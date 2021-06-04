today's howtos
-
Squid proxy configuration tutorial on Linux
Squid is a robust proxy server that supports caching for protocols like HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP. It has the ability to speed up web requests by caching frequently accessed websites, and serving that cache to requesting clients. This is a great way for networks to reduce bandwidth consumption and provide snappier response times for web browsing.
In this guide, we'll go over the step by step instructions to download, install, and configure Squid proxy on a Linux system. Follow along with us to get it setup on your own system, which can either provide caching just for yourself or all the way up to an entire organization of computers.
-
Build a static website with Eleventy | Opensource.com
A static site generator is a tool that generates a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. It automates the task of coding individual HTML pages and gets those pages ready to serve to users. Because the HTML pages are prebuilt, they load very quickly in users' browsers.
Static sites work particularly well for documentation, too, because static sites are easy to scale, and they're an easy way to generate, maintain, and deploy your project's documentation. For these reasons, organizations often use them to document application programming interfaces (APIs), database schemas, and other information. Documentation is an important part of software development, design, and other aspects of tech. All codebases require some form of documentation, with options ranging from a simple README to full documentation.
-
Listen to music on FreeDOS
Music is a great way to relax. On Linux, I listen to music using Rhythmbox. But did you know you can listen to music on FreeDOS, as well? Let's take a look at two popular programs to listen to music:
Listen to music with Mplayer
Mplayer is an open source media player that's usually found on Linux, Windows, and Mac—but there's a DOS version available, too. And that's the version we include in FreeDOS. While the DOS port is based on an older version (version 1.0rc2-3-3-2 from 2007) it is perfectly serviceable for playing media on DOS.
-
Learn how to configure Oracle Linux for backup and disaster recovery
The Oracle Linux documentation team recently published Oracle® Linux: Backing Up Files and Storage Volumes for Disaster Recovery, which describes how to configure your Oracle Linux system to automatically back up and restore files, folders, and storage volumes. This document provides reference material for both Oracle Linux 7 and Oracle Linux 8 and also provides pointers to additional disaster recovery solutions provided through hosting systems on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.
Relax and Recover (ReaR) software, available in the yum channels on the Oracle Linux Yum Server, is a disaster recovery tool that you can use in your local data center on Oracle Linux systems. ReaR automatically generates a bootable recovery environment in the form of an ISO image file and also generates external file backups. ReaR can be scheduled to run incremental file backups using the crontab utility and backup data can be stored on networked or attached storage.
-
Learn Kubernetes by Example
If you’ve worked in enterprise IT at any point in the past six years – either in development or operations – chances are high that you’ve crossed paths with Kubernetes, which has become the de facto standard for deploying, managing and scaling containerized applications—and for good reason. Software architecture is arguably one of the most important assets for the future of your business, and Kubernetes is the foundation for today’s hybrid cloud architectures.
Safe to say, Kubernetes plays a critical role in delivering value to your customers today and enabling you to adapt tomorrow. Keeping your skills sharp and staying up-to-date on developments around this fast-moving technology are paramount.
Kubernetes by Example is here to help. Brought to you by Red Hat, Kubernetes By Example is a free online resource that provides a broad range of Kubernetes-focused tutorials, news and community interaction—all designed around a hands-on, "learn by doing" approach that allows learners to practice skills as they are taught.
-
How to Install Terraform v1.0.0 in CentOS 8 / Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop
Terraform is a popular cloud orchestration tool in the world of automation, which is used to deploy your infrastructure through the IAC (Infrastructure as code) approach. Terraform is built by Hashicorp and released under Mozilla Public License.
-
How to create a Virtual Hard disk in ubuntu
Virtual Hard Disk is a type of disk image file which act as a hard drive capable of storing data similar to a physical drive. Likewise it act as a container similar to a physical drive. Basically it replicates a Hard drive with all the the data and structural features. It works similar to a physical hard disk drive. It contains its own file system. We can use it to store and run operating system. Apart from that , VHD can also be used to store data as well. Here we will learn to create VHD in ubuntu.
The major use of the VHD is in virtual machines, like virtualbox . In virtual box these virtual hard drives can be used to store operating systems . It also holds the data related to the particular Virtual machines.In this tutorial I will guide you through all the steps required to create VHD in ubuntu. We are creating a virtual hard disk on ubuntu of size 1 GB and EXT4 format file system.
-
How to Create Hard Disk partitions in ubuntu
Storage devices play a critical role in the working of any system. Different operating systems use various types of file structures to store data. So generally we use GPT or MBL file storage styles for that. With the help of these two we can create partitions in a storage device. Also , We can split large memory sized devices into smaller sub-segments called partitions. Partitioning enables us to split our storage drive into multiple parts. Where each part acts as a seperate single storage drive. Apart from that we can use these partitions to install multiple operating systems in the same machine. Here we will learn to create partition in linux.
In general, this tutorial I will guide you through all the detailed wise steps. Here I am using the ubuntu server to create partitions. Furthermore ,with the help of this tutorial you will be able to create partitions on many similar linux distributions.
-
How to Install Helm on Linux - Unixcop
Deploying applications to Kubernetes is a complicated process. Many tools simplify this process, and one of them is Helm.
Helm is a package manager for Kubernetes that configures and deploys applications and services on a Kubernetes cluster. It uses Helm charts to simplify the development and deployment process.
In this step-by-step tutorial, you will learn how to install Helm on Linux
-
[ Easy ] Ubuntu Install Inkscape - LateWeb.Info
Inkscape is a free and open-source vector graphics editor used to create vector images, primarily in Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) format. Other formats can be imported and exported.
Inkscape can render primitive vector shapes (e.g. rectangles, ellipses, polygons, arcs, spirals, stars and 3D boxes) and text. These objects may be filled with solid colors, patterns, radial or linear color gradients and their borders may be stroked, both with adjustable transparency. Embedding and optional tracing of raster graphics is also supported, enabling the editor to create vector graphics from photos and other raster sources. Created shapes can be further manipulated with transformations, such as moving, rotating, scaling and skewing.
-
How to Wipe Files / Free Space to Protect Against Recovering in Ubuntu | UbuntuHandbook
This simple tutorial shows beginners how to easily wipe files, folder, and/or free disk space to protect your files from recovering in Ubuntu.
As you may know, any deleted files can be easily restored from the trash can. Even after you emptied the trash, files can still be recovered. So to prevent information leakage and protect privacy, you have to ‘wipe’ or ‘shred’ files.
-
How to setup Traefik load balancer with Docker in Ubuntu 20.04
Traefik is a modern reverse proxy and load balancing server that supports layer 4 (TCP) and layer 7 (HTTP) load balancing. Its configuration can be defined in JSON, YML, or in TOML format. It consists of entry point (frontend), service (backend), router (rules), middlewares (optional features).
This article will demonstrate how to use Traefik load balancer in layer 7 (HTTP) mode.
-
Installing Apache Spark on Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04 - Linux Shout
Apache Spark is a general-purpose data processing tool called a data processing engine. Used by data engineers and data scientists to perform extremely fast data queries on large amounts of data in the terabyte range. It is a framework for cluster-based calculations that competes with the classic Hadoop Map / Reduce by using the RAM available in the cluster for faster execution of jobs.
In addition, Spark also offers the option of controlling the data via SQL, processing it by streaming in (near) real-time, and provides its own graph database and a machine learning library. The framework offers in-memory technologies for this purpose, i.e. it can store queries and data directly in the main memory of the cluster nodes.
-
WP-CLI - Managing WordPress from the Linux Terminal
If you are a system administrator and responsible for managing hundreds or thousands of WordPress websites then it is a very time-consuming process. You will need to log in to each WordPress control panel, install or update plugins and themes. This is the place where the WP-CLI comes into the picture. The
WP-CLI is a powerful command-line tool specifically designed to manage WordPress from the command line. You can manage multiple WordPress sites without log into the WordPress admin panel. With WP-CLI, you can perform several operations including, installing and updating plugins, themes, creating content, working with databases, and more.
In this post, I will show how to install and use WP-CLI to manage WordPress sites.
-
Android Leftovers
Crowdfunding for the JingPad A1 Linux tablet begins
The JingPad A1 is an 11 inch tablet with an AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and support for pen and touch input as well as an optional keyboard. But the main thing that sets the JingPad A1 apart from most tablets on the market is that it runs a custom Linux-based operating system called JingOS. Chinese startup Jingling has been promoting the upcoming tablet for a few months, and now the company has launched a JingPad A1 crowdfunding campaign with Indiegogo.
The PinePhone keyboard case will support hardware add-ons for wireless charging, LoRa, and more
The upcoming PinePhone keyboard accessory will let you turn Pine64’s Linux smartphone into a tiny Linux laptop. But thanks to a recent change to the design it’ll let you do more than that. In order to connect the keyboard to a PinePhone, you’ll remove the back cover of the phone and replace it with the keyboard case which is designed to connect to the pogo pin connectors. Some folks were hoping to be able to extend the functionality by adding more hardware. So Pine64’s Lukasz Erecinski says the latest version of the keyboard includes a breakout header that makes that possible… although not necessarily easy.
DXVK 1.9 Adds Support for Nvidia ShadowLibs Option in Final Fantasy XV, More
Coming about four months after DXVK 1.8, the DXVK 1.9 release is here to implement Conservative Rasterization for supported graphics cards, allowing the enablement of the Nvidia ShadowLibs option in the Final Fantasy XV game, which provides improved PCSS (Percentage Closer Soft Shadows) for better performance and higher quality. This change is also beneficial for enabling similar options in other games. DXVK 1.9 also implements basic support for various sub-sampled YUV texture formats like NV12 used for video playback in games, basic support for the ID3D11VideoProcessor APIs used for video playback in NieR Replicant and Contra: Rogue Corps, as well as a frame rate limiter as a workaround for games that don’t work correctly at high frame rates.
