype in-house, and after a bit of hardware hacking, Megi has found a way to flash custom firmware to the keyboard, and now it looks like basic keyboard input using open source software is possible.
