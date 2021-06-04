Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

DXVK 1.9 Adds Support for Nvidia ShadowLibs Option in Final Fantasy XV, More

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Tuesday 15th of June 2021 05:01:19 PM Filed under
Gaming

Coming about four months after DXVK 1.8, the DXVK 1.9 release is here to implement Conservative Rasterization for supported graphics cards, allowing the enablement of the Nvidia ShadowLibs option in the Final Fantasy XV game, which provides improved PCSS (Percentage Closer Soft Shadows) for better performance and higher quality. This change is also beneficial for enabling similar options in other games.

DXVK 1.9 also implements basic support for various sub-sampled YUV texture formats like NV12 used for video playback in games, basic support for the ID3D11VideoProcessor APIs used for video playback in NieR Replicant and Contra: Rogue Corps, as well as a frame rate limiter as a workaround for games that don’t work correctly at high frame rates.

Read more

»

More from Liam...

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 15th of June 2021 06:43:44 PM.

  • Left 4 Dead 2 updated with Vulkan support thanks to DXVK

    We've only just seen a new release of the Direct3D to Vulkan translation layer DXVK, and now it's powering Left 4 Dead 2 with a fresh free upgrade out now.

    Much like we saw with DXVK being added to Portal 2, this new rendering mode is optional. It can be enabled by adding "-vulkan" as a command line option. To do so: right click the game and go to Properties, ensure you're on the General tab on the left, then enter "-vulkan" (without quotes) in the Launch Options box.

And the news itself

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 15th of June 2021 06:45:11 PM.
  • Direct3D 9 / 10 / 11 to Vulkan translation layer DXVK 1.9 is out now | GamingOnLinux

    After a while between major releases, the DXVK project has splashed onto the scene again with a juicy new release ripe for picking with DXVK 1.9 out now.

    For those not aware: DXVK is a Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10 and D3D11 for Linux / Wine. It's a major part of what powers Steam Play Proton. In short, it makes Windows games with DirectX run with Vulkan instead so they work on Linux through compatibility layers.

DXVK 1.9 Brings Conservative Rasterization...

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 15th of June 2021 07:19:16 PM.
  • DXVK 1.9 Brings Conservative Rasterization For Running Direct3D Games On Linux

    A new release of DXVK is available for running Direct3D 9/10/11 games over the Vulkan API that is most notably used by Steam Play (Proton) for allowing many Windows games to run gracefully on Linux.

    With DXVK 1.9 there is basic support for various sub-sampled YUV texture formats for supporting video playback in some games like Nier Replicant and Contra: Rogue Corps. There is also now conservative rasterization support for DXVK 1.9 when paired with supported GPUs in order to allow NVIDIA ShadowLabs for Final Fantasy XV and other possible games.

Left 4 Dead 2 Updated With Vulkan Rendering Via DXVK

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 15th of June 2021 07:26:52 PM.
  • Left 4 Dead 2 Updated With Vulkan Rendering Via DXVK, Many Other Improvements

    Similar to Portal 2 getting Vulkan rendering support earlier this year by leveraging DXVK to convert Direct3D calls to Vulkan, Valve's Left 4 Dead 2 has now received similar treatment alongside a big update out today.

    Left 4 Dead 2 debuted more than one decade ago and powered by the Source Engine while now is receiving Vulkan API support thanks to DXVK for allowing the non-intrusive Direct3D over Vulkan routing. Today's Left 4 Dead 2 update can be enabled with the Vulkan renderer back-end via the -vulkan CLI launch option. When making use of Vulkan is also now better support for ultra-wide monitors with this game on Linux.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Crowdfunding for the JingPad A1 Linux tablet begins

The JingPad A1 is an 11 inch tablet with an AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and support for pen and touch input as well as an optional keyboard. But the main thing that sets the JingPad A1 apart from most tablets on the market is that it runs a custom Linux-based operating system called JingOS. Chinese startup Jingling has been promoting the upcoming tablet for a few months, and now the company has launched a JingPad A1 crowdfunding campaign with Indiegogo. Read more

The PinePhone keyboard case will support hardware add-ons for wireless charging, LoRa, and more

The upcoming PinePhone keyboard accessory will let you turn Pine64’s Linux smartphone into a tiny Linux laptop. But thanks to a recent change to the design it’ll let you do more than that. In order to connect the keyboard to a PinePhone, you’ll remove the back cover of the phone and replace it with the keyboard case which is designed to connect to the pogo pin connectors. Some folks were hoping to be able to extend the functionality by adding more hardware. So Pine64’s Lukasz Erecinski says the latest version of the keyboard includes a breakout header that makes that possible… although not necessarily easy. Read more

DXVK 1.9 Adds Support for Nvidia ShadowLibs Option in Final Fantasy XV, More

Coming about four months after DXVK 1.8, the DXVK 1.9 release is here to implement Conservative Rasterization for supported graphics cards, allowing the enablement of the Nvidia ShadowLibs option in the Final Fantasy XV game, which provides improved PCSS (Percentage Closer Soft Shadows) for better performance and higher quality. This change is also beneficial for enabling similar options in other games. DXVK 1.9 also implements basic support for various sub-sampled YUV texture formats like NV12 used for video playback in games, basic support for the ID3D11VideoProcessor APIs used for video playback in NieR Replicant and Contra: Rogue Corps, as well as a frame rate limiter as a workaround for games that don’t work correctly at high frame rates. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6