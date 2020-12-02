Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 16th of June 2021 05:09:01 PM

I'm going to confess here: Arch Linux isn't my cup of tea. At one point in my life, I would have been all over Arch—back in those days where I loved spending hours tweaking my desktop operating system, or waving the flag of "I installed X distribution" with pride. Those days are gone, unfortunately. Now, I simply want to install an operating system and get to the task at hand. It's all about being efficient and proficient with a minimal amount of effort. I've reached that point in my career where being productive is more important than being cool.

Although, I do try to find a happy medium in there somewhere.

Installing and using the likes of Arch Linux takes a back seat to using a Linux distribution that requires next to no effort to install and start using.

That doesn't, however, prevent me from testing out the occasional Arch-based Linux distribution. Thus, I arrived at EndeavourOS, a distribution that claims: if you like to roll up your sleeves and go on an adventure, then you might want to give us a try.