Mozilla: Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Lobbying, Firefox Tweaks and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 16th of June 2021 12:18:12 AM Filed under
Moz/FF
  • Mozilla joins call for fifth FCC Commissioner appointment

    In a letter sent to the White House on Friday, June 11, 2021, Mozilla joined over 50 advocacy groups and unions asking President Biden and Vice President Harris to appoint the fifth FCC Commissioner. Without a full team of appointed Commissioners, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is limited in its ability to move forward on crucial tech agenda items such as net neutrality and on addressing the country’s digital divide.

  • Don’t Like Firefox’s New Look? Try These Tweaks

    if Firefox's fancy new look has left you feeling frustrated and out of sorts check out this trifecta of tweaks, all of which help tame the browser's new UI.

  • Niko Matsakis: CTCFT 2021-06-21 Agenda

    The second “Cross Team Collaboration Fun Times” (CTCFT) meeting will take place one week from today, on 2021-06-21 (in your time zone)! This post describes the main agenda items for the meeting; you’ll find the full details (along with a calendar event, zoom details, etc) on the CTCFT website.

Software: Surveys, ActivityWatch, Kubernetes, PingMe and More

  • Best 10 Open-source Survey collection self-hosted tools

    Are you looking for open-source survey management solutions? Here we have collected the best free open-source survey tools that you can download, install and setup on your own server. Let's start talking about surveys, and then we will show you 10 open sources that will help you to manage your survey, collect data without having to worry about vendor lock-in or data lose. Because of the emergence of surveys that contain a lot of information, we have many solutions to manage surveys, analyze and deal with them to take the whole benefit from it. These open sources improve the referendum process and make full use of the questionnaire by assisting in the managing, making the right decision, making the researcher away from bias due to accurate statistics and reports, saves the time and effort required for the analysis process, and it helps predict what customers will do based on the survey.

  • ActivityWatch is a Free Personal Activity Tracker with Focus on Privacy

    ActivityWatch is a cross-platform automated time tracker that helps you track and understand how you spend your time on your devices. You probably spend many hours a week behind your computer. But which programs or web pages do you open the most, and when and for how long? How much time do you typically spend on your computer? You can find out the answers to these questions with ActivityWatch. In short, ActivityWatch is an app that automatically tracks how you spend time on your devices. It can be used to keep track of your productivity, time spent on different projects, bad screen habits, or just to understand how you spend your time. For example, if you spend too much time on Facebook or Twitter or some other website or application, you can use your ActivityWatch logs to determine how much time you actually spend on these sites.

  • Upgrading Homelab Kubernetes Cluster from 1.20 to 1.21

    Calico 3.19 has been released with support for Kubernetes 1.21. Also, the CKA exam environment is running Kubernetes 1.21 which I’m currently studying for, therefore it’s time to upgrade.

  • Send Messages From Your Scripts To Multiple Messaging Platforms Using PingMe

    PingMe is a command line tool for sending messages or alerts from Linux, Windows or macOS to various messaging platforms like Discord, Slack, Telegram, Microsoft Teams, Twillio, Mastodon, and more.

  • Try this new open source tool for data analytics | Opensource.com

    Data analytics is a trendy field with many solutions available. One of them is Cube.js, an open source analytical platform. You can think of Cube.js as a layer between your data sources and applications. As the diagram below shows, Cube.js supports serverless data warehouses and most modern relational database management systems (RDBMS). You can work with any JavaScript front-end library for data visualization, and Cube.js will take care of the rest, including access control, performance, concurrency, and more.

  • Keep track of your IRC chats with ZNC | Opensource.com

    For a bit more than a year, I've been wondering if it is possible to bolt the open source Matrix communications network to Internet Relay Chat (IRC) in such a way that I can still use my ZNC IRC bouncer without an extra proliferation of nicknames. The answer, is amusingly, yes. But first, some background. What's IRC? IRC has been around since August 1988, and it's been a staple of real-time communications ever since. It's also one of the early open source projects, as the code for the original IRC server was eventually shared. Over the years, it's been quite useful for meeting many developers' real-time communication needs, although not without its own share of drama. However, it has been resilient and is still widely used despite newer options.

Graphics: GravityMark, Mesa, and NVIDIA's Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial Module

  • GravityMark Launches As Cross-API Graphics Benchmark From Former Unigine Dev - Phoronix

    There's a new, cross-platform, cross-API graphics benchmark out there that is free to download and focused on delivering maximum GPU acceleration support when rendering hundreds of thousands of objects. GravityMark is this new GPU benchmark out of Tellusim. Tellusim Technologies develops the Tellusim engine that is focused on professional simulations, visualizations, urban planning, and VR/AR use-cases.

  • Mesa's New "Crocus" OpenGL Driver Is Performing Well For Old Intel Hardware - Phoronix

    Landing this week in Mesa 21.2's development code is Crocus Gallium3D providing a new Intel OpenGL driver for i964 "Gem4" through Haswell "Gen7" graphics. While even Haswell graphics are showing their age these days, I couldn't help but to fire up a few benchmarks seeing how this new Crocus open-source OpenGL driver performs against the existing "i965" classic open-source driver for Linux systems.

  • NVIDIA Launches The Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial Module - Phoronix

    Given the success and popularity of their Jetson AGX developer board, NVIDIA has now launched the Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial Module that is a rugged, module-based version of the AGX Xavier intended for various industrial / manufacturing / construction use-cases. For those wanting AI and deep learning at the edge, NVIDIA is announcing today the Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial rugged system-on-module that is pin compatible with the existing Jetson AGX Xavier board. This module is intended for "AI at the edge in harsh environments where safety and reliability is a critical priority...The Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial is targeted for applications in industrial, aerospace, defense, construction, agriculture, logistics, inventory management, delivery, inspection and healthcare. Applications enabled across these sectors include worker and site safety, site access and monitoring, and inspection in hazardous and harsh environments, among others."

Linux Foundation and Kernel: linux.dev, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), and In-Prson LF Events

  • linux.dev mailboxes for kernel work

    Linux development depends on the ability to send and receive emails. Unfortunately, it is common for corporate gateways to post-process both outgoing and incoming messages with the purposes of adding lengthy legal disclaimers or performing anti-phishing link quarantines, both of which interferes with regular patch flow. While it is possible to configure free options like GMail to work well with sending and receiving patches, Google services may not be available in all geographical locales — or there may be other reasons why someone may prefer not to have a gmail.com address.

  • linux.dev mailboxes for kernel developers

    Konstantin Ryabitsev has announced a new service providing @linux.dev mailboxes for people to use with kernel development. The documentation page has more information. "This is a BETA offering. Currently, it is only available to people listed in the MAINTAINERS file. We hope to be able to offer it to everyone else who can demonstrate an ongoing history of contributions to the Linux kernel (patches, git commits, mailing list discussions, etc)."

  • What is an SBOM?

    The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) recently asked for wide-ranging feedback to define a minimum Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). It was framed with a single, simple question (“What is an SBOM?”), and constituted an incredibly important step towards software security and a significant moment for open standards. From NTIA’s SBOM FAQ “A Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) is a complete, formally structured list of components, libraries, and modules that are required to build (i.e. compile and link) a given piece of software and the supply chain relationships between them. These components can be open source or proprietary, free or paid, and widely available or restricted access.” SBOMs that can be shared without friction between teams and companies are a core part of software management for critical industries and digital infrastructure in the coming decades.

  • Adoption of a “COVID-19 Vaccine Required” Approach for our Fall 2021 Event Line-up

    After careful consideration, we have decided that the safest course of action for returning to in-person events this fall is to take a “COVID-19 vaccine required” approach to participating in-person.

Linux Mint 20.2 Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 5.0, Xfce 4.16, and MATE 1.24

I talked about the upcoming Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” release here on 9to5Linux, so if you’re reading the blog regularly you should know that it’s based on the Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, powered by Linux kernel 5.4 LTS, and featuring the latest Cinnamon 5.0 desktop environment on the flagship edition. The Xfce and MATE editions ship with Xfce 4.16 and MATE 1.24 desktops. Another major change is the inclusion of a brand-new app as part of Linux Mint’s XApps initiative, called Bulky (a.k.a. File Renamer), which can be used to bulk rename files. The Bulky app is available in the Cinnamon and MATE editions since the Xfce edition comes with a built-in file renamer in the Thunar file manger. Read more

