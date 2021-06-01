Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 17th of June 2021 12:44:13 AM
HowTos
  • How do you handle system maintenance during a crisis? | Enable Sysadmin

    Back in the mid-1990s, a particular vendor's training classes that I was taking always began the same way: "It's not IF a failure is going to happen, it's WHEN." It's annoying to have someone repeat this mantra, no matter how true it is, at the beginning of every class. It develops an unhealthy paranoia about hardware, software, and careless sysadmins. It also helps sell more classes but that's another story.

  • Labeling all resources and objects - Linux Concept

    When SELinux has to decide whether it has to allow or deny a particular action, it makes a decision based on the context of both the subject (who is initiating the action) and the object (which is the target of the action). These contexts (or parts of the context) are mentioned in the policy rules that SELinux enforces.

    The context of a process is what identifies the process to SELinux. SELinux has no notion of Linux process ownership and does not care how the process is called, which process ID it has, and what account the process runs as. All it wants to know is what the context of that process is, represented to users and administrators as a label. Label and context are often used interchangeably, and although there is a technical distinction (one is a representation of the other), we will not dwell on that much.

  • What are apt-get Command Options in Linux Complete tutorial for beginners

    Do you know about computer software?

    Yes, I know the computer, It is the combination of the Software and Hardware but I am talking here software or tools which are installed inside the operating system no matter, OS is window Mac or Linux.

    Installing and removing the packages from the Linux operating system is the most popular activity. If you want to be expert in the LINUX operating system you must know about the installing and removing packages.

    There are lots of the methods used to manage packages inside Linux. the apt-get method is one of them.

    Apt-get is a package manager used to manage packages inside the debian-based operating system, for example, Ubuntu, Kali Linux, Debian, and other debian-based distributions.

    This package manager is very useful for Debian based users, It is the command-line tool for managing packages. if you are a Linux lover then you can understand the importance of the command-line tool.

  • How To Install Cockpit on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Cockpit on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, The cockpit is a management platform that allows administrators to easily manage and control their GUI or CLI Linux server systems remotely using a browser. The cockpit is accessed through a web browser and its dashboard gives you a peek of your server’s health alongside other system statistics such as network usage, disk space, and utilization, current users, system uptime, running processes, and system logs.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Cockpit on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

  • How to Monitor Linux Server and Metrics from Browser using Scout Realtime - Unixcop

    In this article we will show how to monitor your Linux system and some of its metrics by using a simple server monitoring tool that we would like to share with you, called Scout_Realtime.

  • How to Set Up a Secure FTP Server on Debian 10 with Pure-FTPd - LinuxBabe

    Pure-FTPd is a free open-source FTP server designed with security in mind. In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to set up an FTP server on Debian 10 with Pure-FTPd and how to enforce TLS encryption.

  • How to install Anaconda on Debian 10 or 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout

    Let’s learn the commands to install Anaconda Navigator on Debian 11 or 10 and also how to create a desktop shortcut for the same.

    Anaconda is a Python distribution, which is designed for scientific work and the analysis of (large) amounts of data. Anaconda is free and also consists of free & Open source software – however, the company behind this Data Science platform also offers additional commercial support. It is available in Individual, Commerical, and Enterprise editions. Anaconda has everything you need, including the Python interpreter. This makes it independent of the underlying system.

  • How to organize files in Linux by classifying them into different directories

    As a technical writer, I deal with a lot of files in my job - sometimes I'm cropping images, other times I'm playing with .zip and .deb files. Not to mention PDFs and other document types we all deal with in our daily computer work.

    At present my Downloads directory contains over a thousand items, including directories, files, and images. So, I was looking for a tool that could organize at least files by classifying them into different directories. And I found one - Classifier.

    In this article, we will discuss how to install the tool and how you can use it. But before we do that, it is worth mentioning that all commands and instructions mentioned in this article have been tested on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

  • How to use FreeDOS as an embedded system | Opensource.com

    An embedded system is basically a very minimal system that is dedicated to run a specific task. You might think of embedded systems today as part of the Internet of Things (IoT) including sensors, thermostats, and doorbell cameras. Many embedded systems today run on Linux.

    But once upon a time, embedded systems either ran on a custom, proprietary platform or ran on DOS. Some of these DOS-based embedded systems still run today, such as cash registers or phone private branch exchange (PBX) systems. In one example as recently as 2017, trainspotters discovered a Russian electric train control system (Russian: САВПЭ) running FreeDOS with special software to control and monitor the route of suburban trains and to make passenger announcements.

  • Install and Configure Virtualmin on Ubuntu 20.04 / Debian 10 Server

    Virtualmin is an Open Source web hosting and cloud control panel available to install on Linux with an automated script. Here we let your know how to install Virtualmin & Webmin on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04 or Debian 9/10 Server

    The “VirtualMin” program has proven itself to be able to manage a server online as simple as possible. It allows access to the server via an SSL-encrypted HTTP line (i.e. via a standard browser) and provides a clear user interface. (Almost) all settings and options of the server can be managed and controlled on this. Relatively little technical knowledge is required

  • Install Redis on Ubuntu 20.04

    Redis is a well-known open-source data structure store that stores data in memory and is commonly used as a database. It is very popular among Linux users since it is quite easy to install it on any Linux-based system and use it. Today’s goal is also to learn how we can get the Redis server installed on our Ubuntu 20.04.

  • Providing more security for Linux - Linux Concept

    Seasoned Linux administrators and security engineers already know that they need to put some trust in the users and processes of their system in order for the system to remain secure. This is partly because users can attempt to exploit vulnerabilities found in the software running on the system, but a large contribution to this trust level is because the secure state of the system depends on the behavior of the users. A Linux user with access to sensitive information could easily leak that out to the public, manipulate the behavior of the applications they launch, and do many other things that affect the security of the system. The default access controls active on a regular Linux system are discretionary; it is up to the users how the access controls should behave. The Linux discretionary access control (DAC) mechanism is based on the user and/or group information of the process and is matched against the user and/or group information of the file, directory, or other resource being manipulated. Consider the /etc/shadow file, which contains the password and account information of the local Linux accounts...

  • Editing files with the vi editor - Linux Concept

    The vi editor is the most popular editor used to edit or create new files from a shell prompt. It comes in text-based as well graphical interface form, with extended features. This text-based editor is used to write a script, edit system configuration files, or develop the source code of a programming language. The name vi is pronounced as vee-eye. The vim (short for vi improved) version of the vi editor comes with many enhancements to make working with the vi editor easier. It supports extended features, such as syntax highlighting for many configuration files and programming languages. Whatever we learn about vi editor is applicable to vim also, so we will learn about the vi editor in this section.

  • Different methods to create a text file - Linux Concept

    Text files can be viewed and edited using any text editor that exists in Linux. However, before learning the editing part, we must have a basic understanding of different ways that can be used to create plain text files. Depending on the requirement, different methods can be used for text file creation. The most popular ones are described next.

  • Managing archives and compressed files - Linux Concept

    Archiving is the process of fetching multiple files from the same or different locations and putting them into a single file bundle. It is generally done together with compression, or immediately followed by compression. This helps in streamlining the backup process, as discussed in the following section.

  • Micro – A Command Line Based Text Editor for Linux

    Tired of using a Nano text editor? Then surely you have to try Micro – is a simple terminal-based text editor written in Go Language and released under MIT license.

  • Recover Lost Space on a USB Flash Drive [Ed: Newly updated]
  • Set up a service mesh on Istio | Opensource.com

    Service mesh and serverless deployment models represent the next phase in the evolution of microservice architectures. Service mesh enables developers to focus on business feature development rather than managing non-functional microservices capabilities such as monitoring, tracing, fault tolerance, and service discovery. Open source service mesh projects, including Istio, LinkerD, and Kuma, use a sidecar, a dedicated infrastructure layer built right into an app, to implement service mesh functionalities. So, for example, developers can improve monitoring and tracing of cloud-native microservices on a distributed networking system using Jaeger to build an Istio service mesh.

  • 13- BASH Scripting - Creating Bash Functions for shell script - LinuxTechLab

    In our last tutorial, we discussed advanced uses of I/O redirection & we will now learn to create functions for our Bash / shell scripts. Learning how to create a function is an important skill required for BASH scripting. When we are writing our scripts, we might see ourselves using a section of the script over and over again like using a loop that is checking a condition many times in a script. So rather than writing a section of the script over & over again, we will create that section of script as a Functions aka Bash Functions also.

Metabase: The ultimate Swiss knife open-source for getting insightful answers from databases

Metabase is a no- and low-code open-source (Libre) project that removes all hassle of getting insightful data from databases. It does a lot without having to deal with SQL code or even know any SQL to begin with. It is built for anyone with basic technical skills, as well as data engineers and scientists. That makes it the right tool for marketeers, sales managers, project planners and marketing strategist. Metabase helps user to learn from their data by asking meaningful questions which it translates into a complex SQL queries in the background. Currently, we are using it to work with several databases, and we recommend it to some of our clients. Read more

Purism shows off new features coming to PureOS for the Librem 5 smartphone (camera software, wireless toggles, screen rotation and more)

The next major release of the PureOS operating system that ships with the Librem 5 smartphone will bring a number of new features and improvements. Code-named Byzantium, the new version of PureOS will bring a handful of new applications plus user interface tweaks that let you do things like enable automatic screen rotation, toggle WiFi, Bluetooth, or cellular functionality, or change keyboard styles. And while some of those features are likely tied to the hardware of Purism’s $799 smartphone, it’s likely that some may eventually find their way to other Linux distributions for other phones, because Purism is the lead developer of the Phosh user interface that’s also available for other mobile Linux distributions including postmarketOS, Manjaro, Mobian, Arch, openSUSE, and Fedora. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Top Alternatives to Adobe Photoshop [Ed: GIMP and Krita top of this list]

    It’s customary to cringe at the name of this multi-platform application, which is an acronym for the “GNU Image Manipulation Program.” Look past the name, and there’s a lot to like here. Available on Windows, Linux, and macOS, GIMP is a free photo editing tool with the ability to have masks, layers, color adjustments, and a huge library of plug-ins. There's also a fairly large community of users, and thorough documentation making it a good tool for power users and photo enthusiasts.

  • Best GPL Guru Alternative site review for Wp Themes & Plugins

    GPL Guru is a popular GPL themes and plugins provider website that has been around since Jun 2017. This website offers premium GPL themes and plugins for its users and it has a wide range of themes and plugins that you can check out. GPL Guru website has simple user interface and a huge base of users from all around the globe. It is a trusted and verified platform that offers 100% unique and authentic products.

  • The Mozilla Blog: Celebrating our community: 10 years of the Reps Program

    Mozilla has always been about community and understanding that the internet is a better place when we work together. Ten years ago, Mozilla created the Reps program to add structure to our regional programs, further building off of our open source foundation. Over the last decade, the program has helped activate local communities in over 50 countries, tested Mozilla products and launches before they were released to the public, and collaborated on some of our biggest projects. The last decade also has seen big shifts in technology, and it has only made us at Mozilla more thankful for our volunteers and more secure in our belief that community and collaboration are key to making a better internet. “As the threats to a healthy internet persist, our network of collaborative communities and contributors continues to provide an essential role in helping us make it better,” said Mitchell Baker, CEO and Chairwoman of Mozilla. “These passionate Mozillians give up their time to educate, empower and mobilize others to support Mozilla’s mission and expand the impact of the open source ecosystem – a critical part of making the internet more accessible and better than how they found it.” Ahead of our 10 year anniversary virtual celebration for the Reps Mozilla program, or ReMo for short, we connected with six of the 205 current reps to talk about their favorite parts of the internet, why community is so important, and where the Reps program can go from here.

  • Some notes on Firefox's media autoplay settings as of Firefox 89

    The basic control for media autoplaying (for video and audio) is in Preferences → Privacy & Security, as covered in Allow or block media autoplay in Firefox. As mentioned there, if you want to block all videos you want 'block audio and video', not just 'block audio', which only blocks videos with un-muted audio and still allows silent ones to autoplay if they want to. This appears to affect everything, including bare video content such as direct links to .mp4s, which is a change from 2018. The limitation of this setting is that by itself, once you click to play a video in a tab, (auto)playing stays enabled until you close the tab again. So once you've let the first Youtube video play, Youtube (or anywhere else) will autoplay as much else as it wants to (in that tab). I prefer to specifically play each video.

  • Europe's Software Problem

    If Europe wants to have its citizens (and companies) rely significantly on European-operated software, it has no choice but to develop better software, and to also offer that for free. The good news is: we have the talent. Tens of thousands of Europeans work for US tech companies, often from Europe even.

  • OpenEmbedded attempt fix for host glibc 2.33

    OE is a cross-compiler, that compiles almost all of the packages for EasyOS. The host system is EasyOS Dunfell-series, which has glibc 2.31 -- up until Easy version 2.7.3 that is. I recently did a complete recompile in OE, bumping glibc from 2.31 to 2.33, and released EasyOS 2.8.1 with glibc 2.33. Running Easy 2.8.1, the host system, yesterday I attempted to compile a package in OE, and got a warning...

  • Gpptp fixed

    Gpptp is a GUI frontend created by forum member 'jafadmin' for the 'gpptp' utility, a PPTP VPN client.

  • Tobias Bernard: Community Power Part 2: The Process

    In part 1 of this series we looked at some common misconceptions about how power works inside the GNOME project and went over the roles and responsibilites of various sub-groups. With that in place, let’s look at how of a feature (or app, redesign, or other product initiative) goes from idea to reality.

  • How the X Window System Influenced Modern Computing

    I should probably wait five years to write this article, so that I could frame it as a eulogy on the death of the Graphical User Interface (GUI). Not too long from now, we will interact with highly intelligent computerized agents using speech, gestures, and wearable devices. But right now, the GUI is still the most common way to interact with a computer, even if keyboards and mouse clicks are augmented by swipes, voice recognition, and autofill. The X Window System, in addition to presenting an important and historic GUI, also exemplified other important trends that made modern computing possible.

  • Control AMD's Wraith cooler RGB on Linux using Wraith Master with a new release | GamingOnLinux

    Have a fancy AMD CPU with a Wraith Prism cooler? You might want to adjust some of the RGB settings on Linux and for that you should check out Wraith Master. What it is: Wraith Master is a feature-complete graphical and command-line application for controlling the RGB LEDs on AMD's Wraith stock coolers. At the moment, the only supported cooler is the Wraith Prism, but there are plans to add other Wraith coolers as well. It exists as an independent companion to OpenRGB, and is designed to provide control over all functionality exposed by the hardware. In summary: it's lightweight, it's native, it's fast, it's complete, and it's self-contained.

  • Linux Privilege Escalation – Exploiting Capabilities

    Capabilities can certainly be a very powerful tool for system administrators to be able to do their job and work around some of the restrictions of the Linux operating system, however, they should be carefully set as if misconfigured they could lead to a full system compromise.

  • No, Windows is not copying KDE Plasma

    Every so often there appear some new pics from developer builds of Windows or even leaks such as the recent Windows 11 preview screenshots. More or less every time this happens there are comments from the Linux side that Windows is copying KDE Plasma – a desktop environment that is, granted, among the most similar ones to Windows. The similarity is, however, only very superficial. To convince you of this, in this post I’ll dissect several design elements and show how the two competitors differ in approaching them. [...] The design in newer parts of Windows is almost nothing like Plasma. To say that Windows is copying Plasma is pretty wrong. The Windows 11 changes actually further separate the two, rather than bring them closer. The changes also highlight the differences in the approaches underlying design choices: Plasma is more conservative and Windows is more progressive.

  • Installing Linux Is HARD!?

    So you want to switch to Linux? Or maybe run it alongside Windows? Great idea! But you've probably heard things that scared you away like "installing Linux is hard." Is it really true?

  • TIL How RetroForth Implements Deferred Behavior

    INTENDED AUDIENCE: Forth and RetroForth novices. A basic understanding of how to define words and how Forth dictionaries work is assumed.

    GOAL: Understand how to use hook, set-hook, and unhook in RetroForth. Briefly cover the use of DEFER in standard Forth systems.

