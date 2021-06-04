Dash to Panel GNOME Shell Extension Turns GNOME 40 Into KDE Plasma or Windows 10 If you’ve been waiting for Dash to Dock to support GNOME 40, you’ll have to wait a little longer, but there’s another great extension that now supports the latest version of the popular desktop desktop environment, Dash to Panel, which is an icon taskbar for the GNOME Shell. Once installed, Dash to Panel automatically moves GNOME’s Dash to the GNOME Panel, which is moved to the bottom of the screen to create a look similar to that of the KDE Plasma desktop environment or Windows 7 or later systems.

Graphics: Wayland in KDE and Mike Blumenkrantz on Zink KDE Goals Update – June 2021 With every recent Plasma update (and especially the just released version 5.22) the list of features that are X11 exclusive gets smaller and smaller. Conversely, many users may not be aware that the opposite is also happening: every day there are more features available on Wayland that cannot be found on X11! There are many resources available describing the security advantages of Wayland over X11, but the ageing protocol has some other shortcomings as well. For example, the last update we highlighted was the recently released VRR support in 5.22. Among other things, this enables an important use case for me: it allows each of my connected displays to operate at their highest refresh rate. I have a 144Hz main display, but occasionally I plug in my TV, which works at 60Hz. Because of limitations of X11, for everything to work, my main display needs to be limited to 60Hz when both of them are active. But not any more thanks to Wayland! While the KDE developers always try to bring new functionalities to all users, the above example shows that sometimes, either due to X11 limitations or for other reasons, feature parity will not be possible. [...] As announced on the community mailing list and the Goals matrix room, there was a meeting last Monday to discuss the way forward with the huge list of topics mentioned in the previous update. In the meeting, the conclusion was to start with the topics regarding the different platforms we support, as well as the automation of the build/release process of apps. Taking advantage of the upcoming Akademy, the topics will be discussed during the BoF sessions. Check out the schedule to see when you can attend! Also, don’t miss the “Creating Plasma Mobile apps” BoF! Of course, like the other Goal Champions, Aleix will have a talk on the first day of Akademy, don’t miss it!

Mike Blumenkrantz: Suballocate Me There’s a lot that goes into this item. The post you’re reading now isn’t about to go so far as to claim that zink(-wip) is usable for gaming. No, that day is still far, far away. But this post is going to be the first step. To begin with, a riddle: what change was made to zink between these two screenshots? [...] A suballocator is a mechanism by which small blocks of memory can be suballocated out of larger one. For example, if I want to allocate an 64byte chunk of memory, I could allocate it directly and get my block, or I could allocate a 4096byte chunk of memory and then take 64bytes out of it. When performance is involved, it’s important to consider the time-cost of allocations, and so yes, it’s useful to have already allocated another 63 instances of 64bytes when I need a second one, but there’s another, deeper issue that’s also necessary to address, especially as it relates to gaming: 32bit environments. In a 32bit process, the amount of address space available is limited to 4GB, regardless of how much actual memory is physically present, some of which is dedicated to system resources and unavailable for general use. Any time a buffer or image is mapped by the driver in a process, this uses up address space in order to create an addressable region of memory that can be read or written to. Once all the address space has been used up, no other resources can be mapped, and it becomes impossible to continue normal operations.

Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hits Another "Massively Improved Performance" Milestone - Phoronix The Zink component to Mesa that provides a generic OpenGL implementation built atop the Vulkan API recently hit another "massively improved performance" milestone by Valve contractor Mike Blumenkrantz. Mike began work on a suballocator for Zink that is based on the Gallium3D auxiliary/pipebuffer code originally started by the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver. After making significant changes to that code, Zink's new suballocator implementation is showing off significant performance improvements in just shy of 700 lines of new code.