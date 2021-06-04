today's howtos
-
How to Edit a File Using Nano
Nano is a simple and reliable command-line text editor included in Unix and Linux operating systems. It packs with all the essential features in a command-line text editor such as UTF-8 encoding, syntax highlighting, search and replace, support for regular expressions, and more.
Nano is best for simple edits and a great editor for beginners.
In this tutorial, we learn the basic usage of Nano editor such as opening and creating a file, copy/cut/paste, search/replace, saving, and exiting.
-
How To Restore Broken Arch Linux To Previous Working State
This brief tutorial describes how to restore broken Arch Linux and its variants like EndeavourOS, Manjaro Linux to previous working state.
The other day, I did a full system upgrade using command "sudo pacman -Syu", and ended up with a broken Arch Linux system.
My Arch Linux refused to boot into graphical mode, and kept displaying the error messages: "dependency failed multi-user system" and "dependency failed for graphical interface".
The only option I had is to login to single user mode and try to rollback the updated packages to their previous versions.
From the single user mode, I tried the following:
I tried to install packages from official repositories, but I couldn't. Because my Network card is not recognized in single user mode, so Internet didn't work.
-
Managing filenames with path expansion - Linux Concept
In this tutorial, we will see the meta-characters and expansion technique that can improve file management efficiency.
-
Managing files using command-line tools - Linux Concept
Commands are names of programs installed on the system.
-
Using man pages and the help command - Linux Concept
We could spend a good amount of time learning CentOS; it is equivalent to serving you cooked food, but in place of this, we could actually learn how to cook, so that you’ll be able to make your own different recipes. Linux has one of the best and largest bodies of documentation in the operating system for most of the commands and their options. Whether you are an experienced user or a beginner, you will never remember the exact use of all the Linux commands and utilities, each with its own multiple options. It is in this case that Linux documentation comes to our rescue.
-
Document Typeset with LaTeX and TeXstudio on Fedora – Part 1 | FOSS Linux
LaTeX is a free and open-source software for typesetting documents. LaTeX is a preparation system for high-quality typesetting and the defacto for large technical documents, computer science, mathematics, and physics documents. TeXstudio makes it easy to edit and format LaTeX documents. You can use LaTeX to create reports, a resume, cover letters, students can present assignments or thesis, and instructors can edit presentations, syllabi, or exams.
Technically, LaTeX is a set of macros and commands for the programming language TeX. Leslie Lamport originally wrote LaTeX to extend the functionality of the TeX typesetting engine by Donald Knuth.
Part 1 of this article is an introduction document typesetting with LaTeX on the TeXstudio app. It will cover formatting, page layout, lists, tables, and graphics. Part 2, document typesetting with LaTeX and TeXstudio on Fedora – Part 2 will cover Math formulas, listing content and references, cross-referencing.
-
Linux apps on Chrome OS in 2021: A complete guide
Chrome OS is incredibly powerful and versatile, running on a variety of hardware and can also run a variety of apps. In addition to running Android apps from the Play Store, it’s also possible to run full Linux apps. For many users, the basic Chromebook functionality is just fine. However, if you find yourself wanting an app or service your Chromebook doesn’t offer out of the box, Linux apps may be for you.
What exactly can you accomplish running Linux apps? Chrome OS by default is a cloud computing platform, which leaves out some desktop-class apps you might see on a Mac or PC. For instance, if you need to run Photoshop natively, that’s not possible on your Chromebook. Video editing is also quite difficult by default on Chrome OS. Both of these problems are addressed by Linux apps.
In addition, if you’re a developer, you undoubtedly need Linux for coding tools. While not all Chromebooks support Linux apps (there are some baseline system requirements), most modern Chromebooks will have the option available. In this guide we walk through precisely how to enable and install Linux apps on your Chromebook, and run down the best Linux apps available on Chrome OS.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 528 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian: Raphaël Hertzog (LTS Work), Jonathan Dowland (IkiWiki), and Ben Hutchings (Also LTS)
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Sovereignty on a Federated System: problems we faced on GNOME’s Matrix instance
This post follows an introduction to Matrix with e-mails, where I explain that Matrix is a federated system. Federation can be either public or private. A public server can communicate with any other server, except the ones which are explicitely avoided. Meanwhile, a private server can only communicate with a selected list of other servers. Private federation is often deployed between entities that can trust each other, for example between universites. There often are processes to take back control of things when they derail on a server you don’t manage, because people on the remote server are contractually bound with you. But many organisations, and especially open source projets, deploy their instance in public federation. This means strangers from the Internet can interact with your server. Public federation comes with its own set of non-technical risks. In this post I’m going to guide you through the problems we faced on our GNOME Matrix instance. For each problem I’ll bring a solution. They will be consolidated at the end of the post in the form of a target we want to reach eventually, along with the acknowledgement of the limits of what we can do. Please note that these problems have more to do with careful planning and deployment than with the Matrix protocol itself.
Security-Oriented Alpine Linux 3.14 Released with KDE Plasma 5.22, QEMU 6.0, and More
Five months in the works, Alpine Linux 3.14 is here as another big update for this security-oriented distribution, featuring the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment series, along with the KDE Gear 21.04.2 software suite, for those who want to install the KDE Plasma desktop. But, Alpine Linux is a Linux distribution designed for servers, firewalls, routers, VPNs, etc., so it comes with major updates for packages needed for these type of setups. These include Lua 5.4.3, HAProxy 2.4.0, nginx 1.20.0, njs 0.5.3, Node.js 14.17.0, PostgreSQL 13.3, Python 3.9.5, QEMU 6.0.0, R 4.1.0, and Zabbix 5.4.1.
Recent comments
59 min 18 sec ago
2 hours 24 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 41 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
7 hours 9 min ago
7 hours 27 min ago