Crowdfunding for the JingPad A1 Linux tablet begins

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 15th of June 2021 05:39:48 PM Filed under
Linux
Gadgets

The JingPad A1 is an 11 inch tablet with an AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and support for pen and touch input as well as an optional keyboard. But the main thing that sets the JingPad A1 apart from most tablets on the market is that it runs a custom Linux-based operating system called JingOS.

Chinese startup Jingling has been promoting the upcoming tablet for a few months, and now the company has launched a JingPad A1 crowdfunding campaign with Indiegogo.

Kai-Fu Lee’s Sinovation bets on Linux tablet maker Jingling...

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 15th of June 2021 07:30:11 PM.

  • Kai-Fu Lee’s Sinovation bets on Linux tablet maker Jingling in $10M round

    Kai-Fu Lee’s Sinovation Ventures has its eyes on a niche market targeting software developers. In April, the venture capital fund led a $10 million angel round in Jingling, a Chinese startup developing Linux-based tablets and laptops, TechCrunch has learned. Other investors in the round included private equity firm Trustbridge Partners.

    Jingling was founded only in June 2020 but has quickly assembled a team of 80 employees hailing from the likes of Aliyun OS, Alibaba’s Linux distribution, Thunder Software, a Chinese operating system solution provider, and China’s open source community.

    The majority of the startup’s staff are working on its Linux-based operating system called JingOS in Beijing, with the rest developing hardware in Shenzhen, where its supply chain is located.

The PinePhone keyboard case will support hardware add-ons for wireless charging, LoRa, and more

The upcoming PinePhone keyboard accessory will let you turn Pine64’s Linux smartphone into a tiny Linux laptop. But thanks to a recent change to the design it’ll let you do more than that. In order to connect the keyboard to a PinePhone, you’ll remove the back cover of the phone and replace it with the keyboard case which is designed to connect to the pogo pin connectors. Some folks were hoping to be able to extend the functionality by adding more hardware. So Pine64’s Lukasz Erecinski says the latest version of the keyboard includes a breakout header that makes that possible… although not necessarily easy. Read more

DXVK 1.9 Adds Support for Nvidia ShadowLibs Option in Final Fantasy XV, More

Coming about four months after DXVK 1.8, the DXVK 1.9 release is here to implement Conservative Rasterization for supported graphics cards, allowing the enablement of the Nvidia ShadowLibs option in the Final Fantasy XV game, which provides improved PCSS (Percentage Closer Soft Shadows) for better performance and higher quality. This change is also beneficial for enabling similar options in other games. DXVK 1.9 also implements basic support for various sub-sampled YUV texture formats like NV12 used for video playback in games, basic support for the ID3D11VideoProcessor APIs used for video playback in NieR Replicant and Contra: Rogue Corps, as well as a frame rate limiter as a workaround for games that don’t work correctly at high frame rates. Read more

