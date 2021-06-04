Language Selection

Dash to Panel Extension Now Supports GNOME 40

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 16th of June 2021 05:17:56 PM Filed under
GNOME

The latest update to the perennially popular GNOME Shell extension introduces full support for the rejigged GNOME 40 desktop, including its horizontal workspace switcher and immersive app launcher.

I tried the release out on my Fedora install and I am pleased to say that most of Dash to Panel’s settings are present and working in GNOME 40 too. This includes intellihide, configurable panel colour and transparency, and on-hover window previews.

GNOME Shell Dash To Panel v43 Released With GNOME 40 Support

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 16th of June 2021 05:21:16 PM.
  • GNOME Shell Dash To Panel v43 Released With GNOME 40 Support

    The Gnome Shell Dash to Panel extension combines the Dash with the top Gnome panel. The result is a single panel that provides an icon taskbar, the tray, system menu, and date / time indicator. This is similar to the KDE Plasma and Windows 7 (and newer) taskbar. It supports both X11 and Wayland.

    It's worth noting that you shouldn't confuse Dash to Panel with the somewhat similar Dash to Dock extension (which has not yet had a release supporting GNOME 40, but this is under development), from which the Ubuntu Dock was forked.

Stable Kernels: 5.12.11, 5.10.44, 5.4.126, 4.19.195, 4.14.237, 4.9.273 , and 4.4.273

I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.11 kernel.

All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Linux 5.10.44 Linux 5.4.126 Linux 4.19.195 Linux 4.14.237 Linux 4.9.273 Linux 4.4.273

AMD EPYC 7343 / EPYC 7443 Linux Performance Review

Since the AMD EPYC 7003 "Milan" series launch back in March we have carried out many benchmarks with their flagship processors like the EPYC 7763 and 7713 processors and some of the frequency optimized SKUs, but what about the performance lower down the product stack? Up for benchmarking today is a look at the AMD EPYC 7343 and 7743 processors in 1P and 2P configurations against other AMD EPYC Milan processors as well as Intel's Xeon Platinum 8380 Ice Lake processors. The AMD EPYC 7343 is a 16-core processor with SMT for 32 threads. This 190 Watt server processor has a 3.2GHz base clock frequency and can boost up to 3.9GHz while having a 128MB L3 cache. The AMD EPYC 7443 meanwhile is a step higher with 24 cores / 48 threads while the base frequency drops to 2.85GHz but a boost clock up to 4.0GHz. The EPYC 7443 has a 200 Watt TDP and 128MB of L3 cache. As is standard for AMD's straight-forward EPYC processor line-up, all of these EPYC 7003 series processors support eight channels of DDR4-3200, 128 lanes of PCI Express 4.0, Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV), and other features in common throughout all their SKUs. The EPYC 7343 carries a 1Ku price of around $1565 USD while the EPYC 7443 is at around $2010. Read more

Dash to Panel Extension Now Supports GNOME 40

LibreOffice with Colibre Icons Overview

This article exposes LibreOffice with its built-in, Colibre Icons, which are made especially for Windows users with a lot of screenshot pictures. I made this collection of screenshots with LibreOffice 7.0 AppImage Version (click here to download) which is runnable in different OSes I use. Let's enjoy this! Colibre is related to Karasa Jaga and Sukapura icon themes which are created by the same co-author Rizal Muttaqin -- he is one of respected designers at LibreOffice --. Andreaz Kainz is the designer and maintainer of three icon themes namely Elementary, Colibre and Breeze aside from many other LibreOffice artworks and the author of Colibre website above. Read more

