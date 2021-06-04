AMD EPYC 7343 / EPYC 7443 Linux Performance Review Since the AMD EPYC 7003 "Milan" series launch back in March we have carried out many benchmarks with their flagship processors like the EPYC 7763 and 7713 processors and some of the frequency optimized SKUs, but what about the performance lower down the product stack? Up for benchmarking today is a look at the AMD EPYC 7343 and 7743 processors in 1P and 2P configurations against other AMD EPYC Milan processors as well as Intel's Xeon Platinum 8380 Ice Lake processors. The AMD EPYC 7343 is a 16-core processor with SMT for 32 threads. This 190 Watt server processor has a 3.2GHz base clock frequency and can boost up to 3.9GHz while having a 128MB L3 cache. The AMD EPYC 7443 meanwhile is a step higher with 24 cores / 48 threads while the base frequency drops to 2.85GHz but a boost clock up to 4.0GHz. The EPYC 7443 has a 200 Watt TDP and 128MB of L3 cache. As is standard for AMD's straight-forward EPYC processor line-up, all of these EPYC 7003 series processors support eight channels of DDR4-3200, 128 lanes of PCI Express 4.0, Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV), and other features in common throughout all their SKUs. The EPYC 7343 carries a 1Ku price of around $1565 USD while the EPYC 7443 is at around $2010.