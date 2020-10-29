Kernel Leftovers
Linux gods at last turn their gaze to Pi 400: Computer-in-a-keyboard receives mainline kernel support with v5.14 • The Register
Raspberry Pi fans have reasons for cheer this week as support for the Pi 400 showed up in the queue for version 5.14 of the Linux kernel, and hosting outfit Mythic Beasts added overclocked Pi 4s to its Raspberry Pi cloud.
Software options look set to increase with the arrival of mainline kernel support in Linux 5.14 with the addition of the Pi 400 into DeviceTree (as reported by Phoronix) in the "for-next" branch.
It's not clear why this has taken quite so long, since the device is very close to the Raspberry Pi 4. No kernel driver tweaks seem to be on the cards, just DTS changes for the higher clock speed, updated Wi-Fi chip, power-off via GPIO, and the dropping of the activity LED.
The latter we noted in our review, where the power LED originally did double-duty for activity and looked downright odd. "It seemed like a good idea at the time," Pi supremo Eben Upton told us, but the notification was dispensed with in launch models.
Beatriz Martins de Carvalho: Outreachy - Introduction
I am Beatriz Carvalho, brazilian, living in Fundão, Portugal. I am graduated in computer engineering at Unipampa in Brazil. I work mostly with C, Python and I am learning JavaScript, CSS, among other things to create this site... I like Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, One Piece, The Witcher... I also like to drink wine and some cocktails and last but not least: I love cats, I have two: Ophélia and Cisco.
I've just been selected as an Outreachy intern for Linux Kernel working with my mentors Melissa Wen and Daniel Vetter on the project "Improvements to DRI-devel (aka kernel GPU subsystem)".
As an Outreachy intern, my first step is to say out loud for everyone to see my core values, Outreachy organizers make available a list with some values, and going through the list made me realize some things I value the most in life as an individual and once I started to work in the Linux Kernel these values caught my attention...
Brendan Gregg: USENIX LISA2021 BPF Internals (eBPF)
For USENIX LISA2021 I gave a 40 minute deep dive talk on BPF internals for Linux, focusing on observability tracing tools. Since there are already BPF internals references online (listed in this post) I used the opportunity to create some new content, showing how bpftrace instrumentation works from user space down to machine code. I break it down to all the small components involved, where you'll find it's actually quite easy.
FWUPD 1.6.1 Adds FreeBSD UEFI Capsule Handling, More Hardware Now Supported - Phoronix
A new feature point release is available for FWUPD for handling of system/component firmware and BIOS updating on Linux and other platforms.
FWUPD 1.6.1 while just a point release does bring with it a few noteworthy additions. First up, FWUPD 1.6.1 now supports FreeBSD UEFI Capsule updates. This comes thanks to work by 3mdeb on porting FWUPD to the BSDs and that work starting to hit the mainline tree.
The "Memory Folios" Work Continues - Improving Linux Performance, 7% Faster Kernel Builds - Phoronix
Matthew Wilcox of Oracle today sent out his latest patch series implementing the new "memory folios" type for the Linux kernel in an effort to improve Linux memory management and allow for better efficiency that ultimately translates into measurable performance gains.
Debian: Raphaël Hertzog (LTS Work), Jonathan Dowland (IkiWiki), and Ben Hutchings (Also LTS)
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Sovereignty on a Federated System: problems we faced on GNOME’s Matrix instance
This post follows an introduction to Matrix with e-mails, where I explain that Matrix is a federated system. Federation can be either public or private. A public server can communicate with any other server, except the ones which are explicitely avoided. Meanwhile, a private server can only communicate with a selected list of other servers. Private federation is often deployed between entities that can trust each other, for example between universites. There often are processes to take back control of things when they derail on a server you don’t manage, because people on the remote server are contractually bound with you. But many organisations, and especially open source projets, deploy their instance in public federation. This means strangers from the Internet can interact with your server. Public federation comes with its own set of non-technical risks. In this post I’m going to guide you through the problems we faced on our GNOME Matrix instance. For each problem I’ll bring a solution. They will be consolidated at the end of the post in the form of a target we want to reach eventually, along with the acknowledgement of the limits of what we can do. Please note that these problems have more to do with careful planning and deployment than with the Matrix protocol itself.
Security-Oriented Alpine Linux 3.14 Released with KDE Plasma 5.22, QEMU 6.0, and More
Five months in the works, Alpine Linux 3.14 is here as another big update for this security-oriented distribution, featuring the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment series, along with the KDE Gear 21.04.2 software suite, for those who want to install the KDE Plasma desktop. But, Alpine Linux is a Linux distribution designed for servers, firewalls, routers, VPNs, etc., so it comes with major updates for packages needed for these type of setups. These include Lua 5.4.3, HAProxy 2.4.0, nginx 1.20.0, njs 0.5.3, Node.js 14.17.0, PostgreSQL 13.3, Python 3.9.5, QEMU 6.0.0, R 4.1.0, and Zabbix 5.4.1.
