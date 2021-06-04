The JingPad A1 is an 11 inch tablet with an AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and support for pen and touch input as well as an optional keyboard. But the main thing that sets the JingPad A1 apart from most tablets on the market is that it runs a custom Linux-based operating system called JingOS. Chinese startup Jingling has been promoting the upcoming tablet for a few months, and now the company has launched a JingPad A1 crowdfunding campaign with Indiegogo.

The PinePhone keyboard case will support hardware add-ons for wireless charging, LoRa, and more The upcoming PinePhone keyboard accessory will let you turn Pine64’s Linux smartphone into a tiny Linux laptop. But thanks to a recent change to the design it’ll let you do more than that. In order to connect the keyboard to a PinePhone, you’ll remove the back cover of the phone and replace it with the keyboard case which is designed to connect to the pogo pin connectors. Some folks were hoping to be able to extend the functionality by adding more hardware. So Pine64’s Lukasz Erecinski says the latest version of the keyboard includes a breakout header that makes that possible… although not necessarily easy.