Games: Master of Orion, Boppio, Kalypso Media
-
Master of Orion inspired strategy Remnants of the Precursors had a new release
The original Master of Orion was certainly something special, and I personally put endless hours into the sequel. Remnants of the Precursors aims to play into your nostalgia and try to modernize the original mechanics.
It's a free and open source full game, only inspired be the original Master of Orion. You will play as one of 10 unique races and lead them to galactic domination or, if you fail, humiliation and defeat. Micromanagement is minimal and the gameplay smooth and streamlined. Earlier in June 2021 it gained a new release which focused a lot on fixing up bugs to get it into a properly releasable state. There's also a few feature updates.
-
Boppio is a promising new Early Access factory and automation building sim
Like a more peaceful Factorio in 3D, factory and automation building sim Boppio recently entered Early Access.
You know the drill (get it?) with such a game if you've played any building sim. You run around and mine for resources, construct buildings, set up some automation and continually expand until the whole world around you is a well-oiled machine. It's nowhere near the greatness of Factorio and it's early days for Boppio but it's still quite promising.
-
Kalypso Media to reduce pricing on their games as a result of doing well | GamingOnLinux
Kalypso Media have announced something quite lovely. Since they're doing so well, they've decided that going forward they will be charging less for new and existing games.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a shift to digital games instead of boxes copies and sales of their developed and published games doing so well they've now set a price-point for all future new PC releases at €39.99 / $39.99 / £34.99.
"We have been able to increase our digital sales and, above all, margins in recent months, while physical sales in traditional retail have slumped due to the COVID-19 situation. Currently, we do not expect this trend to reverse even after the pandemic. Most of our fans buy or stream games, primarily, digitally, so it is very likely that sales of physical products will continue to decline, saving us costs in manufacturing, logistics and distribution," said Simon Hellwig, CEO of Kalypso.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 422 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Crowdfunding for the JingPad A1 Linux tablet begins
The JingPad A1 is an 11 inch tablet with an AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and support for pen and touch input as well as an optional keyboard. But the main thing that sets the JingPad A1 apart from most tablets on the market is that it runs a custom Linux-based operating system called JingOS. Chinese startup Jingling has been promoting the upcoming tablet for a few months, and now the company has launched a JingPad A1 crowdfunding campaign with Indiegogo.
The PinePhone keyboard case will support hardware add-ons for wireless charging, LoRa, and more
The upcoming PinePhone keyboard accessory will let you turn Pine64’s Linux smartphone into a tiny Linux laptop. But thanks to a recent change to the design it’ll let you do more than that. In order to connect the keyboard to a PinePhone, you’ll remove the back cover of the phone and replace it with the keyboard case which is designed to connect to the pogo pin connectors. Some folks were hoping to be able to extend the functionality by adding more hardware. So Pine64’s Lukasz Erecinski says the latest version of the keyboard includes a breakout header that makes that possible… although not necessarily easy.
DXVK 1.9 Adds Support for Nvidia ShadowLibs Option in Final Fantasy XV, More
Coming about four months after DXVK 1.8, the DXVK 1.9 release is here to implement Conservative Rasterization for supported graphics cards, allowing the enablement of the Nvidia ShadowLibs option in the Final Fantasy XV game, which provides improved PCSS (Percentage Closer Soft Shadows) for better performance and higher quality. This change is also beneficial for enabling similar options in other games. DXVK 1.9 also implements basic support for various sub-sampled YUV texture formats like NV12 used for video playback in games, basic support for the ID3D11VideoProcessor APIs used for video playback in NieR Replicant and Contra: Rogue Corps, as well as a frame rate limiter as a workaround for games that don’t work correctly at high frame rates.
Recent comments
1 min ago
4 min 19 sec ago
11 min 55 sec ago
46 min ago
47 min 27 sec ago
1 hour 57 min ago
4 hours 40 min ago
4 hours 57 min ago
6 hours 12 min ago
9 hours 2 min ago