Software: Surveys, ActivityWatch, Kubernetes, PingMe and More Best 10 Open-source Survey collection self-hosted tools Are you looking for open-source survey management solutions? Here we have collected the best free open-source survey tools that you can download, install and setup on your own server. Let's start talking about surveys, and then we will show you 10 open sources that will help you to manage your survey, collect data without having to worry about vendor lock-in or data lose. Because of the emergence of surveys that contain a lot of information, we have many solutions to manage surveys, analyze and deal with them to take the whole benefit from it. These open sources improve the referendum process and make full use of the questionnaire by assisting in the managing, making the right decision, making the researcher away from bias due to accurate statistics and reports, saves the time and effort required for the analysis process, and it helps predict what customers will do based on the survey.

ActivityWatch is a Free Personal Activity Tracker with Focus on Privacy ActivityWatch is a cross-platform automated time tracker that helps you track and understand how you spend your time on your devices. You probably spend many hours a week behind your computer. But which programs or web pages do you open the most, and when and for how long? How much time do you typically spend on your computer? You can find out the answers to these questions with ActivityWatch. In short, ActivityWatch is an app that automatically tracks how you spend time on your devices. It can be used to keep track of your productivity, time spent on different projects, bad screen habits, or just to understand how you spend your time. For example, if you spend too much time on Facebook or Twitter or some other website or application, you can use your ActivityWatch logs to determine how much time you actually spend on these sites.

Upgrading Homelab Kubernetes Cluster from 1.20 to 1.21 Calico 3.19 has been released with support for Kubernetes 1.21. Also, the CKA exam environment is running Kubernetes 1.21 which I’m currently studying for, therefore it’s time to upgrade.

Send Messages From Your Scripts To Multiple Messaging Platforms Using PingMe PingMe is a command line tool for sending messages or alerts from Linux, Windows or macOS to various messaging platforms like Discord, Slack, Telegram, Microsoft Teams, Twillio, Mastodon, and more.

Try this new open source tool for data analytics | Opensource.com Data analytics is a trendy field with many solutions available. One of them is Cube.js, an open source analytical platform. You can think of Cube.js as a layer between your data sources and applications. As the diagram below shows, Cube.js supports serverless data warehouses and most modern relational database management systems (RDBMS). You can work with any JavaScript front-end library for data visualization, and Cube.js will take care of the rest, including access control, performance, concurrency, and more.

Keep track of your IRC chats with ZNC | Opensource.com For a bit more than a year, I've been wondering if it is possible to bolt the open source Matrix communications network to Internet Relay Chat (IRC) in such a way that I can still use my ZNC IRC bouncer without an extra proliferation of nicknames. The answer, is amusingly, yes. But first, some background. What's IRC? IRC has been around since August 1988, and it's been a staple of real-time communications ever since. It's also one of the early open source projects, as the code for the original IRC server was eventually shared. Over the years, it's been quite useful for meeting many developers' real-time communication needs, although not without its own share of drama. However, it has been resilient and is still widely used despite newer options.

Graphics: GravityMark, Mesa, and NVIDIA's Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial Module GravityMark Launches As Cross-API Graphics Benchmark From Former Unigine Dev - Phoronix There's a new, cross-platform, cross-API graphics benchmark out there that is free to download and focused on delivering maximum GPU acceleration support when rendering hundreds of thousands of objects. GravityMark is this new GPU benchmark out of Tellusim. Tellusim Technologies develops the Tellusim engine that is focused on professional simulations, visualizations, urban planning, and VR/AR use-cases.

Mesa's New "Crocus" OpenGL Driver Is Performing Well For Old Intel Hardware - Phoronix Landing this week in Mesa 21.2's development code is Crocus Gallium3D providing a new Intel OpenGL driver for i964 "Gem4" through Haswell "Gen7" graphics. While even Haswell graphics are showing their age these days, I couldn't help but to fire up a few benchmarks seeing how this new Crocus open-source OpenGL driver performs against the existing "i965" classic open-source driver for Linux systems.

NVIDIA Launches The Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial Module - Phoronix Given the success and popularity of their Jetson AGX developer board, NVIDIA has now launched the Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial Module that is a rugged, module-based version of the AGX Xavier intended for various industrial / manufacturing / construction use-cases. For those wanting AI and deep learning at the edge, NVIDIA is announcing today the Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial rugged system-on-module that is pin compatible with the existing Jetson AGX Xavier board. This module is intended for "AI at the edge in harsh environments where safety and reliability is a critical priority...The Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial is targeted for applications in industrial, aerospace, defense, construction, agriculture, logistics, inventory management, delivery, inspection and healthcare. Applications enabled across these sectors include worker and site safety, site access and monitoring, and inspection in hazardous and harsh environments, among others."