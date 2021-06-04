Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 15th of June 2021 07:21:58 PM

With some effort, you can install Arch Linux. You may also install a desktop environment or windows manager of your choice on your Arch system.

That takes some time and effort but it is surely achievable. However, there exists projects that try to ease the pain by providing you a system preconfigured with a desktop environment or window manager of your choice. ArcoLinux is one such example.

Recently, I came across another project that has its sole focus on providing choice of window managers on top of the wonderful Arch distribution.

Hash Project offers four preconfigured Arch variants with tiling window managers: Awesome, Xmonad, i3, and Bspwm.

If you’re a beginner window manager hopper, the Hash project is what you should definitely try at once. Without investing time to configure it first, you can explore the potential of window managers and get used to keyboard-driven systems.

In this article, I’ll discuss my part of the experience with the Hash Linux Xmonad edition featuring Linux kernel 5.12.