A new version of Alpine Linux is now available for this distribution that's popular for container use and other environments requiring a small footprint or those simply preferring its Busybox + Musl libc usage. Alpine Linux 3.14 is the new release out today which is primarily driven by having a number of updated packages. Among the updated packages with Alpine Linux 3.14 are QEMU 6.0, R 4.1, Lua 5.4.3, Python 3.9.5, PostgreSQL 13.3, Nginx 1.20, and many others. If wanting to use Alpine Linux 3.14 on the desktop, KDE Plasma 5.22 is also available. Direct: Alpine Linux 3.14.0 Released

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. After installing Ubuntu, you’re ready to use your new system. But there are some additional steps we recommend you first perform before using your new system. This article identifies 8 things you need to consider. Let’s start with a no-brainer, an update of the system.

Banana Pi: BPI-M2 Pro launches globally with an HDMI 2.1 connection for US$61 The Banana Pi BPI-MP2 Pro debuted earlier this year, but it is now purchasable worldwide. Currently, the single-board computer (SBC) is available for US$61 on AliExpress, albeit excluding postage. To recap, the BPI-M2 Pro has an Amlogic S905X3 SoC that features four ARM Cortex-A55 cores. The 65 x 65 mm board also has 2 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 16 GB of eMMC flash storage at its disposal. Banana Pi has also included a microSD card reader should you need more storage, though. Additionally, the BPI-M2 Pro has 40-pin GPIO pins, two USB 3.0 ports, a micro USB 2.0 connection and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Moreover, there is an HDMI 2.1 connection that supports 4K output at 60 Hz. The BPI-M2 Pro requires 5V of DC power at 3A, for reference. The manufacturer has included built-in Wi-Fi too and supports up to the Wi-Fi 802.11 ac standard. In addition, the manufacturer claims that the BPI-M2 Pro is compatible with Android 9.0 Pie and Linux (CoreELEC, Debian, Ubuntu). You can find out more information about the BPI-M2 Pro's software compatibility in its wiki.