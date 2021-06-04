Software: Surveys, ActivityWatch, Kubernetes, PingMe and More
Best 10 Open-source Survey collection self-hosted tools
Are you looking for open-source survey management solutions? Here we have collected the best free open-source survey tools that you can download, install and setup on your own server.
Let's start talking about surveys, and then we will show you 10 open sources that will help you to manage your survey, collect data without having to worry about vendor lock-in or data lose.
Because of the emergence of surveys that contain a lot of information, we have many solutions to manage surveys, analyze and deal with them to take the whole benefit from it.
These open sources improve the referendum process and make full use of the questionnaire by assisting in the managing, making the right decision, making the researcher away from bias due to accurate statistics and reports, saves the time and effort required for the analysis process, and it helps predict what customers will do based on the survey.
ActivityWatch is a Free Personal Activity Tracker with Focus on Privacy
ActivityWatch is a cross-platform automated time tracker that helps you track and understand how you spend your time on your devices.
You probably spend many hours a week behind your computer. But which programs or web pages do you open the most, and when and for how long? How much time do you typically spend on your computer?
You can find out the answers to these questions with ActivityWatch. In short, ActivityWatch is an app that automatically tracks how you spend time on your devices. It can be used to keep track of your productivity, time spent on different projects, bad screen habits, or just to understand how you spend your time. For example, if you spend too much time on Facebook or Twitter or some other website or application, you can use your ActivityWatch logs to determine how much time you actually spend on these sites.
Upgrading Homelab Kubernetes Cluster from 1.20 to 1.21
Calico 3.19 has been released with support for Kubernetes 1.21.
Also, the CKA exam environment is running Kubernetes 1.21 which I’m currently studying for, therefore it’s time to upgrade.
Send Messages From Your Scripts To Multiple Messaging Platforms Using PingMe
PingMe is a command line tool for sending messages or alerts from Linux, Windows or macOS to various messaging platforms like Discord, Slack, Telegram, Microsoft Teams, Twillio, Mastodon, and more.
Try this new open source tool for data analytics | Opensource.com
Data analytics is a trendy field with many solutions available. One of them is Cube.js, an open source analytical platform. You can think of Cube.js as a layer between your data sources and applications.
As the diagram below shows, Cube.js supports serverless data warehouses and most modern relational database management systems (RDBMS). You can work with any JavaScript front-end library for data visualization, and Cube.js will take care of the rest, including access control, performance, concurrency, and more.
Keep track of your IRC chats with ZNC | Opensource.com
For a bit more than a year, I've been wondering if it is possible to bolt the open source Matrix communications network to Internet Relay Chat (IRC) in such a way that I can still use my ZNC IRC bouncer without an extra proliferation of nicknames. The answer, is amusingly, yes. But first, some background.
What's IRC?
IRC has been around since August 1988, and it's been a staple of real-time communications ever since. It's also one of the early open source projects, as the code for the original IRC server was eventually shared. Over the years, it's been quite useful for meeting many developers' real-time communication needs, although not without its own share of drama. However, it has been resilient and is still widely used despite newer options.
Graphics: GravityMark, Mesa, and NVIDIA's Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial Module
Linux Foundation and Kernel: linux.dev, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), and In-Prson LF Events
Linux Mint 20.2 Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 5.0, Xfce 4.16, and MATE 1.24
I talked about the upcoming Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” release here on 9to5Linux, so if you’re reading the blog regularly you should know that it’s based on the Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, powered by Linux kernel 5.4 LTS, and featuring the latest Cinnamon 5.0 desktop environment on the flagship edition. The Xfce and MATE editions ship with Xfce 4.16 and MATE 1.24 desktops. Another major change is the inclusion of a brand-new app as part of Linux Mint’s XApps initiative, called Bulky (a.k.a. File Renamer), which can be used to bulk rename files. The Bulky app is available in the Cinnamon and MATE editions since the Xfce edition comes with a built-in file renamer in the Thunar file manger.
