Linux Foundation and Kernel: linux.dev, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), and In-Prson LF Events
linux.dev mailboxes for kernel work
Linux development depends on the ability to send and receive emails. Unfortunately, it is common for corporate gateways to post-process both outgoing and incoming messages with the purposes of adding lengthy legal disclaimers or performing anti-phishing link quarantines, both of which interferes with regular patch flow.
While it is possible to configure free options like GMail to work well with sending and receiving patches, Google services may not be available in all geographical locales — or there may be other reasons why someone may prefer not to have a gmail.com address.
linux.dev mailboxes for kernel developers
Konstantin Ryabitsev has announced a new service providing @linux.dev mailboxes for people to use with kernel development. The documentation page has more information. "This is a BETA offering. Currently, it is only available to people listed in the MAINTAINERS file. We hope to be able to offer it to everyone else who can demonstrate an ongoing history of contributions to the Linux kernel (patches, git commits, mailing list discussions, etc)."
What is an SBOM?
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) recently asked for wide-ranging feedback to define a minimum Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). It was framed with a single, simple question (“What is an SBOM?”), and constituted an incredibly important step towards software security and a significant moment for open standards.
From NTIA’s SBOM FAQ “A Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) is a complete, formally structured list of components, libraries, and modules that are required to build (i.e. compile and link) a given piece of software and the supply chain relationships between them. These components can be open source or proprietary, free or paid, and widely available or restricted access.” SBOMs that can be shared without friction between teams and companies are a core part of software management for critical industries and digital infrastructure in the coming decades.
Adoption of a “COVID-19 Vaccine Required” Approach for our Fall 2021 Event Line-up
After careful consideration, we have decided that the safest course of action for returning to in-person events this fall is to take a “COVID-19 vaccine required” approach to participating in-person.
Debian: Raphaël Hertzog (LTS Work), Jonathan Dowland (IkiWiki), and Ben Hutchings (Also LTS)
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Sovereignty on a Federated System: problems we faced on GNOME’s Matrix instance
This post follows an introduction to Matrix with e-mails, where I explain that Matrix is a federated system. Federation can be either public or private. A public server can communicate with any other server, except the ones which are explicitely avoided. Meanwhile, a private server can only communicate with a selected list of other servers. Private federation is often deployed between entities that can trust each other, for example between universites. There often are processes to take back control of things when they derail on a server you don’t manage, because people on the remote server are contractually bound with you. But many organisations, and especially open source projets, deploy their instance in public federation. This means strangers from the Internet can interact with your server. Public federation comes with its own set of non-technical risks. In this post I’m going to guide you through the problems we faced on our GNOME Matrix instance. For each problem I’ll bring a solution. They will be consolidated at the end of the post in the form of a target we want to reach eventually, along with the acknowledgement of the limits of what we can do. Please note that these problems have more to do with careful planning and deployment than with the Matrix protocol itself.
Security-Oriented Alpine Linux 3.14 Released with KDE Plasma 5.22, QEMU 6.0, and More
Five months in the works, Alpine Linux 3.14 is here as another big update for this security-oriented distribution, featuring the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment series, along with the KDE Gear 21.04.2 software suite, for those who want to install the KDE Plasma desktop. But, Alpine Linux is a Linux distribution designed for servers, firewalls, routers, VPNs, etc., so it comes with major updates for packages needed for these type of setups. These include Lua 5.4.3, HAProxy 2.4.0, nginx 1.20.0, njs 0.5.3, Node.js 14.17.0, PostgreSQL 13.3, Python 3.9.5, QEMU 6.0.0, R 4.1.0, and Zabbix 5.4.1.
