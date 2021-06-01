Games: DLSS, Chromebook, and Many New Titles on GNU/Linux
Nvidia Partnering With Valve To Bring DLSS To Linux
Linux gamers using the Valve’s Proton compatibility tool to run Windows games on their systems will be soon getting a performance upgrade as Nvidia has announced that it’s working with Valve to bring FPS boosts using its DLSS technology featured on RTX cards.
Deep Learning Super Sampling or DLSS, is a technology that lets gamers get more performance in games without having to give up too much image quality. It works by running the game at lower-than-native resolution, for eg: rendering the game at 1080p when your monitor is 4K, but then upscaling the images to native resolution using some remarkable algorithms.
The 12 Best Games to Play on Your Chromebook in 2021 - Make Tech Easier
The Chromebook is becoming a more and more robust laptop option by the year. With increasing crossover functionality for both Linux and Android, it now has access to a plethora of apps and games that in the past would have been unthinkable.
This list is largely made up of games you can download from the Play Store, too, because every Chromebook released for a good few years now has native Android functionality. We want to reflect what’s available to the majority of Chromebook users today, and we’ve checked to see that the below games work well on most modern Chromebooks.
Creation and evolution sim The Sapling adds in flight, extended combat, family trees | GamingOnLinux
Starting off very simplistic with a vegetation system, The Sapling has expanded to become a rather curious evolution sim to spend a couple of hours in and see what horrors you end up creating.
The Fight & Flight update is now live as the second big free expansion adding in "eggs, fur, feathers, family trees, an extended combat system, gliding and most importantly: wings". This greatly opens up what you can do with it and will enable much more interesting gameplay to watch and mess with.
Alternate Quake II game engine Yamagi Quake II adds optional Vulkan support | GamingOnLinux
Want another game engine reimplementation to play Quake II? Yamagi Quake II is another that's quite advanced and big new release is available with Vulkan support.
The main point of this client is to provide a fully stable platform for keeping Quake II alive. The graphics and gameplay remain the same but there's a number of quality of life upgrades.
Two Point Campus is coming to Linux from the Two Point Hospital team | GamingOnLinux
Two Point Studios shared today that the upcoming Two Point Campus due in 2022 will have a native Linux supported build, just like they did with Two Point Hospital.
In Two Point Campus, you’ll be tasked with building and running your very own campus environment, where the decisions you make will shape the lives of the students you enrol and the staff you hire. For the first time, build in the great outdoors as you develop your very own campus grounds, buildings, and surroundings. Lay down dorms, pathways, hedgerows and more with new easy-to-use creative tools. The only limit is your imagination (and your in-game bank balance).
Latest Steam Client Beta improves Proton startup times, fixes login issue | GamingOnLinux
Been having trouble logging into Steam lately? You're not alone, it seems there was a problem with the auto-login which has now been solved.
Just one of the bug reports had a good hundred comments on it and there were reports across Reddit too it seems. The latest Steam Client Beta from June 15 should now solve this, and when enough people have opted into the Beta to show that it properly fixes it, then we will see it rolled out to the official client. Seems like it was somewhat widespread too so it's good to see Valve fix it up.
Prison Architect: Second Chances expansion and free update The Pen out now | GamingOnLinux
Paradox Interactive and Double Eleven have released the latest Prison Architect expansion with Prison Architect: Second Chances and the free The Pen update for everyone.
As expected from Paradox (and they already announced it), they plan to keep updating the base game for everyone while purchases of the base game and DLC enabling them to keep supporting it long-term like this. This free upgrade give you a ton of new objects to build, a new Reception quick-room, a Custom Intake option to get more flexibility with scheduling and restricting prisoner intake, you can order a shakedown to look for Narcotics and more relaxed room rules for building outside.
Wildermyth is a fantastic papercraft styled party-based RPG out now
Worldwalker Games have now officially released Wildermyth, a game that very much deserves plenty of attention and it's easily one of the best releases this year.
It plays out like a mix of a party-based RPG with elements of a board game, along with XCOM-styled combat and together it's a beautiful mix. Your party changes and grows over time through different campaigns too, going through relationships with different party members and you're dealing with old age too. All your decisions will have consequences not just for the story progress but for each character too.
Steam Next Fest is live again with new demos, livestreams and more
Another digital event has arrived with Steam Next Fest, giving you a chance again to try out a bunch of demos for upcoming games and watch live events.
Just like the previous events the main page will allow you to browse through different genres. Developers will livestream directly to their store pages, giving you a chance to watch and chat with them which does make it quite an experience. It's a really wonderful format, that I hope Valve continue for years to come as it's a great thing for developers and players.
Annoyingly, Valve seem to have again forgotten to include a platform list so you can't just see only Linux-supported titles right now. Not only that but quite a lot of developers haven't put up the full demo banner with platform icons on their store pages (only the little demo button on the sidepanel), so you need to check SteamDB (Search for "game + demo") on those to see if the demo has a Linux build.
Sweet and cozy fishing and building game Luna's Fishing Garden is out now
Luna's Fishing Garden from Coldwild Games (Merchant of the Skies, Lazy Galaxy) is a slow, peaceful and quite meditative experience out now.
[...]
In Luna's Fishing Garden there's no way to lose. You either progress directly in the quests, or you do a little planting or fishing. It's really quite lovely.
