The Banana Pi BPI-MP2 Pro debuted earlier this year, but it is now purchasable worldwide. Currently, the single-board computer (SBC) is available for US$61 on AliExpress, albeit excluding postage. To recap, the BPI-M2 Pro has an Amlogic S905X3 SoC that features four ARM Cortex-A55 cores. The 65 x 65 mm board also has 2 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 16 GB of eMMC flash storage at its disposal. Banana Pi has also included a microSD card reader should you need more storage, though. Additionally, the BPI-M2 Pro has 40-pin GPIO pins, two USB 3.0 ports, a micro USB 2.0 connection and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Moreover, there is an HDMI 2.1 connection that supports 4K output at 60 Hz. The BPI-M2 Pro requires 5V of DC power at 3A, for reference. The manufacturer has included built-in Wi-Fi too and supports up to the Wi-Fi 802.11 ac standard. In addition, the manufacturer claims that the BPI-M2 Pro is compatible with Android 9.0 Pie and Linux (CoreELEC, Debian, Ubuntu). You can find out more information about the BPI-M2 Pro's software compatibility in its wiki.

A new version of Alpine Linux is now available for this distribution that's popular for container use and other environments requiring a small footprint or those simply preferring its Busybox + Musl libc usage. Alpine Linux 3.14 is the new release out today which is primarily driven by having a number of updated packages. Among the updated packages with Alpine Linux 3.14 are QEMU 6.0, R 4.1, Lua 5.4.3, Python 3.9.5, PostgreSQL 13.3, Nginx 1.20, and many others. If wanting to use Alpine Linux 3.14 on the desktop, KDE Plasma 5.22 is also available. Direct: Alpine Linux 3.14.0 Released

today's leftovers How to manage a 24×7 private cloud with one engineer In the last several years, we have witnessed the creation of many technologies, starting with the cloud and going further to machine learning, artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, robotics, automation and much more. The more the tech evolves, the more organizations thrive to adopt these technologies seeking digital transformation and disrupting industries along their journey, all for the benefit of better serving their consumers. With every technology having its own requirements, costs and benefits, the only common aspect between any technology you decide to invest in is one thing: it is all based on achieving a business goal that will help your organization better position itself in the market. You might be luckily taking advantage of leading your field, or looking to better serve your customers, or even keeping up with tough competition. Whatever your motive is, the aim will always be to realise a business goal out of your investment.

Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 687 Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 687 for the week of June 6 – 12, 2021. The full version of this issue is available here.

Accessing and recovering data with a live Linux distribution [Ed: Self-promotional piece disguised thinly as 'article'] But it’s also useful when trying to access and recover data from a failing drive. In many cases, hard drive failure and data corruption only affects a specific portion of the drive. While this renders data in that section inaccessible and, in many cases, unrecoverable, any data that is stored outside of the affected might remain intact. If your system files have become corrupted, for example, there’s a good chance that your personal files, which are hosted in a different sector on the drive, are still recoverable. To begin the process and find out, simply install Ubuntu onto a USB flash drive, boot your system and, when prompted, click on “Try Ubuntu.” By clicking this option instead of installing it, you’ll effectively launch a live instance of Ubuntu. Many other Linux distros support this feature in some form or another, but the method for accessing the live instance will likely vary depending on the exact distro you’re using. If you’re an advanced user, you’ll be able to locate the failed or corrupted hard drive in question once you’ve launched Ubuntu into your system’s RAM. From here, it’s just a matter of mounting the device within Linux and copying that data to another USB drive. For best results, try to avoid using the same drive that contains your Linux distro. From here, it’s just a matter of copying your data back onto a fully functional machine. While you might be missing some of your data, including whatever was stored in the failed or corrupted sectors, the majority of your information should still be available.

FSFE: REUSE Booster helps Free Software projects with licensing and copyright The Free Software Foundation Europe introduces REUSE Booster. REUSE is a set of best practices to make Free Software licensing easier.

When will my instance be ready? -- understanding cloud launch time performance metrics Instance launch time, also called startup time, is an important performance metric for the Cloud. But what is meant by launch time? There are several related metrics that comprise launch time. In this blog post, we will describe three launch time performance metrics and explain the key components of each. Once these pieces are understood, we will describe how to build an infrastructure that measures and monitors launch time performance of cloud instances on a regular basis. Why is launch time important? A key reason is that clouds are elastic by nature, which means that compute instances are created and destroyed in response to changes in workload demand. Hence, the time to launch instances is a critical factor in overall workload performance. Launch time metrics also help determine lead time for making instance provisioning requests, thereby playing an important role in how effective cloud elasticity is.

The Bitcoin Revolution is Here | Tech Source Since 2014, I’ve been talking about bitcoin here (read: Is Bitcoin The Next Open-source Software Revolution?, Best Bitcoin Applications for Linux). Back then, bitcoin was still very much in its infancy and our articles about it were some of the least popular posts we’ve ever had. However, I have already seen its potential and proclaimed that it could become a revolutionary open-source software project and that it has the potential to be bigger than Linux. [...] After promoting Linux and other free and open-source software in the past, I have decided from now on to focus most of my time here in writing about bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and other interesting blockchain projects. I think it is about time to enlighten people that bitcoin is not purely a speculative asset, but something that is more valuable because of its capability to empower people from around the world. Like most of you, I find joy in freedom and for me bitcoin is freedom. Now, I can safely say that the cryptocurrency revolution is underway, and we are just getting started.