today's howtos
How do you handle system maintenance during a crisis? | Enable Sysadmin
Back in the mid-1990s, a particular vendor's training classes that I was taking always began the same way: "It's not IF a failure is going to happen, it's WHEN." It's annoying to have someone repeat this mantra, no matter how true it is, at the beginning of every class. It develops an unhealthy paranoia about hardware, software, and careless sysadmins. It also helps sell more classes but that's another story.
Labeling all resources and objects - Linux Concept
When SELinux has to decide whether it has to allow or deny a particular action, it makes a decision based on the context of both the subject (who is initiating the action) and the object (which is the target of the action). These contexts (or parts of the context) are mentioned in the policy rules that SELinux enforces.
The context of a process is what identifies the process to SELinux. SELinux has no notion of Linux process ownership and does not care how the process is called, which process ID it has, and what account the process runs as. All it wants to know is what the context of that process is, represented to users and administrators as a label. Label and context are often used interchangeably, and although there is a technical distinction (one is a representation of the other), we will not dwell on that much.
What are apt-get Command Options in Linux Complete tutorial for beginners
Do you know about computer software?
Yes, I know the computer, It is the combination of the Software and Hardware but I am talking here software or tools which are installed inside the operating system no matter, OS is window Mac or Linux.
Installing and removing the packages from the Linux operating system is the most popular activity. If you want to be expert in the LINUX operating system you must know about the installing and removing packages.
There are lots of the methods used to manage packages inside Linux. the apt-get method is one of them.
Apt-get is a package manager used to manage packages inside the debian-based operating system, for example, Ubuntu, Kali Linux, Debian, and other debian-based distributions.
This package manager is very useful for Debian based users, It is the command-line tool for managing packages. if you are a Linux lover then you can understand the importance of the command-line tool.
How To Install Cockpit on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Cockpit on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, The cockpit is a management platform that allows administrators to easily manage and control their GUI or CLI Linux server systems remotely using a browser. The cockpit is accessed through a web browser and its dashboard gives you a peek of your server’s health alongside other system statistics such as network usage, disk space, and utilization, current users, system uptime, running processes, and system logs.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Cockpit on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
How to Monitor Linux Server and Metrics from Browser using Scout Realtime - Unixcop
In this article we will show how to monitor your Linux system and some of its metrics by using a simple server monitoring tool that we would like to share with you, called Scout_Realtime.
How to Set Up a Secure FTP Server on Debian 10 with Pure-FTPd - LinuxBabe
Pure-FTPd is a free open-source FTP server designed with security in mind. In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to set up an FTP server on Debian 10 with Pure-FTPd and how to enforce TLS encryption.
How to install Anaconda on Debian 10 or 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout
Let’s learn the commands to install Anaconda Navigator on Debian 11 or 10 and also how to create a desktop shortcut for the same.
Anaconda is a Python distribution, which is designed for scientific work and the analysis of (large) amounts of data. Anaconda is free and also consists of free & Open source software – however, the company behind this Data Science platform also offers additional commercial support. It is available in Individual, Commerical, and Enterprise editions. Anaconda has everything you need, including the Python interpreter. This makes it independent of the underlying system.
How to organize files in Linux by classifying them into different directories
As a technical writer, I deal with a lot of files in my job - sometimes I'm cropping images, other times I'm playing with .zip and .deb files. Not to mention PDFs and other document types we all deal with in our daily computer work.
At present my Downloads directory contains over a thousand items, including directories, files, and images. So, I was looking for a tool that could organize at least files by classifying them into different directories. And I found one - Classifier.
In this article, we will discuss how to install the tool and how you can use it. But before we do that, it is worth mentioning that all commands and instructions mentioned in this article have been tested on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
How to use FreeDOS as an embedded system | Opensource.com
An embedded system is basically a very minimal system that is dedicated to run a specific task. You might think of embedded systems today as part of the Internet of Things (IoT) including sensors, thermostats, and doorbell cameras. Many embedded systems today run on Linux.
But once upon a time, embedded systems either ran on a custom, proprietary platform or ran on DOS. Some of these DOS-based embedded systems still run today, such as cash registers or phone private branch exchange (PBX) systems. In one example as recently as 2017, trainspotters discovered a Russian electric train control system (Russian: САВПЭ) running FreeDOS with special software to control and monitor the route of suburban trains and to make passenger announcements.
Install and Configure Virtualmin on Ubuntu 20.04 / Debian 10 Server
Virtualmin is an Open Source web hosting and cloud control panel available to install on Linux with an automated script. Here we let your know how to install Virtualmin & Webmin on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04 or Debian 9/10 Server
The “VirtualMin” program has proven itself to be able to manage a server online as simple as possible. It allows access to the server via an SSL-encrypted HTTP line (i.e. via a standard browser) and provides a clear user interface. (Almost) all settings and options of the server can be managed and controlled on this. Relatively little technical knowledge is required
Install Redis on Ubuntu 20.04
Redis is a well-known open-source data structure store that stores data in memory and is commonly used as a database. It is very popular among Linux users since it is quite easy to install it on any Linux-based system and use it. Today’s goal is also to learn how we can get the Redis server installed on our Ubuntu 20.04.
Metabase: The ultimate Swiss knife open-source for getting insightful answers from databases
Metabase is a no- and low-code open-source (Libre) project that removes all hassle of getting insightful data from databases. It does a lot without having to deal with SQL code or even know any SQL to begin with. It is built for anyone with basic technical skills, as well as data engineers and scientists. That makes it the right tool for marketeers, sales managers, project planners and marketing strategist. Metabase helps user to learn from their data by asking meaningful questions which it translates into a complex SQL queries in the background. Currently, we are using it to work with several databases, and we recommend it to some of our clients.
Purism shows off new features coming to PureOS for the Librem 5 smartphone (camera software, wireless toggles, screen rotation and more)
The next major release of the PureOS operating system that ships with the Librem 5 smartphone will bring a number of new features and improvements. Code-named Byzantium, the new version of PureOS will bring a handful of new applications plus user interface tweaks that let you do things like enable automatic screen rotation, toggle WiFi, Bluetooth, or cellular functionality, or change keyboard styles. And while some of those features are likely tied to the hardware of Purism’s $799 smartphone, it’s likely that some may eventually find their way to other Linux distributions for other phones, because Purism is the lead developer of the Phosh user interface that’s also available for other mobile Linux distributions including postmarketOS, Manjaro, Mobian, Arch, openSUSE, and Fedora.
